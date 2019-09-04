Classifieds 

GROUPON, INC. seeks Sr Software Engineer in Chicago, IL. Utilize web development technologies & development practices to design & build highly scalable global web & mobile e-commerce software applications. Reqs: Master’s in Comp Sci, Comp Eng or rltd & 3 yrs rltd exp, or Bachelor’s in Comp Sci, Comp Eng or rltd & 5 yrs rltd exp. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R21901. (09/05)

to select & schedule mechanical equipment. Apply at

, ref job #4065. (09/05)

exp U.S. Services Inc. is seeking a Mechanical Engineer in Chicago, IL

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/05)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (09/05)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/05)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850-880/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/05)

Large studio apartment near Morse red line. 6826 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com. (09/05)

Chicago Historic Beverly Area - Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom. Hardwood floor, high ceiling, Formal dining room. Stainless Steel appliances, Kitchen w/ pantry, Rent: $1,245/month. Tenant pays heat and electric. One month sec deposit req. E-mail Michelle @ mbhob26@gmail.com or call 773.456.7471 for info and pic. (09/12)

ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR OFFICE SPACE! APPROX. 1800 SQ FEET

7344 N. Western Ave: 1 block south of Evanston!

Reserved parking! Large open reception area, conference room, separate offices and Kitchen!

Landlord pays 20% of heating bill!

Available NOW: $1,925.00 (773) 381-0150. www.theschirmfirm.com (10/03)







2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. 2402 N. New England Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Rent reduction for qualified tenants. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping. For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. (09/19)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Lenise Lani Aguilar to Lenise Lani. Case Initiation Date 07/02/2019 Court Date 10/03/2019, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL Case # 2019CONC000850 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 4 (09/05)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Valerie Anne Guerra to Valerie Anne Strattan Guerra. Case Initiation Date 08/15/2019 Court Date 10/18/2019 at 10:30am, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1707 Case # 2019CONC001055 Judge: Calendar, 12 (09/05)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Frederick Charles Romano, Jr. to Landon Theodoros Alexatos. Case Initiation Date 08/16/2019 Court Date 10/16/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001062 (09/05)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002000 on the August 16, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of MIDWEST GREEN PROPERTIES with the business located at 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: RASHAD GLOVER Complete Address: 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA and TASHEENA STEWART, 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA (09/05)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Katherine Collins Heringhaus to Katherine Denise Collins Case Initiation Date 08/22/2019 Court Date 10/28/2019. 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1704 Case # 2019CONC001088 (09/12)

“An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002030 on August 23, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of SCIBERRAS PROJECT MANAGEMENT with the business located at 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: JOHN SCIBERRAS Complete Address: 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA (09/19)





Notice is hereby given, pursuant to