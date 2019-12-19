Classifieds 

RENTALS



Large 1-bedroom apartment near NEIU. 3508 W Hollywood. Hardwood floors Cats OK. Laundry in building. $825/month. water included. (312)399-3524. moranproperty1@gmail.com



ROOMMATES



Albany Park Apartment to Share

If you are a dog walker, work in the pet industry, or a college student this could be for you, however, all applications are taken. Furnished apartment, great rent at $525. Help take care of dogs. Bedroom available. Free laundry and many perks. Danny. 773-618-0004



JOBS



“Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Database Administrator to consult on design/development & automation improvements. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 19-9020” in the subject line to be considered.”



MMHPC (Chicago, IL) seeks EOIR Manager to assist multiple attorneys w/all the firm’s deportation cases. Submit resumes to mmhpc.jobs@mmhpc.com, reference Job ID: EOIR Manager 2019 in the subject line.



Marketing Specialist: Research market cond, det. potential sales of constr services, create. Design, create, deliver marketing programs to support expansion of the company. Maintains company's website, social media. Exchange marketing materials w/ listing agents. Public relations & brand building. Bachelor's Degree in any field. 2 yrs exp. Must speak Polish. Res: MK Construction & Builders, Inc. 2000 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL 60647



Arthur J. Gallagher Service Company, Rolling Meadows, IL, seeks SharePoint Specialist to implement Out-of-the-Box changes & provide end-user support on SharePoint 2010. Req. BS + 3yrs. exp. Mail resume to: Attn: HR (000133), 2850 Golf Rd., Rolling Meadows, IL 60008. Must reference Job Title: SharePoint Specialist and Job ID: 000133. EOE.



The Smart Cube Inc. seeks VPs, Business Dev – Research & Analytics for Chicago, IL loc to dev & execute strategies to significantly grow revenue & market penetration for clients in the life sci industry. Master’s in Business +2yrs exp OR Bachelor’s in Business +5yrs exp OR 8 yrs exp req’d. Skills Req’d: exp w/sales & marketing for pharmaceutical industry; sale of research & analytical services; generating leads & dev solutions for life sci clients; Sales Navigator; Sales Force; Hubspot. Up to 50% travel req’d. Email resume to C Maguire Ref: RK, Christie.Maguire@thesmartcube.com



ThoughtWorks Inc. seeks Lead Project Manager to work in Chicago, IL & various unanticipated locations throughout the U.S. Will manage project teams in the building of complex, custom-designed, multi-tier, enterprise-level business applications that utilize object-oriented (OO) technologies, such as Ruby, .NET and/or J2EE and Agile Methodologies. Bachelor’s degree in Computer Information Systems or related field.

Will accept any combination of education, experience, or training. The applicant must have 5 yrs exp. in job offered Product Architect, Technical Lead, Team Leader, Iteration Manager, Senior Business Analyst or related. Must have 12 mo. exp. in: (1) Managing project teams on full life-cycle, custom-designed, software development projects using object-oriented technologies and iterative methodologies; (2) Extensive release planning

experience within an Agile environment; (3) Leading and managing development and QA teams, including team coordination and allocation of work; (4) Managing day-to-day project tasks, including tracking progress and budget; (5) Managing product releases and installation; (6) Managing client and stakeholder expectations by providing project status and performance updates, presenting proposed solutions and tracking budgets; (7) Acting as the sole technical architect with responsibility for the application’s design; (8) Interacting with clients and team members to communicate and coordinate technical project activities; (9) Implementing iterative methods such as Scrum and XP (Extreme Programming) and employing Agile Practices including story writing, task estimation,

iteration development, pair programming, stand ups, Continuous Integration and Delivery, automated tests and deployment and showcases; (10) Training and mentoring teams on Agile Development Practices; (11) Coordinating distributed technical teams across countries and time zones; and (12) Conducting new-hire interviews and completing performance reviews. Willingness to travel at least 80% across US. Send resume to ijobs@thoughtworks.com w/Job ID TU-LPM112019.



Sr. Software Engineer (Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc.)(Chicago, IL): Will design & implmnt Cloud Native RESTful Application Programming Interfaces (API) used by our websites, native mobile apps, & partners consumg internal & external srvcs & will lead back-end dvlpmt efforts to bld a robust ecommerce platform w/in the scrum team. Reqs a Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv in Comp/Electronic Enginrg, Comp Sci, Info Tech or a reltd field plus 3 yrs of exp in Sftwr Testg. Experience must incl: designg & implemntg cloud native RESTful app progrmmg interfaces (API) meeting scalaility, availability & performance reqmt & analyzg sftwr capabilities to implmnt upgrades & facilitate integratn of app perfrmnce mgmtt (APM) tools; wrkg w/ a variety of continuous integration (CI), continuous delivery (CD), & DevOps tools such as Jenkins, GIT and Chef to assist app devlpmt teams w/ optimizatn of core srvcs perfrmnce in Agile/Scrum, test driven devlpmt envnmt; wrk w/ Java/J2EE, Spring Boot, Apache, CXF, SQL/PLSQL, Tomcat 9.0, Microsoft Server, XML, XSLT, Eclipse IDE, and Azure. Send res to Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc., Attn: M. Grund, Global Mobility & Compensation Coordinator, Code GOEIICHI, 330 W 34th St, NY, NY 10001.



Senior Software Design Engineer in Test (Foot Locker Corporate Services,

Inc.)(Chicago, IL): Will design, build, test, & deploy effective

test automatn solutns for the delivery of test engnrg teams. Will

be resp for creatg manual & automatn scripts using diff framewrks/tools

for multiple projects. Reqs a Bachelor’s degree or foreign equiv

in Comp Sci, Info Tech, Math or a reltd quant field & 5 yrs of exp

in sftwr testg. Exp must incl: Assisting in bldg automated testg

frameworks utilizg Selenium WebDriver, Appium, Cucumber, Sauce Labs

& Programming Languages such as Java; Working on test automation

solutns for the delivery of test engnrg solutns; Identifying the

sftwr depndncis, risks on the enterprise app sys & preprg the overall

test strategy to define the test validatn process & test executn;

Eval research on latest testing tools and technologies that fits

into the existing, evolving test automation frameworks and Implementing

solutions for test automation; & Revwg & analyzing biz, functional

reqmts to define & design test strategy, test plan & test scenarios.

Send res to Foot Locker Corporate Services, Inc., Attn: M. Grund,

Global Mobility & Compensation Coordinator, Code FOEIICHI, 330 W

34th St, NY, NY 10001.



Business Analyst & Multiple Software Developers Needed:

Business Analyst needed to analyze business problems and provide digital solutions to improve computer systems. Interact with customers for requirement gathering, requirement analysis, identification of the business use cases and translation of the requirements into functional use cases. Create and manage documents like business requirement documents, functional requirement documents, system verification and user acceptance test cases. Conduct user Acceptance Test and make sure the digital solution is deployed successfully to the end users. Multiple Software Developers needed to develop, create, and modify computer applications software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions. Design software or customize software for client use with the aim of optimizing operational efficiency. May analyze and design databases within an application area, working individually or coordinating database development as part of a team. Ensure smooth and reliable integration of the system components. Maintain post deployment and support post production. All of the above duties will be performed using wide variety of tools but mainly using webMethods, Java/J2EE, and Webservices; OR using Oracle PL/SQL, Advanced PL/SQL, and Toad; OR using webMethods, IBM Sterling Suite & MuleSoft; OR using AS400, CLLE, RPGLE. Multiple positions available for Software Developers using one of the above combination of skills. Not all positions require all skills. Work locations for all positions will include Chicago, IL and also at various unanticipated locations in the U.S. as assigned which may require relocation. Applicants for all positions must specifically identify all post- secondary education and all mentioned software, languages or tools in which applicant has education, training or experience. Applicants should identify clearly which position they are applying for in their cover letter and resumes must show if the applicant has any of the mentioned combination of skills. Mail all resumes to Quinnox, Inc., Attn: EVP - HCM, 400 North Michigan Avenue, Ste S1300, Chicago, IL 60611.



HELP WANTED: Development Associate. Job available at the Chicago Reader for someone with experience in development at nonprofit organizations. Media experience a bonus. Chicago connections also desired. A hands-on job building a fundraising/development arm of the Chicago Reader newspaper, a legacy free weekly founded in 1971. Send resume and cover letter by Dec. 20 to: tbaim@chicagoreader.com.



HELP WANTED: Graphic Designer. Part-time position at the Chicago Reader creating editorial and marketing content for print and digital. Media experience preferred, passion for visual storytelling required. Ideal candidate has a degree in graphic design or equivalent experience, proficiency in InDesign CC 2019 and Photoshop CC 2019 (Bridge a plus), and strong typography and organization skills. Hourly rate based on experience. Send resume and portfolio to: careers@chicagoreader.com.



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995