Classifieds 

RENTALS
STUDIO
Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 1/1. $880/month. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com
ONE
One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. $975-1050/month. Heat included. Cats OK. Available 1/1. (773)761-4318). lakefrontmgt.com
Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 1/1. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com
Large one bedroom for sublease from 1/1 through 5/31/20. 6828 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. $935/month. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com
JOBS
TECHNOLOGY
Motorola Mobility LLC is accepting resumes for the position of Product Specialist in Chicago, IL (Ref. #78456). Responsible for software products for NA carriers (specifically Verizon, AT&T & USC). Responsible for RFP/Compliance for AT&T, Verizon, USC. To apply, go to http://lenovocareers.com
/ and search for Job ID #(78456). Foreign equivalency degree accepted. EOE/Affirmative Action Employer.
Cloud & System Architect (Chicago, IL) Implement & maintain Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Virtual Network, and DLP & IDS solutions. Maintain Ruby on Rails codebase & ensure Kubernetes compatibility. Manage continuous integration & deployment pipelines. Master's or equiv in Computer Science or related field req. 1 year of exp req. Req'd Skills: Azure Kubernetes & Azure Virtual Network, DLP & IDS solutions, Ruby on Rails, Java, Swift & Reactjs. Mail resume to Prevail Health Solutions LLC, 1105 W. Chicago Ave., Ste. 203, Chicago, IL, 60642
Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago is seeking a Risk Analyst in Chicago, IL with the following requirements: Master’s degree in Mathematical Finance, Financial Engineering or related field or foreign equivalent degree. 6 months of related experience. Required skills: construct pricing models for fixed income instruments using stochastic process (e.g. Monte Carlo), short rate models (e.g. Trinomial Hull-White Tree); analyze financial dataset using univariate/multivariate regression in MATLAB/SAS/Python/R; construct regression based rating model and Loan Default model (e.g. Merton model) to assess production model performance (6 months); develop end user computing (using VBA/SQL/EXCEL) for model risk assessment and on-going model performance monitoring (6 months). Please submit resume to recruiting@fhlbc.com.
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Software Developer in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: Dvlp, construct & implement the next generation of company products & features for Groupon’s web & mobile apps. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R22683
LEGAL NOTICES
STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Maria Lin Zhang Kung to Maria Lin Zhang Court Date December 30, 2019, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001372 (12/12)
STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from LADY SONJA WILHELMINA GRACE O. WINDSOR to LADY ILSA SONJA WILHELMINA GRACE WINDSOR Court Date January 15, 2019, 9 AM in Courtroom # 204 Case # 19M2004844 (12/12)
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995