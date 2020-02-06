Classifieds 

RENTALS



Two older adults (seniors) looking to rent affordable one bedroom apartment 773-677-7106



Heated Indoor parking spot with storage space, Clark and Wrightwood, $195 month call Joan 224-627-4542



JOBS



Financial Solutions Architect by Akzo Nobel Chemicals LLC in Chicago, IL. Reqs: Bach deg or for equiv in CS Sci, InfoSys Engg, or IT rel fld + 6 yrs exp of SAP solut’ns dsgn, maintenance, & implementat’n of fin’l solut’ns w/imanufacturing ind OR Mast deg + 3 yrs as described above. All stated exp must incl: architecture of technology platforms, IT change mgmt, bus process modeling, issue resolut’n methods, & applic architecture dsgn, incl framewrks, tools, technologies, & methodologies. 10% int’l travel. Send resume & cover letter to recruiting.us@nouryon.com and ref Job# NC- Financial Solutions Architect



The Nielsen Company (US), LLC sks Technical Lead (Chicago, IL): Resp for anlyzng, dvlpng, tstng & spprtng hghly cmplx app sftwr. Min reqs: Bach degr in comp sci, engg, or rltd fld w/ IT fcs + 7 yrs exp in sftwr dvlpmnt w/data strctrs & algrthms (would also accept a Mstr degr + 3 yrs of pst-bacc, prgrssvly rspnsbl exp). Mst incl: 5 yrs exp in: PL/SQL & Oracle; dsgng for prfrmnc, sclblty & avlblty; & dsgng & bldng mltithrded dstrbtd sys. 3 yrs exp in: dvlpmnt of UI comps using techs sch as, JavaScript, JSON, AJAX, &/or XML techs; srch engns such as Oracle Text index, &/or Microsoft SQL srvr full txt &/or ElasticSearch; ldng tms in agile sftwr dvlpmnt prctcs & DevOps; ldng a team of dvlprs thrgh the difft phases of prjct from dsgn to deliv; & applyng Master Data Mgmt prncpls & CPG indstry cncpts; 2 yrs exp in: full stack dvlpmnt in JEE dvlpng scalbl entrprse pltfrms; & dvlpmnt of cstm ExtJS cmpnnts & ftres. Apply onln at www.nielsen.com w/ Job ID #55042



Software Development Engineer – Big Data 4C Insights, Inc. Chicago, IL Develop large-scale, concurrent applications, modern languages/frameworks, modern Web technologies, relational databases, and RESTful web services to coordinate with engineering, product, and design personnel in the development of front-end and back-end software

solutions for simple and effective user interfaces which will be used for the analysis of online and social media data for marketing purposes. Develop and modify computer application software with a focus on the creation and maintenance of large data sets. Must have a Masters Degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, or a closely related field. Degree studies must have included coursework in Big Data. Multiple openings. The position offers the option of limited telecommuting up to 20% of the time. All telecommuting must be done within 50 miles of the main worksite. Qualified applicants should submit their resume to careers@4cinsights.com with reference code SDEBD0120.



Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Sr. Software Engineer to architect/design/implement & test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 19-9021 in the subject line to be considered.



LEGAL NOTICES



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Jason Bradley Medalis to Emma Jaye Medalis Court Date February 19, 2020, 1:30 PM in Courtroom #203 Case # 20195009339



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20002981 on January 15, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of P AND M HOME SERVICES with the business located at 328 OAKMONT DR, BARTLETT, IL 60103 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: PAUL SOCKI 328 OAKMONT DR, BARTLETT, IL 60103, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001590 on June 18, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of MACK FINANCIAL SPECIALISTAL COMPANY with the business located at 7116 S. CORNELL AVE APT 2B, CHICAGO, IL 60649 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: WILLIAM E. MCNEAL 7116 S. CORNELL AVE APT 2B CHICAGO, IL 60649, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003012 on January 17, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of MJM OCCASIONS with the business located at 3022 SARAH ST, FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: JASON MARTINEZ, 3022 SARAH ST FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131, USA; MONICA J MARTINEZ, 3022 SARAH ST FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003018 on January 21, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of ABOVE GRADE APPLIANCE SERVICE with the business located at 6545 W DICKENS AVE. APT. 2W, CHICAGO, IL 60707 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: RAFAL MAJOREK 6545 W DICKENS AVE. APT. 2W, CHICAGO, IL 60707, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003003 on January 16, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of SUDDEN UNIVERSE with the business located at 11001 DEBLIN LN APT 101, OAK LAWN, IL 60453 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: MARK RICHARD BERNAL 11001 DEBLIN LN APT 101, OAK LAWN, IL 60453, USA



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Ki Won Lee to Kiwon Julian Lee. Court Date March 25, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000047



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003074 on January 27, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of FISH AMONG BICYCLES with the business located at 1301 W FLETCHER ST #602, CHICAGO, IL 60657 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: SARA MICHELE BIEKER, 1301 W FLETCHER ST #602, CHICAGO, IL 60657, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003049 on January 22, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of TWISTED KITTY KOCKTAILS with the business located at 4700 S. LAKE PARK 308, CHICAGO, IL 60615 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: KATHERINE THOMAS, 4700 S. LAKE PARK 308, CHICAGO, IL 60615



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003048 on January 22, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of GARRETT’S IRISH DANCE GOODS with the business located at 3640 N. KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60618 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: MARY LANGE 3640 N. KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO IL 60618, USA



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995



Nude male model for personal or group shows

Striptease/full nude/roleplay

Public or private – 847.868.0447