Classifieds 

RENTALS
Large One bedroom Apartment in South Shore; 7131 S. Cornell. Hardwood flrs. Minutes away from Metra. Heat included. Laundry in building. $850/month. (708) 224-7232.
UPTOWN, Large 2 Bdrm, Rehabbed Vintage. Formal Dining Room, Hardwood floors, 4346 N Clarendon Ave (At Montrose). Two Blocks from lake. Heat Included. $1475
Evanston. Two bedroom condominium within walking distance of downtown Evanston, Northwestern University, CTA and RTA. Heat and enclosed parking included.Possibly could be leased furnished. $1600 a month. Must be able to pass a credit check. Baird and Warner, 2926 Central Street, Evanston. 847/905-5222
One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. $975-1050/month. Heat included. Cats OK. Available 1/1. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com
Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 1/1. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com
Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 1/1. $880/month. (773)761-4318. lakefrontmgt.com
JOBS
Network Engineer – Manage network (NW) issues pertaining to infrastructure and customer base; interface w customers to collect info, evaluate, resolve, and escalate; test/deploy NW infrastructure. Duties: maintain NW to ensure 100% uptime & security compliance; troubleshoot customer issues; build edge router configs using Cisco, Juniper and Arista; troubleshoot NW-related alarms; maintain BGP and OSPF routing configs; maintain ASA security apps (access-lists, IPSEC VPN, AnyConnect VPN, NAT/PAT); work w project mgmt to deploy private cloud environments; analytics on traffic patterns to identify root issues; explore ideas and innovative contributions to NW processes/solutions. Reqd: BS in Comp Sci, Comp Info Sci, IT, or Comp Eng; 3 years exp configuring/troubleshooting Cisco, Juniper, Dell, Arista, Opengear and Avocent equipment in command-line interface; maintaining provider NW using EIGRP, OSPF, BGP and HSRP routing protocols; maintenance of F5 load balancers; Cisco ASA firewalls; Multiple Spanning Tree Protocol (MSTP) and Spanning Tree attributes; implementing NW mgmt/monitoring protocols using SNMP (versions 2c and 3), NTP, TACACS, netflow, sflow and syslog; troubleshooting NW connectivity on Windows, Linux and ESXi OS; large-scale DDoS ID/mitigation techniques using NFSEN, Arbor and Radware; and writing scripts using Python language; and perm US work auth. Send cvr ltr and resume to J. Jones, HR, Internap Corporation, 141 W. Jackson Blvd., Ste. 1510A, Chicago, IL 60604.
Education and Career opportunity!
Become an EMT in 9 weeks! Trace Ambulance is offering Day and Evening EMT classes. Immediate Job placement upon Licensure. Day class starting January 10th. Evening class starting January 17th. Call 708-535-8883 or email timj@atg-management.com. Class size is limited.
ES&A Consulting Manager, Huron Consulting Services LLC, Chicago,
IL: Interpret client business needs & translate to application &
operational req’s. Consult on data integration & data reporting considerations. Must have BS in Mgmt Info Systems, Comp Sci, or related & 5 yrs exp. w/each of the following: 1) designing & developing agile/snowfall methodology workflow solutions by leveraging OSFFA, EPM, ERM, & FDSF; 2) deploying oracle prod suite across banking & Capital mkt, asset mgmt, & insur. agencies. Exp. may be gained concurrently. 80% travel to unanticipated worksites throughout North America. Apply to Huron by sending resumes to: Belinda Vela, Recruiting, Huron, 550 W. Van
Buren St., Ste. 1700, Chicago, IL 60607.
Staff Attorney – Japanese Practice Group – Chicago, IL-F/T: Under
direct supervision of senior licensed attorney (State of IL), perform
duties within areas of U.S. Federal Law for our Japanese clients
– International Trade, Immigration and Corporate. REQ: Juris Doctorate
or a Master of Laws degree, state bar law license from any U.S. state
and 3 years as associate in firm with Japanese client base. Prev
exp must include: legal research skills including Westlaw, Lexis
and others, experience with legal practice areas of Antitrust, Immigration
and U.S. Japanese corporate laws, Japanese language skills, and proficiency
with iManage, Japanese Microsoft IME, Windows10. Send resumes to
Barnes & Thornburg LLP, 1000 N. West Street, Suite 1500, Wilmington,
DE 19801, Attn: Jesse Reeves FAX 302-300-3456. NO CALLS.
LEGAL NOTICES
STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Maria Lin Zhang Kung to Maria Lin Zhang Court Date December 30, 2019, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001372 (12/12)
STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Lady Sonja Wilhelmina Grace O. Windsor to Lady Ilsa Sonja Wilhelmina Grace Windsor. Court Date January 15, 2019, 9 AM in Courtroom #204 Case #19M2004844 (12/12)
ADULT SERVICES
Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995