Classifieds 

JOBS



Sales Manager: Supervising & organizing sales at meat processing facility. Develop business plans, meeting goals, coord w/ marketing department. Oversee activities & perf of sales team. Manage sales, dvlp business plan, revenue & expenses. Develop sales team through motivation, counseling, product knowledge education. Promoting org & products. Bachelor degree in any field. 2 yrs exp. Res: Meat Master Processing Corp. 300 East Carpenter Ave, Stockton IL 61085



Production Manager: Coordinate, direct processing operations Ensures safety standards & customer requirements are met. Evaluates manufacturing or processing systems. Coordinates production activities. Oversee operations. 2 yrs exp as a production or general manager. HS. Res: Meat Master Processing Corp. 300 East Carpenter Ave, Stockton IL 61085



Human Resource Specialist. Pls.mail Resume to job location: Bond

Consultants Group, Inc. 2054 N. California Ave., Chicago, IL 60647.



Software Development Engineer – AI and Algorithms 4C Insights, Inc. Chicago, IL Develop large-scale, concurrent applications, modern languages/frameworks, modern Web technologies, relational databases, and RESTful web services to coordinate with engineering, product, and design personnel in the development of front-end and back-end software solutions for simple and effective user interfaces which will be used for the analysis of online and social media data for marketing purposes. Develop and modify computer application software with a focus on machine learning systems. Must have a master’s degree in computer science, computer engineering, electrical engineering, or a closely related field. Degree studies must have included coursework in artificial intelligence and algorithms. Multiple openings. The position offers the option of limited telecommuting up to 20% of the time. All telecommuting must be done within 50 miles of the main worksite. Qualified applicants should submit their resume to careers@4cinsights.com and reference code

SDEAIA0120.



Seeking Senior User Interface Developer, for Discovery Education, Inc., located in Chicago, IL, to be responsible for leading the development team in architecting scalable, 508 compliant and performant web applications as designed by the Discovery Education Product, Curriculum and Design teams. Requires at least a Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or Engineering or related field and 6 years of experience. Experience to include Javascript OO programming and front-end development experience; HTML5 and CSS3, Javascript unit testing (jsunit, jasmine, or similar JS unit testing frameworks; education interface design and development; Math web presentation, including LaTex, MathML, MathJax and Mathquill; Accessibility – WCAG specification; designing, building and maintaining Interactive/Assessment applications – including security, scoring algorithms; math equation input/output and reporting; user experience design. Maintenance and code release schedules require routine evening and night work schedules. Remote work permitted on an as-needed and planned basis. Send your resume to https://discoveryeducation.csod.com/ux/ats/careersite/3/home?c=discoveryeducation, or Jackie Chambers, Discovery Education, Inc., 4350 Congress Street, Suite 700, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28209.



SOFTWARE ENGINEER

Collective Health, Inc. has job opp. in Chicago, IL: Software Engineer. Drive the continued dsgn & dvlpmnt of backend SW systms. Mail resumes refernc’g Req. #SGR38 to: Attn: V. Uriarte, 85 Bluxome St, San Francisco, CA 94107.



LEGAL NOTICES



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003012 on January 17, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of MJM OCCASIONS with the business located at 3022 SARAH ST, FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: JASON MARTINEZ, 3022 SARAH ST FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131, USA; MONICA J MARTINEZ, 3022 SARAH ST FRANKLIN PARK, IL 60131, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003018 on January 21, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of ABOVE GRADE APPLIANCE SERVICE with the business located at 6545 W DICKENS AVE. APT. 2W, CHICAGO, IL 60707 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: RAFAL MAJOREK 6545 W DICKENS AVE. APT. 2W, CHICAGO, IL 60707, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003003 on January 16, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of SUDDEN UNIVERSE with the business located at 11001 DEBLIN LN APT 101, OAK LAWN, IL 60453 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: MARK RICHARD BERNAL 11001 DEBLIN LN APT 101, OAK LAWN, IL 60453, USA



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Ki Won Lee to Kiwon Julian Lee. Court Date March 25, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000047



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003074 on January 27, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of FISH AMONG BICYCLES with the business located at 1301 W FLETCHER ST #602, CHICAGO, IL 60657 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: SARA MICHELE BIEKER, 1301 W FLETCHER ST #602, CHICAGO, IL 60657, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003049 on January 22, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of TWISTED KITTY KOCKTAILS with the business located at 4700 S. LAKE PARK 308, CHICAGO, IL 60615 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: KATHERINE THOMAS, 4700 S. LAKE PARK 308, CHICAGO, IL 60615



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003048 on January 22, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of GARRETT’S IRISH DANCE GOODS with the business located at 3640 N. KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60618 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: MARY LANGE 3640 N. KEDZIE AVE, CHICAGO IL 60618, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003125 on February 4, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of DIVINELY ORDERED LIFE CELEBRATIONS with the business located at 3265 W. PALMER STREET UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60647 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: CYNTHIA-VAL CHAPMAN 3265 W. PALMER STREET UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60647, USA



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y20003121 on February 4, 2020 Under the Assumed Business Name of Salon V Rose with the business located at 6309 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL, 60639 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Susan Narvaez, 3404 W. Shakespeare, Chicago, IL, 60647



STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Alberto Alonso Blasquez to Alberto Alonso. Court Date April 13, 2020, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2020CONC000200



RENTALS



Room for rent.

Garden apartment in courtyard building to share with one roommate. Budlong Woods at Western and Foster, close to transportation. Perfect for seniors; pet friendly. Brand new kitchen. Cable included. Furnished or unfurnished. Security deposit required. $662/month. 773-293-7347.



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995