Classifieds 

JOBS

GENERAL





Northwestern University, Dept. of Philosophy, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor. Duties: teach 4 grad/undergrad courses/year, advise students, conduct and publish research in philosophy. AOS: Philosophy of Language. Required: PhD in philosophy, research record, recommendations, teaching ability. Send application letter, CV, 3 recommendation letters, & writing sample to nuphiljobs@northwestern.edu. AA/EOE. (09/05)

Join a high energy, fun private preschool in Chicago Beverly Area. Must have a positive attitude, hard work ethic and experience with children. Pay $13-$15per hour depending on experience. E-mail resume to mbhob26@gmail.com or text Michelle at 773.456.7471 for info. (09/12)





Now HIRING FT/PT Preschool Teachers/Teacher Assistant.

Software Developers, Applications.

Building performant, scalable and secure web applications/APIs, utilizing APIs with C# and SQL Server systems, participating in the full software development lifecycle with requirements, solution design and development. writing computer-programming code as required to meet clients' goals and contracted services, including: developing and maintaining program for end-users, and creating and designing software architecture and systems; writing code to integrate into existing client software; creating innovative functionality for existing program; operating and maintaining the system; providing continuous improvement to the program; testing and documenting the system once the program is migrated to a test or staging environment, and perform integration and system testing; testing software performance to ensure the delivery of an accurate, functional, and satisfactory end product; user acceptance testing; consulting with managerial and technical personnel to clarify project goals, to identify problems and suggest changes; identifying and gathering user requirements; analyzing user and customer needs, and software requirements to determine feasibility of design.

Mail résumé to Amgaabaatar Purevjal, iCodice LLC, 5005 Newport Drive, Suite# 505, Rolling Meadows IL-60008. (08/29)

REAL ESTATE

Applications for Senior Citizen building (62 & older) now being accepted for Section 8 eligible tenants. East Lake Management Group, Inc: BRISTOL APARTMENTS, 3318 North Lake Shore Dr., Chicago, 60657, (O): 773-935-5433. Please apply in person (M-F) 10am – 3pm, from Aug 26 to Sept 9. Spacious 1-Bdrm and Studio units available. Access is available to laundry, exercise & community rooms. Conveniently located near Lincoln Park, shopping, transportation & Lake Michigan.

(08/29)

Applications being accepted for eligible Affordable Housing tenants. East Lake Management Group, Inc.: LAKE GROVE VILLAGE, 3515 S. Cottage Grove, Chicago, 60653, (O): 773-548-2700. Please bring a valid ID & apply in person: Mon-Fri from 9am to 3pm beginning August 27. Spacious 1, 2 & 3 Bdrm units available. Access is available to high-speed internet hook-up, laundry & off-street parking. A Smoke-free environment conveniently located in historic Bronzeville near public transportation, shopping & Parks.

(08/29)





Applications being accepted for Section 8 eligible tenants. East Lake Management Group, Inc.: LUTHER TERRACE, 4747 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Dr., Chicago, 60615, (O): 773-373-7733 or 34. Please apply in person on Tuesday, Sept. 17, from 9 am to 3pm. Spacious 1-Bdrm, 2-Bdrm and Studio units available. Access is available to laundry & off-street parking. Conveniently located in historic Bronzeville near public transportation & the Harold Washington Cultural Center.

(08/29)

Chicago Historic Beverly Area - Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom. Hardwood floor, high ceiling, Formal dining room. Stainless Steel appliances, Kitchen w/ pantry, Rent: $1,245/month. Tenant pays heat and electric. One month sec deposit req. E-mail Michelle @ mbhob26@gmail.com or call 773.456.7471 for info and pic. (09/12)

ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR OFFICE SPACE! APPROX. 1800 SQ FEET

7344 N. Western Ave: 1 block south of Evanston!

Reserved parking! Large open reception area, conference room, separate offices and Kitchen!

Landlord pays 20% of heating bill!

Available NOW: $1,925.00 (773) 381-0150. www.theschirmfirm.com (09/05)







2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. 2402 N. New England Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Rent reduction for qualified tenants. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping. For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. (09/19)

Foster/Western Ave. 1 bdrm apt, rent 875p/m. Includes heat and water, new appliances, close to Lincoln Square, convenient transportation. no pets. 773.517.4055 (08/29)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month. Heat included. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (08/29)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/29)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/29)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850-880/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/29)

PERSONALS

52 year old incarcerated Black/Italian male seeks sincere, down to earth and genuinely open-minded people (like myself) to correspond with. All welcome, I can’t wait to share my story and learn about yours.

Peter Saunders #B–00118

2600 N. Brinton Avenue

Dixon, Illinois 61021 (08/29)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (08/29)

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Lenise Lani Aguilar to Lenise Lani. Case Initiation Date 07/02/2019 Court Date 10/03/2019, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL Case # 2019CONC000850 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 4 (09/05)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Valerie Anne Guerra to Valerie Anne Strattan Guerra. Case Initiation Date 08/15/2019 Court Date 10/18/2019 at 10:30am, 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1707 Case # 2019CONC001055 Judge: Calendar, 12 (09/05)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Frederick Charles Romano, Jr. to Landon Theodoros Alexatos. Case Initiation Date 08/16/2019 Court Date 10/16/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001062 (09/05)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002000 on the August 16, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of MIDWEST GREEN PROPERTIES with the business located at 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: RASHAD GLOVER Complete Address: 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA and TASHEENA STEWART, 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA (09/05)

Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Katherine Collins Heringhaus to Katherine Denise Collins Case Initiation Date 08/22/2019 Court Date 10/28/2019. 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1704 Case # 2019CONC001088 (09/12)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE.