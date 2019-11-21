Classifieds 

Rentals
Chicago's South Shore Neighborhood quiet vintage building. Minutes away from Metra Electric. Call now to schedule showing. You must be able to pass credit check. (708) 902-4491.
UPTOWN, Large 2 Bdrm, Rehabbed Vintage. Formal Dining Room, Hardwood floors, 4346 N Clarendon Ave (At Montrose). Two Blocks from lake. Heat Included. $1475
One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Harwood floors. Laundry in building. $995-1050/month. Heat included. Cats OK. Available 12/1. (773) 761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com
Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 12/1. (773) 761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com
Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 12/1. $850-880/month. (773) 761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com
Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line. 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 12/1. $1025/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com
Senior looking for safe, secure studio apartment on Chicago’s north side. $800 (312) 774-4742 If no answer, please leave your name and number.
For rent: 1 bedroom, 2nd floor apartment near Diversey & California, ~700sf, recently refurbished, including new wood flooring. $1,200/mo., heat included. Call Chad 630-776-4030
JOBS
Need money? We’re always hiring! Earn $25 today in just 5 minutes. Text GIG to 31996 or email hello@dominionclarity.com for info. No experience required.
IT Professional
Software Developer: Under Supervision of Project Manager, assist in researching, analyzing, designing, testing, implementing & configuring software applications in conjunction with hardware. Utilize: SharePoint, C#.NET, Java, XML, Javascript, AngularJS, Bootstrap, MS Visio, MS Project, SQL. Job locations in Park Ridge,IL & various unanticipated client sites nationally requiring relocation & travel to these sites involving short & long term assignments. Mail resume to AQL Technologies Inc, 2604 E Dempster St, #201, Park Ridge,IL 60068
Budo Trading (Chicago, IL) seeks Information Technology Analyst to develop software applications & model data process flow between Cloud service & internal IT infrastructure. Position requires regular work outside of standard business hours. Submit resumes to dominica.miceli@budotrading.com, reference Job ID: Information Technology Analyst in the subject line.
Madison Dearborn Partners (Chicago, IL) seeks Vice President to identify/evaluate & execute investment opportunities/monitor the operations of and provide strategic advice to portfolio companies. Frequent travel w/in U.S. & internationally. Submit resumes to careers@mdcp.com
, reference Job ID: VP201910.
Thoughtworks Inc. seeks a Senior Consultant/Developer in Chicago, IL (and other U.S. locations) to work on a large-scale, custom designed, enterprise-level software development projects that use object oriented technologies, such as Java, Ruby, or .NET. Travel required (80%) to various unanticipated client locations throughout the U.S. Apply at jobpostingtoday.com
Ref# 92124.
Software Developer, Modernization needed by Peak6 Group, LLC in Chicago, IL to develop, build & implement financial industry software that modernizes & facilitates transactional trading processing of transfer of securities. The position requires a Master's, or foreign equiv., in Comp Sci., Info. Technology, or related field, plus 1 year exp. developing & engineering SW applications for financial industry. Exp. must include dev’t with SQL, Java, Go, Python, Machine Learning, & Javascript. To apply, mail resume to: K. Hilgart, Peak6 Group, LLC, 141 W. Jackson Blvd, Ste 500, Chicago, IL 60604
Sr. Java Developer, Chicago, IL: Create and execute full SDLC Java based application modules for product data management and digital asset management. Review, test, troubleshoot, enhance and debug and developed modules to ensure they meet Global Data Synchronization Network (GDSN) standards and recipient standards. Serve as technical lead on Product Introduction (PI) , product data management platform development. Evaluate and report on projects to Management and Technology Teams. BS in CS or related field and 5 years’ experience required. Exp. must include off-shore team coordination, Agile, APM, Drools API, Elastic Engine, Java 8/J2EE, Open Symphony Workflow Engine, Oracle, Spring Cloud Configuration, Spring Framework, SQL and Struts 2.0. Send resume to 1WorldSync, Inc. at humanresources@1worldsync.com
Manager, National Oracle RAS IT Advisory Leader – (Chicago, IL) RSM US LLP: Assist w/ various internal, external audit clients by bringing in depth ERP (enterprise resource planning) skills such as oracle. Reqs: Bachelor's degree (or equivalent) in accounting, business administration or related. 5 yrs of exp as a: consultant, assurance manager or related. Exp must incl: Review & assess Oracle Cloud implementation's risk key milestones & draft internal audit findings reports presentable to CIO & CFO. Identify key gaps in go live process during Oracle Cloud Implementation & draft key controls remediation process solution for Management review/ action. Plan, prepare & test Client's Information Technology General Controls & Application Controls over financial reporting for SOX engagements. Review of functional specification for Oracle Payable module, Oracle Fixed Assets module, Oracle General Ledger Module, Oracle Inventory module & assessed implementation risk during R12 upgrades for Oracle implementation. Draft key risk in control deficiencies with control gap remediation solution audit committee review. *travel required 20% of the time. Mail resumes to: Attn: C Volkening - #1313, 1 S. Wacker Dr, S. 800, Chicago, IL, 60606
Cloud & System Architect (Chicago, IL) Implement & maintain Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Virtual Network, and DLP & IDS solutions. Maintain Ruby on Rails codebase & ensure Kubernetes compatibility. Manage continuous integration & deployment pipelines. Master's or equiv in Computer Science or related field req. 1 year of exp req. Req'd Skills: Azure Kubernetes & Azure Virtual Network, DLP & IDS solutions, Ruby on Rails, Java, Swift & Reactjs. Mail resume to Prevail Health Solutions LLC, 1105 W. Chicago Ave., Ste. 203, Chicago, IL, 60642
Motorola Mobility LLC is accepting resumes for the position of Product Specialist in Chicago, IL (Ref. #78456). Responsible for software products for NA carriers (specifically Verizon, AT&T & USC). Responsible for RFP/Compliance for AT&T, Verizon, USC. To apply, go to http://lenovocareers.com
/ and search for Job ID #(78456). Foreign equivalency degree accepted. EOE/Affirmative Action Employer.
Slalom’s Chicago office has openings for Software Engineers: Collaborate w/ clients to develop technical/technology solutions addressing business challenges. TO APPLY: Email resume to recruithr@slalom.com & indicate job code RJ002.
Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Data Scientist in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: Design & build scalable computing systems for collecting, integrating, & processing large sets of structured & unstructured data from disparate sources. Up to 10% travel reqd. Must live w/in normal commuting distance to Seattle, Chicago, or San Francisco. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com
by searching keyword R22491
exp U.S. Services Inc. is seeking a Project Structural Engineer in Chicago, IL to Perform analysis & design of structural systems for all types of buildings & materials using various building codes. Engineer Intern License reqd. 5% domestic & internat'l travel reqd. Apply at www.exp.com
, search for job# 100156
The Chicago Reader, the city’s illustrious free weekly newspaper, is hiring a creative mastermind to lead its small-but-mighty art department. chicagoreader.com/jobs