Classifieds 

JOBS

GENERAL

Contribute to team resp for deliver feature & enhance Co’s finance product suite. Reqs: Bach in CS, Engin or rltd & 1 yr exp dvlp .NET, web-based SW in Agile environ, use Visual Studio 2015/Visual Studio 2017 & Visual Studio Code, C#, JavaScript, npm, HTML, CSS, jQuery, React, NuGet, SQL Server, NUnit &.NET frmewrk in ASP.NET Web API & ASP.NET MVC frmewrk. Apply to: denise_mapes@comcast.com. Ref Job ID #4319 (08/22)





Software Engineer – Comcast Cable Comm., LLC, Chicago, IL.

RISK MANAGER

needed at Wilson Property Management, LLC. Job location: Chicago. Send resume: 2035 W. Giddings St., Chicago, Il 60625 Attn:HR (08/22)

(Chicago, IL) Fantuan Group Inc seeks Senior Software Engineer w/ Bach or for deg equiv in CS & 2 yrs exp in job offered or softwre devp for ecommerce applic incl 6 mnths exp devp, test & modif website applic for rest or food indus & 2 yrs w/ Java; JavaScript; React JS; NODE JS; Docker; Jenkins & AWS. Send CV to HR, 55 E Jackson Blvd, Chicago, IL 60604 (08/22)

Now HIRING FT/PT Preschool Teachers/Teacher Assistant. Join a high energy, fun private preschool in Chicago Beverly Area. Must have a positive attitude, hard work ethic and experience with children. Pay $13-$15per hour depending on experience. E-mail resume to mbhob26@gmail.com or text Michelle at 773.456.7471 for info. (09/12)

Now HIRING FT/PT Preschool Teachers/Teacher Assistant. Join a high energy, fun private preschool in Chicago Beverly Area. Must have a positive attitude, hard work ethic and experience with children. Pay $13-$15per hour depending on experience. E-mail resume to mbhob26@gmail.com or text Michelle at 773.456.7471 for info. (09/12)

SALES & MARKETING

Telephone Sales

Experienced/aggressive closers needed now to sell ad space for

Chicago’s oldest and largest newspaper rep firm.

Immediate openings in Loop office. Salary + commission.

312-368-4884 (08/29)

ADMINISTRATIVE

Help Wanted: Receptionist wanted with Sales Experience, great phone and multi-tasking skills. Please Call Odis at 1-773-487-9900 (08/22)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (08/22)

SERVICES

NIMRO PAINTING CO: Interior/exterior, fine finish, faux finish.

No job too big or small. Affordable without sacrificing quality.

Insured. Free estimates. 7735803720. Rnimrou2@gmail.com. (08/29)

REAL ESTATE

Looking to leave the city?

Move to Lake Forest. Good schools convenient location. 2 bdrm 1 bath. $1800.00/month. Heated included 847-452-7881 (08/22)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (08/22)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/22)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/22)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $865/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/22)

Chicago Historic Beverly Area - Large 3 Bedroom/1 Bathroom. Hardwood floor, high ceiling, Formal dining room. Stainless Steel appliances, Kitchen w/ pantry, Rent: $1,245/month. Tenant pays heat and electric. One month sec deposit req. E-mail Michelle @ mbhob26@gmail.com or call 773.456.7471 for info and pic. (09/12)

Near 51st and Wabash. 3 bedrooms and a study; large rooms. Call for more info 7734035836. Available now. One month security deposit required. $1300. Quiet building; grey stone. (08/22)

ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR OFFICE SPACE! APPROX. 1800 SQ FEET

7344 N. Western Ave: 1 block south of Evanston!

Reserved parking! Large open reception area, conference room, separate offices and Kitchen!

Landlord pays 20% of heating bill!

Available NOW: $1,925.00 (773) 381-0150. www.theschirmfirm.com (09/05)

$950 Lakeview Studio

Near Wrigley Walk to Paulina Brown Line Stop

Heat, Electric Washer/Dryer included Available Sept 1st.

847-558-7584 (08/22)

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Lenise Lani Aguilar to Lenise Lani. Case Initiation Date 07/02/2019 Court Date 10/03/2019 Case # 2019CONC000850 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 4 (09/05)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Ryan Martin Rimkus Ho to Ryan Alister Martin. Case Initiation Date 07/30/2019 Court Date 10/01/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #0111 Case # 20194005029 (08/22)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Helen Kar Yee Ho to Helen Kar Yee Ho-Supanich, and Mark Patrick Supanich to Mark Patrick Ho-Supanich.. Case Initiation Date 07/11/2019 Court Date 10/1/2019 at 1:00pm 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #8 Case # 2019CONC000972 (08/22)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Carey Anne Robin Ho to Kerri Aisling Martin. Case Initiation Date 07/30/2019 Court Date 10/01/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #0112 Case # 20194005032 (08/22)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Valerie Anne Guerra to Valerie Anne Strattan Guerra. Case Initiation Date 08/15/2019 Court Date 10/18/2019 at 10:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1707 Case # 2019CONC001055 Judge: Calendar, 12 (09/05)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Frederick Charles Romano, Jr. to Landon Theodoros Alexatos. Case Initiation Date 08/16/2019 Court Date 10/16/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #1706 Case # 2019CONC001062 (09/05)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002000 on the August 16, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of MIDWEST GREEN PROPERTIES with the business located at 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: RASHAD GLOVER Complete Address: 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA and TASHEENA STEWART, 6208 S. INDIANA AVE. UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60637, USA (09/05)