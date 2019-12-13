Classifieds 

RENTALS



Beautifully Rehabbed Evanston 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom for Sublease through June 30 with Option to Renew. Walk to CTA, Metra, Shops, Parks, Lake. $2510/Month Includes Off Street Parking Spot! Contact Zach at (617)462-0453.



JOBS



Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Compliance Analyst to evaluate & improve ongoing security & control effectiveness. Must have training, experience, or certification in the domains covered by CISA including: auditing information systems/governance & management of IT/information systems acquisition, development & implementation/information systems operations, maintenance & service management & protection of information assets. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 19-9019” in the subject line to be considered.



Asst. Prof. of Instruction, Dept. of Asian Languages and Cultures, Northwestern Univ., Evanston Campus: Teach all levels of Chinese lang. instruction and related courses; prepare lesson plans; other administrative duties assigned by Dept. Chair. Must have Master’s degree in Chinese language and near-native fluency in Mandarin & English. Send resume to: Jean Deven, asianlac@northwestern.edu



Hyatt Corporation seeks a Senior Property Solutions Engineer in Chicago, IL to troubleshoot issues with property systems. BS & 5yrs. To apply submit cover letter and resume to: Hyatt Corporation, Attn: Steven Gibbs 150 N Riverside Plaza, Floor 14, Chicago, IL 60606



Technical Business Analyst (Entara Corp., Chicago, IL): Resp for devising, maintaining, and optimizing business processes and workflows of Entara that interact with toolsets that comprise our proprietary tech platform. Will organize the workloads, assignments, and processes of both the Professional Services and Platform Strategy teams. BS in CS, Info Systems, or IT. 1 yr of rel. work exp. ServiceNow software exp req’d, specifically within the IT Service Management and IT Business Management modules. Apply at talent@entaracorp.com.



HELP WANTED: Development Associate. Job available at the Chicago Reader for someone with experience in development at nonprofit organizations. Media experience a bonus. Chicago connections also desired. A hands-on job building a fundraising/development arm of the Chicago Reader newspaper, a legacy free weekly founded in 1971. Send resume and cover letter by Dec. 20 to: tbaim@chicagoreader.com.



ADULT SERVICES



Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995