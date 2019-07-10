Classifieds 

REAL ESTATE

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (07/11)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (07/11)

UPTOWN, 4346 N Clarendon Ave (At Montrose) Very large 2 bedrm plus, rehabbed vintage with hardwood floors, Formal dining room and updates, Utilities included. 2 block from lake. $1500 call EJM 773 935 4425 (07/11)

ROGERS PARK, 1549 W Birchwood (at Ashland) Very large 2 bdrm plus, rehabbed vintage, with hardwood floors, Formal dining room and updates. 3 blocks from lake. Tenant Heated $1200 call EJM 773 935 4425 (07/11)

Foster/Western Ave. 1 bdrm apt, rent 875p/m. Includes heat and water, new appliances, close to Lincoln Square, convenient transportation. no pets. 7735174055 (07/11)

Spacious 2bdrm 2 bath, 1300 sqft, downtown, near train. 5 floor, gorgeous view 24hr door man, fitness room, library, party room, parking, 312.213.4126 $2950 (07/11)

The best massage you ever had before by male massage therapist . Deep or relaxation massage $65. Out call only. Please call 847-409-4024 (07/11)

Have a Distressed Home Or Property you need to sell fast? We’ll buy it! No Closing Costs, https://asapcashhomebuyers.com/ Visit Our Website Now! (07/11)

60640. As of 8/17/2019, Balancing Point Center for Wellness will close due to the relocation of Dr.Kristina Chung. After August 31, 2019, medical records can be obtained by contacting our custodian of records, please contact: Clary Document Management, 5600 Pioneer Creek Drive, Minneapolis, MN 55359 phone: 763.548.1320 fax: 763.548.1325

(07/18)

Balancing Point Center for Wellness 4753 N. Broadway St, STE 101 Chicago, IL