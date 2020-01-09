Classifieds 

RENTALS



Albany Park Apartment to Share

If you are a dog walker, work in the pet industry, or a college student this could be for you, however, all applications are taken. Furnished apartment, great rent at $525. Help take care of dogs. Bedroom available. Free laundry and many perks. Danny. 773-618-0004



UPTOWN, Large 2 Bdrm, Rehabbed Vintage. Formal Dining Room, Hardwood floors, 4346 N Clarendon Ave (At Montrose). Two Blocks from lake. Heat Included. Please call 773-935-4425. $1475



One Bedroom

Large one bedroom for sublease from 1/1 through 5/31/20. 6828 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. $935/month. (773) 761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com.

Adam / PAID



JOBS



Senior Institute Scientist-Gasification Technology – Scientific/engineering leadership of gasification tech and biz development in the R&D org. Duties: guide attack on gasification probs; attract work and lead professionals in gasification efforts; support relations w customers and govt reps, establish new relations w customers, and devel opportunities to expand tech offerings globally; lead scientific/engineering programs to accomplish org objectives; lead biz capture teams and perform market assessments; resp for contractual success, accomplishment of objectives, and compliance with requirements for all projects. Reqd: BS in Chem, Chem Eng, or Petroleum Eng; Ph.D. in Eng; 15 yrs exp in gasification, incl tech/R&D work in chem/petroleum eng and operation of int’l programs/projects; perm US work auth. Dir inquires to Institute of Gas Technology, 1700 S. Mount Prospect Rd., Des Plaines, IL 60018, Attn: J. Otahal, HR.



LEGAL NOTICES



PUBLIC NOTICE OF INTENT TO DISSOLVE Notice is hereby given that Triggr Health, Inc, 111 W. Illinois, Chicago, IL 60654, has ceased doing business and has filed with the Delaware Secretary of State a Certificate of Dissolution in connection with its liquidation and dissolution. Any claim against this Company should be in writing and mailed to the above address and should detail the name and address of the claimant and the substance of the stated claim. Any claim against this Company will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is commenced within sixty (60) days after publication of this notice. The Company maintains the authority and right to make distributions to other claimants, the Company's stockholders, or other persons.



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002831 on December 18, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of JAK SPEECH AND LANGUAGE SERVICES with the business located at: 21 E. HURON, #2002, CHICAGO, IL 60611. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: JAMIE A. KURZMAN 21 E. HURON, #2002 CHICAGO, IL 60611, USA.



Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002862 on December 26, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of FIT COPYWRITING with the business located at 1100 North Dearborn Street Apt 615, Chicago, IL 60610.



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995