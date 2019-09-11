Classifieds 

JOBS

Estimator/Project Mgr (Mech Eng) to manage metal bending and rolling projects. Chicago Metal Rolled Products Co, Chicago, IL Send resume to: Tina Collins, CMRP, 3715 South Rockwell St., Chicago, IL 60632 (09/12)

Seeking college educated for permanent part-time employment in Evanston working with children and adults in a visual training program. Will train. Additionally, administrative assistant responsibilities including QuickBooks. Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, and Saturday morning, 15-20 hours per week. Send resume to jeffgetzell@sbcglobal.net (09/12)

Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Advanced Software Engineer to leverage knowledge of Java, SQL, JavaScript, CSS, & AJAX to design & build web-based litigation support platform. Must take and pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 19-9018” in the subject line to be considered. (09/12)

Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Data Warehouse Engineer in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: Improve the data & reporting infrastructure that guides decision-making across Merchandising, Category GMs, & the broader Revenue Mgmt team. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R21832 (09/12)

Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Senior Analyst, Supply Chain in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: Leverage exp in logistics & inventory mgmt for supply chain optimization & fulfillment operations. Up to 20% travel reqd. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R21833 (09/12)

Grant Thornton LLP is seeking a Cyber Risk Sr. Manager/Director. Support development of new offerings, develop opportunities and manage complex Cyber Risk projects in a people-oriented and mentoring culture; manage delivery of Cyber Risk Strategy based solutions. 50% travel required. May live anywhere in the U.S. Please email resume to USRecruiting@us.gt.com and include the following information in the email subject line: Cyber Risk Sr. Manager/Director, Req #044193 (09/12)

to perform classroom teaching of students in area of digital advertising such as social media advertising, mobile advertising, innovative technologies in advertising, integrated marketing communication, & related courses. Please send resume to John Slania (Jslania@luc.edu) & ref job 042889. (09/12)





Associate Professor, Islam in African Societies. Northwestern University, Evanston, IL Responsible for teaching university-level courses and conducting research in Political Science, Islam, and African Studies. The position requires a minimum of a Ph.D. degree in Political Science, History, Sociology, Anthropology, Religious Studies, Philosophy, Art History, English, or a related social science or humanities field, or the foreign equivalent. Qualified candidates should email resume to african-studies@northwestern.edu and reference code APIAS0819. (09/12)

SERVICES

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (10/10)

Roxy Relaxes Enjoy a restful atmosphere filled with aromatic essentials. $99 Introductory Special. 6AM-2PM. After midnight by appointment only. NEAR NORTH LOCATION DIAL 773.240.0892 NOW!!! (09/12)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (09/12)



REAL ESTATE

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/12)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (09/12)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/12)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850-880/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/12)

Large studio apartment near Morse red line. 6826 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com. (09/12)

Chicago Historic Beverly Area - Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom. Hardwood floor, high ceiling, Formal dining room. Stainless Steel appliances, Kitchen w/ pantry, Rent: $1,245/month. Tenant pays heat and electric. One month sec deposit req. E-mail Michelle @ mbhob26@gmail.com or call 773.456.7471 for info and pic. (09/12)

ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR OFFICE SPACE! APPROX. 1800 SQ FEET 7344 N. Western Ave: 1 block south of Evanston! Reserved parking! Large open reception area, conference room, separate offices and Kitchen! Landlord pays 20% of heating bill! Available NOW: $1,925.00 (773) 381-0150. www.theschirmfirm.com (10/03)



2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. 2402 N. New England Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Rent reduction for qualified tenants. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping. For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. (09/19)



NOTICES

Looking for people interested in partnering up to launch a media company and a YouTube channel that focuses on local business, news, technology and politics. Big plus if you are familiar with journalism or video production. I have ideas on how to make it popular. Please email me at mike60607s@gmail.com Mike (09/12)

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Katherine Collins Heringhaus to Katherine Denise Collins Case Initiation Date 08/22/2019 Court Date 10/28/2019. 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1704 Case # 2019CONC001088 (09/12)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002030 on August 23, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of SCIBERRAS PROJECT MANAGEMENT with the business located at 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: JOHN SCIBERRAS Complete Address: 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637 (09/19)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County District 2- County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Matthew Radzik to Maciej Radzik Case Initiation Date 09/03/2019 Court Date 11/06/2019, 9:00 AM in Courtroom #0204 Case # 20192003712 (09/26)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002080 on August 30, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of Mo’Hawk The Mixher Mobile Bartending Services with the business located at 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: Monique Rolling Complete Address: 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612 (09/26)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT

IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF: TIE'LAJIAH PITTMAN DOB: 03/15/13

NO: 19-7-01908-3 KNT NOTICE OF HEARING



TO: * Nicholas Pittman, Alleged Father; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern: On June 21, 2019, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Tiesha Turner and *. [FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.] Said Petition will be heard on October 29, 2019, at the hour of 8:15 a.m., at King County Superior Court, Juvenile Department, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child. Dated September 3, 2019. BARBARA MINER KING COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT CLERK BY: AMD, Deputy Clerk (09/26)

