 Classifieds | Classified advertising | Chicago Reader

December 05, 2019 Reader | Classified advertising

Share

Classifieds 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

RENTALS

STUDIO
Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 1/1. $880/month. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com

ONE
One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. $975-1050/month. Heat included. Cats OK. Available 1/1. (773)761-4318). lakefrontmgt.com

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 1/1. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com

Large one bedroom for sublease from 1/1 through 5/31/20. 6828 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. $935/month. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com

JOBS

TECHNOLOGY
Motorola Mobility LLC is accepting resumes for the position of Product Specialist in Chicago, IL (Ref. #78456). Responsible for software products for NA carriers (specifically Verizon, AT&T & USC). Responsible for RFP/Compliance for AT&T, Verizon, USC. To apply, go to http://lenovocareers.com/ and search for Job ID #(78456). Foreign equivalency degree accepted. EOE/Affirmative Action Employer.

Cloud & System Architect (Chicago, IL) Implement & maintain Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Virtual Network, and DLP & IDS solutions. Maintain Ruby on Rails codebase & ensure Kubernetes compatibility. Manage continuous integration & deployment pipelines. Master's or equiv in Computer Science or related field req. 1 year of exp req. Req'd Skills: Azure Kubernetes & Azure Virtual Network, DLP & IDS solutions, Ruby on Rails, Java, Swift & Reactjs. Mail resume to Prevail Health Solutions LLC, 1105 W. Chicago Ave., Ste. 203, Chicago, IL, 60642

Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is seeking a Risk Analyst in Chicago, IL with the following requirements: Master’s degree in Mathematical Finance, Financial Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 6 months of related experience. Required skills: construct pricing models for fixed income instruments using stochastic process (e.g. Monte Carlo), short rate models (e.g. Trinomial Hull-White Tree); analyze financial dataset using univariate/multivariate regression in MATLAB/SAS/Python/R; construct regression based rating model and Loan Default model (e.g. Merton model) to assess production model performance (6 months); develop end user computing (using VBA/SQL/EXCEL) for model risk assessment and on-going model performance monitoring (6 months). Please submit resume to recruiting@fhlbc.com.

Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Software Developer in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: Dvlp, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon’s web & mobile apps. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R22683

LEGAL NOTICES

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Maria Lin Zhang Kung to Maria Lin Zhang Court Date December 30, 2019, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001372 (12/12)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from LADY SONJA WILHELMINA GRACE O. WINDSOR to LADY ILSA SONJA WILHELMINA GRACE WINDSOR Court Date January 15, 2019, 9 AM in Courtroom # 204 Case # 19M2004844 (12/12)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995

More Classified advertising »

Share

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Agenda Teaser

12.05.19
119th Annual Off the Street Club Holiday Luncheon
Food & Drink
119th Annual Off the Street Club Holiday Luncheon Swissotel Chicago
December 05
Abjo, Khingz, Mic Flont
Music
Abjo, Khingz, Mic Flont Subterranean
December 05
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation