September 04, 2019

Classifieds 

JOBS

Solo Cup Operating Corporation seeks a Process Engineer in Chicago, IL to create or improve process control systems and procedures from the raw material phase through the manufacture of prototypes and products. 40% domestic and international travel for Process Troubleshooting and Optimization at the company’s paper production facilities in Maryland, Texas, Canada, Mexico and the U.K. required. Mail resume referencing Job Code 537705 to Solo Cup Operating Corporation, Attn: HR, 500 Hogsback Road, Mason, MI 48854. No recruiters. EOE. (09/05)

GROUPON, INC. seeks Sr Software Engineer in Chicago, IL. Utilize web development technologies & development practices to design & build highly scalable global web & mobile e-commerce software applications. Reqs: Master’s in Comp Sci, Comp Eng or rltd & 3 yrs rltd exp, or Bachelor’s in Comp Sci, Comp Eng or rltd & 5 yrs rltd exp. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R21901. (09/05)


exp U.S. Services Inc. is seeking a Mechanical Engineer in Chicago, IL to select & schedule mechanical equipment. Apply at www.exp.com, ref job #4065. (09/05)

ADULT SERVICES


Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (09/05)


REAL ESTATE


One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/05)


Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (09/05)


Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/05)


Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850-880/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/05)


Large studio apartment near Morse red line. 6826 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com. (09/05)


Chicago Historic Beverly Area - Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom. Hardwood floor, high ceiling, Formal dining room. Stainless Steel appliances, Kitchen w/ pantry, Rent: $1,245/month. Tenant pays heat and electric. One month sec deposit req. E-mail Michelle @ mbhob26@gmail.com or call 773.456.7471 for info and pic. (09/12)


ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR OFFICE SPACE! APPROX. 1800 SQ FEET

7344 N. Western Ave: 1 block south of Evanston!

Reserved parking! Large open reception area, conference room, separate offices and Kitchen!

Landlord pays 20% of heating bill!

Available NOW: $1,925.00 (773) 381-0150. www.theschirmfirm.com (10/03)



2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. 2402 N. New England Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Rent reduction for qualified tenants. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping. For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. (09/19)



LEGAL NOTICE


STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Lenise Lani Aguilar to Lenise Lani. Case Initiation Date 07/02/2019 Court Date 10/03/2019, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL Case # 2019CONC000850 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 4 (09/05)


STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Valerie Anne Guerra to Valerie Anne Strattan Guerra. Case Initiation Date 08/15/2019 Court Date 10/18/2019 at 10:30am, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1707 Case # 2019CONC001055 Judge: Calendar, 12 (09/05)


STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Frederick Charles Romano, Jr. to Landon Theodoros Alexatos. Case Initiation Date 08/16/2019 Court Date 10/16/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001062 (09/05)


Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002000 on the August 16, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of MIDWEST GREEN PROPERTIES with the business located at 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: RASHAD GLOVER Complete Address: 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA and TASHEENA STEWART, 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA (09/05)


STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Katherine Collins Heringhaus to Katherine Denise Collins Case Initiation Date 08/22/2019 Court Date 10/28/2019. 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1704 Case # 2019CONC001088 (09/12)


Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002030 on August 23, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of SCIBERRAS PROJECT MANAGEMENT with the business located at 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: JOHN SCIBERRAS Complete Address: 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA (09/19)

UCC FINANCING STATEMENT AMENDMENT CERTIFIED MAIL# 70182290000162331274 Filing Number: 1066979000045 Date: 02/05/2019 STATE OF MINNESOTA Shelly-Linette:Goss do 9838 South Merrill Avenue Chicago, Illinois (60617) INITIAL FINANCIAL STATEMENT FILE NUMBER 1045091000048 CONTINUATION Effectiveness of the Financing Statement identified above with respect to the security interest(s) of Secured Party authorizing this Continuation Statement is continued for the additional period provided by applicable law PARTY INFORMATION CHANGE: Debtor ADD name ORGANIZATION'S NAME IMPERIAL VALLEY PROPERTIES, LLC CHANGED OR ADDED INFORMATION IMPERIAL VALLEY PROPERTIES,LLC 375 E. COMMERCIAL AVENUE, EL CENTRO CA 92243 USA COLLATERAL CHANGE/ADD COLLATERAL Debtor arises out of want of consideration. In Lieu of consideration Secured Party consents and pledges recoupment of any and all losses incurred by debtor by granting debtor priority lien on account (including, but not limited to any and all off balance sheet ledgering), orders, bonds, insurance, reinsurance, securities, instruments, transfer orders, products, fixtures, chattel paper, debt obligations and any other hypothecated real or personal property emanating from the existing (Non-Fictional) and Tangible real estate property located at the physical address of, 9838 South Merrill Avenue, Chicago Illinois, 60617 and physical land that said property rests upon as described in the Land Spec of Name or SECURED PARTY OF RECORD AUTHORIZING THIS AMENDMENT Goss, Shelly Linette THE FOLLOWING DESCRIBED REAL ESTATE SITUATED IN THE COUNTY OF COOK IN THE STATE OF ILLINOIS, TO WHIT: LOT 86 IN JEFFERY MANOR, BEING A RESUBDIVISION OF PART OF BLOCK 1. ALL OF BLOCKS 2 TO 10 BOTH INCLUSIVE, AND PART OF BLOCK 11 INCLUDING VACATED ALLEYS AND VACATED PARTS TO SOUTH CLYDE AVENUE, SOUTH PAXTON AVENUE, EAST 96TH STREET, EAST 96TH PLACE. EAST 97TH STREET, EAST 97TH PLACE, EAST 98 STREET, EAST 98TH PLACE, ALL IN HUGH MCGINNIS 95TH STREET SUBDIVISION OF THE EAST 1/2 OF THE WEST 1/2 OF THE NORTH EAST 1/4 SECTION 12, TOWNSHIP 37 NORTH, RANGE 14 EAST OF THE THIRD PRINCIPAL MERIDIAN ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF RECORDED NOVEMBER 10, 1942 AS DOCUMENT NUMBER 12987496, IN COOK COUNTY, ILLINOIS. TAX MAP OR PARCEL ID NO.: 25-12-217-097 COMMONLY KNOWN AS 9838 S MERRILL AVE, CHICAGO, IL 60617 THIS FINANCING STATEMENT AMENDMENT COVERS TIMBER TO BE CUT (09/05)

