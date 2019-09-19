Classifieds 

Groupon, Inc. is seeking a Technical Product Manager in Chicago, IL w/ the following responsibilities: mng data needs for various business lines & be a champion for adoption & accuracy of existing products as well as developing new BI & Analytics solutions. Apply at www.grouponcareers.com by searching keyword R21986 (09/26)

ASSOCIATE DATA SCIENTIST

Catalina Marketing Corporation has an opening in Chicago, IL for an Associate Data Scientist. Spprt advncd prdctve mdling intiatves that algn w/ bsnss objctvs. To apply please send a resume to: Catalina, Attn.: R. Calvin, 200 Carillon Parkway, St. Petersburg, FL 33716. Must respond with job requisition number 4438311 (09/26)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Consultants for Chicago, IL location to independently collaborate w/internal & external customers, sales associates, & team members. Master’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./any Eng. field + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./any Eng. field + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: software analysis/development exp. working on multiple projects (8-10) simultaneously; analyzing credit industry trends; & w/ETL tools (Ab-Initio) incl. Transform, Partition, Departition, Dataset; writing scripts to create new tables, views, queries; Unix/Linux, scripting (Unix, Korn, Bourne), Control M, Salesforce, Buildforge, Clarity, Data Gateway, Autosys, DB2/Oracle databases, SQL Server Queries, DB2 SQL, Netezza, Agile. 20% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: SSN, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (09/26)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Analysts, Analytics for Chicago, IL location to support multiple projects & deliver analytical products. Master’s in Statistics/Applied Mathematics/Predictive Analytics/related Quantitative field + 1yr exp. req’d. Req’d skills: exp. performing segmentation & statistical analyses on large population sets, & w/SAS, R, Python on Linux, SQL, AbInitio, GLM, visualization, logistic regression & time-series analyses, scenario & sensitivity analysis, machine learning to analyze big data. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: ZL, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (09/26)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Lead Engineers for Chicago, IL location to assess, develop, design & architect high volume, high concurrency software applications. Master’s in Comp Sci./Comp Eng./ any Eng. field + 3yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp Sci./Comp Eng./ any Eng. field + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: sw design, architecture exp. w/high volume, high concurrency software applications; Java, Spring, Git, Maven, Jenkins, Confluence, SonarQube, AWS/Cloud platforms, Linux, DevOps, Big data; container technologies (Docker, Kubernetes), Enterprise Connection Manager tool. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: PBJ, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (09/26)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Sr. Analysts, Analytics for Chicago, IL location to independently design & execute all aspects of statistical analytics projects for predictive modeling, business reporting & customer evaluations. Master’s in Statistics/Mathematics or Analytics/Risk or Operations Research/Management or related Quantitative field +2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Statistics/Mathematics or Analytics/Risk or Operations Research/Management or related Quantitative field +5yrs exp req’d. Req’d skills: SAS, R, SAS macros, SQL, Python and Natural Language Processing, scripting languages, SQL queries for data extraction, Unix Command, Tableau, data visualization, MS VBA, Dimensionality reduction techniques (feature selection, feature extraction, and stratified sampling), cluster analysis & variable selection, factor analysis for high risk customer behavior. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: SL, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (09/26)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Consultants for Chicago, IL location to independently develop complex sw test plans, execute all test plans, and validate batch fulfillment system setup and output data and resolve critical software development batch issues. Master’s in Comp. Sci. or Comp./Management Info. Systems + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci. or Comp./Management Info. Systems + 5yrs exp. req’d. Skills Req’d: sw development, maintenance, integration, testing & migration to new system & using C#, C++, Git; requirement gathering, ETL design & implementation; automating model execution processes; complete SDLC exp.; resolving critical sw development batch issues; developing POC for sw models using JAVA; .NET framework, SQL queries, Ab-Initio, Maven/Hibernate, analytics tool creation and statistical model development, R, SAS, standard Open systems applications, LINUX, UNIX, FTP/FileZilla, SQL, Visual Studio, Eclipse Neon. 40% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: ST, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (09/26)

TransUnion Interactive, Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of TransUnion, LLC) seeks Sr. Analysts for Chicago, IL location to design, implement, maintain, & deliver sw applications & IT infrastructure. Master’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng. + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng. + 5yrs exp. req’d. Skills req’d: exp. in a customer-facing role w/sw development/application delivery using B2B integration tech. (WebMethods, SAP XI/PI middleware, XML, IDOC, xCBL, EDI formats); SQL query; XSLT; Sharepoint; Jira; ASP.net; Visio; Java. 60% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: DN, 555 W. Adams St., Chicago, IL 60661 (09/26)

location to design, implement, upgrade & maintain sw applications for business processes. Master’s in Comp Sci/Comp Applications/Comp Eng/any Eng field + 3yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/Comp Applications/Comp Eng/any Eng field + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: Java development, supporting TeamSite/LiveSite CMS, OpenDeploy, JavaScript, CSS, HTML/XML, responsive/adaptive design, Tomcat, Struts, Spring, Hibernate, Maven, XSLT. 20% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: SRA, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661. (09/26)





TransUnion, LLC seeks Sr. Consultants for Chicago, IL

Poder Learning Center seeks Program Support Specialists in Chicago, IL to maintain QuickBooks database incl. account payables & receivables for non-profit org. Identify & secure community partnerships with local orgs & edu institutions to provide new student referrals within Spanish-speaking community. Req’d: Bachelor’s degree in social work, financial management, bus admin or rel & 3 years of relevant work exp. Fluent in Spanish. If qualified, email resume to Griselda Piedra at gpiedra@poderworks.org. (09/26)

Northwestern University seeks Psychologist for Evanston, IL location. PhD or Psy.D in clinical or counseling psychology from an APA accredited academic program + 1yr exp. req’d. Req’d skills: Completion of 1yr pre-doctoral internship at an APA accredited academic site. 1yr exp. working in comprehensive university counseling center, must incl. working w/Asian/Asian American students on campus, incl. psychological assessments, individual & group therapy, crisis intervention & outreach preventative programs. Exp. providing clinical supervision. Must be Licensed or License Eligible in Illinois. Must be fluent in Mandarin. After hours on-call rotation req’d. Send resume to: John H. Dunkle, REF: QZ, 633 Emerson Street, Evanston, IL 60208. (09/26)

MANUFACTURING ENGINEER (location: Chicago, IL); mail resume to Kathy Bennett, S&C Electric Company, 6601 N Ridge Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626. (09/26)

GEOGRAPHER

CBRE, Inc. has an oppty in Chicago & Oak Brook, IL for a Project Mgr – Must wrk at both locatns. Mail resume to Attn: HR, 2100 Ross Ave, Ste 1600, Dallas, TX 75201; Ref #CHIJGR. Must be legally auth to work in the U.S. w/o spnsrshp. EOE (09/26)

Systems Administrator

Install, configure, and support clients local area network (LAN), wide area network (WAN); monitor network to ensure network availability to clients system users and perform necessary maintenance to support network availability; maintain and administer computer networks and related computing environments, including computer hardware, systems software, applications software, and all configurations; add users to a network, and assign and update security permissions on the network; recommend changes to improve computer or information systems; document network and system-related activities or tasks; test computer hardware and software performance; windows server 2012 and 2016 configuration and troubleshooting; perform data backups to prevent loss of information; keep client environments patched and secure; maintain the inventory of equipment for clients; collaborate with technicians to resolve information technology issues; plan, coordinate, and implement network security measures to protect data, software, and hardware; administrate infrastructure, including firewalls, switches, servers and malware protection software; and update knowledge about emerging industry or technology trends;

For 1-2 times per week, employee is required to travel to customers’ place of business to perform some of his/her on-site job duties. Assignments will last 2-4 hours. All customers are located in Cook County Illinois.

Mail résumé to Bruce Sokol, Clear Corp., 409 W. Huron St, Lower Level, Chicago IL-60654 (09/26)

StarLab Corp. needs a Medical Technologist. Mail resume to HR - 9213 Parklane Ave. Franklin Park, IL 60131 (09/26)

REAL ESTATE

Bucktown. One bedroom apartment. 2427 W Lyndale. $600/m. Call Edward (312) 320-6484 (09/26)

Large 2 BR/1 BA apartment near RUSH/UIC Med. 1628 W. Adams. Laminate floors, new bathroom, parking, tenant utilities, laundry in building. $2050/month. Available immediately. (847)867-9275. (10/03)

Sunny Andersonville studio apartment, modern kitchen/bath, eat in dining/bar area, mini blinds, washer/dryer, garage option, no dogs. OCT 1. $545. 708-482-4712. (10/03)

Private waterfront home with sand beaches on Lake Michigan. View pictures at www.newkewauneerealestate.com $374,000.00 N.E.W. Real Estate, Inc. Kewaunee, WI (920) 388-1004 (09/26)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/26)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (09/26)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/26)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 9/1. $850-880/month. Sublease from 10/1/19 through 3/31/20 available for $765/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/26)

Large studio apartment near Morse red line. 6826 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com. (09/26)

Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included, Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $1025/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/26)

NOTICES

FOR SALE

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE to satisfy the owner’s moving lien. H2H Movers will sell at public lien sale on September 28, 2019, the personal property in the below listed unit, which may include but not limited to household and personal items. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:00 AM on storageauctions.com and continue until the unit is sold. PUBLIC STORAGE 1916 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642, Unit D571. Karen Minogue – Glassware and dishware, vases, china cabinet, bed w/ mattress & box spring, bookshelf, pictures, night stand, dresser, clothes and shoes. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card (3% surcharge will apply), no checks. (09/26)

PERSONALS

52 year old incarcerated Black/Italian male seeks sincere, down to earth and genuinely open-minded people (like myself) to correspond with. All welcome, I can’t wait to share my story and learn about yours.

Peter Saunders #B–00118

2600 N. Brinton Avenue

Dixon, Illinois 61021

SERVICES

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (10/10)

ADULT SERVICES





Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (09/26)

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County District 2- County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Matthew Radzik to Maciej Radzik Case Initiation Date 09/03/2019 Court Date 11/06/2019, 9:00 AM in Courtroom #0204 Case # 20192003712 (09/26)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002080 on August 30, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of Mo’Hawk The Mixher Mobile Bartending Services with the business located at 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full

Name: Monique Rolling Complete Address: 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612 (09/26)





IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT



IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF: TIE'LAJIAH PITTMAN DOB: 03/15/13

NO: 19-7-01908-3 KNT NOTICE OF HEARING





TO: * Nicholas Pittman, Alleged Father; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On June 21, 2019, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Tiesha Turner and *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on October 29, 2019, at the hour of 8:15 a.m., at King County Superior Court, Juvenile Department, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child.

Dated September 3, 2019.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AMD, Deputy Clerk (09/26)





STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Saidah Annitra Davis to Saidah Annitra Adjoa Akun Court Date 1112/2019, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1702 Case # 2019CONC001178 (10/03)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002152 on September 13, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of SCP NEWSPAPER SALES. with the business located at: 2622 E 83RD STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60617. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address SCOTT PARKER 2622 E. 83RD STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60617 (10/10)

STATE OF INDIANA ) IN THE LAKE SUPERIOR COURT JUVENILE DIVISION, CROWN POINT. INDIANA.

) SS:

COUNTY OF LAKE ) Cause Number: 45D061902AD000028.

Lake County (Quest). Filed: 2/12/2019 3:43 PM. Clerk Lake County, Indiana.

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF: TRENT MOLINA, a minor child. MARY JANE STRAUBEL, Petitioner. And THOMAS E. STRAUBEL, Petitioner.

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION BY PUBLICATION

To the Biological Father, JUAN MOLINA, upon and against all persons claiming from, through or under them, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are hereby notified that a petition for adoption of TRENT MOLINA has been filed in the office of the clerk of the Lake County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, located at 3000 W. 93rd Avenue, Crown Point. Indiana 46307.

If you seek to contest the adoption of the child, you must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with I.C. 31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice.

If you do not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. Your consent to the adoption will be irrevocably implied and you will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of your implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statements made to you relieve you of your obligations under this notice. This notice complies with 1.C. 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person's legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Date: FEB 20 2019

Lorenzo Arredondo

Clerk of the Lake County Courts

Attorney for Petitioners

Robert A. Plantz

Ind. Atty. No.: 22104-64

8105 Georgia Street

Merrillville, Indiana 46410

Telephone: (219) 942-3710

(10/10)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Juan Jesus Velazquez Jacobo to Nathan Velazquez Filed 09/18/2019 Court Date 11/19/2019, 1:00 PM in Courtroom #1704 Case # 2019CONC001180 (10/10)