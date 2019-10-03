Classifieds 

JOBS

Wholesale Florist In-House Support

Wholesale florist looking for a positive, energetic individual to provide in-house support. Duties could include processing fresh flowers, packing orders, loading and unloading trucks and cooler/in-store cleaning. Please email your resume to chicago@billdoran.com or come in and fill out an application at Bill Doran Company 222 N Fairfield Chicago IL 60612. (10/10)

Delivery Driver - Business to Business

We are looking for a positive individual with a clean driving record to deliver flowers/supplies to local retail florists. Approx. 30 hours per week. Must be able to lift up to 40 lbs. You must have a valid driver's license, minimal activity in the past 5 years and no DUI in the past 7. Email your resume to Chicago@billdoran.com or fill out an application at Bill Doran Company, 222 N Fairfield, Chicago IL 60612. (10/10)

is seek’g A) IT Business Project Managers to serve as a liaison between bus & tech aspects of projs; B) Junior Network Administrators to instl, config., maintain & supp. IP ntwrk infra’s. No trvl; no telecomm. Job duties are proj-based & performed @ unanticipated sites w/in U.S. Relo may be req’d @ proj. end. Mail resumes to: Vertex Consulting Services, Inc., Attn: HR,

. (10/10)

Vertex Consulting Services, Inc. in Schaumburg, IL

Plus Hardwood Flooring

Full time floor sander and installer needed. Hard wood floor installation and refinishing company. Experience necessary. Visit

to learn more. (10/10)



SERVICES

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)650-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (11/07)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (10/10)

PERSONALS

52 year old incarcerated Black/Italian male seeks sincere, down to earth and genuinely open-minded people (like myself) to correspond with. All welcome, I can’t wait to share my story and learn about yours.

Peter Saunders #B–00118

2600 N. Brinton Avenue

Dixon, Illinois 61021

REAL ESTATE

Spacious 2 BR/2 BA condo across from Millennium Park. Remodeled, parking, pool, and balcony with lake views. Available immediately. Option for furnished or unfurnished. $3200/m NGBL (312)852-1150 (10/10)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (10/10)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (10/10)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 9/1. $850-880/month. Sublease from 10/1/19 through 3/31/20 available for $765/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (10/10)

Large studio apartment near Morse red line. 6826 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com. (10/10)

Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included, Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $1025/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (10/10)

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Anas Elshafei to Adam Anas Elshafei Court Date 12/16/2019, 1:30 PM in Courtroom #1202 Case # 2019CONC001197 (10/24)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002152 on September 13, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of SCP NEWSPAPER SALES. with the business located at: 2622 E 83RD STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60617. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address SCOTT PARKER 2622 E. 83RD STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60617 (10/10)

STATE OF INDIANA ) IN THE LAKE SUPERIOR COURT JUVENILE DIVISION, CROWN POINT. INDIANA.

) SS:

COUNTY OF LAKE ) Cause Number: 45D061902AD000028.

Lake County (Quest). Filed: 2/12/2019 3:43 PM. Clerk Lake County, Indiana.

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF: TRENT MOLINA, a minor child. MARY JANE STRAUBEL, Petitioner. And THOMAS E. STRAUBEL, Petitioner.

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION BY PUBLICATION

To the Biological Father, JUAN MOLINA, upon and against all persons claiming from, through or under them, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are hereby notified that a petition for adoption of TRENT MOLINA has been filed in the office of the clerk of the Lake County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, located at 3000 W. 93rd Avenue, Crown Point. Indiana 46307.

If you seek to contest the adoption of the child, you must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with I.C. 31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice.

If you do not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. Your consent to the adoption will be irrevocably implied and you will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of your implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statements made to you relieve you of your obligations under this notice. This notice complies with 1.C. 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person's legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Date: FEB 20 2019

Lorenzo Arredondo

Clerk of the Lake County Courts

Attorney for Petitioners

Robert A. Plantz

Ind. Atty. No.: 22104-64

8105 Georgia Street

Merrillville, Indiana 46410

Telephone: (219) 942-3710

(10/10)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002080 on August 30, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of Mo’Hawk The Mixher Mobile Bartending Services with the business located at 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: Monique Rolling Complete Address: 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612 (10/10)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Juan Jesus Velazquez Jacobo to Nathan Velazquez Filed 09/18/2019 Court Date 11/19/2019, 1:00 PM in Courtroom #1704 Case # 2019CONC001180 (10/10)