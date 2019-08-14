Classifieds 

JOBS





Assoc Dir Search Marketing: Conduct data-driven quantitative marketing research & apply results to actionable search marketing media plans for assigned clients. Chicago, IL location. Reqs M.S. in Marketing Analytics & Communication & 1 yr exp as Search Mgr. Send resume to: Starcom Worldwide, Inc., 35 W Wacker Dr, Chicago, IL 60601, Attn: M. Fowler. (08/15)

Relativity (Chicago, IL) seeks Sr. Software Engineer to architect, design, implement and test cloud native software consistently applying best practice software engineering. Must pass HackerRank Code Challenge pre-interview screening test. To apply, please email your resume to Recruiting@relativity.com. Please reference “JOB ID: 19-9017” in the subject line to be considered. (08/15)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (08/15)

PERSONALS

Older gentleman seeking a couple of bi females to join him on a road trip to California. Visit museums, take in the sights, and sample local cuisine. Prefer 25+. Must be 21+. Please text 708.369.3076. (08/15)

SERVICES

NIMRO PAINTING CO: Interior/exterior, fine finish, faux finish.

No job too big or small. Affordable without sacrificing quality.

Insured. Free estimates. 7735803720. Rnimrou2@gmail.com. (08/15)

REAL ESTATE

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (08/15)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/15)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/15)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $865/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/15)

ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR OFFICE SPACE! APPROX. 1800 SQ FEET

7344 N. Western Ave: 1 block south of Evanston!

Reserved parking! Large open reception area, conference room, separate offices and Kitchen!

Landlord pays 20% of heating bill!

Available NOW: $1,925.00 (773) 381-0150. www.theschirmfirm.com (09/05)

2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. 2402 N. New England Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping. For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. (08/08)

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - 1502 N. Artesian Ave., #2 Chicago, IL 60622 Case Type: Name Change from Helen Kar Yee Ho to Helen Kar Yee Ho-Supanich, and Mark Patrick Supanich to Mark Patrick Ho-Supanich.. Case Initiation Date 07/11/2019 Court Date 10/1/2019 at 1:00pm 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #8 Case # 2019CONC000972 (08/22)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - 608 Beach Ave., La Grange, IL 60526 Case Type: Name Change from Carey Anne Robin Ho to Kerri Aisling Martin. Case Initiation Date 07/30/2019 Court Date 10/01/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #0112 Case # 20194005032 (08/22)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - 608 Beach Ave., La Grange, IL 60526 Case Type: Name Change from Ryan Martin Rimkus Ho to Ryan Alister Martin. Case Initiation Date 07/30/2019 Court Date 10/01/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #0111 Case # 20194005029 (08/22)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State," as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001819 on July 18, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of CITY VIRTUAL CONSULTANTS, LLC with the business located at: 323 E WACKER DRIVE STE 4300, CHICAGO, IL 60601 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address TIFFANY WILLIS-JOHNSON 323 E WACKER DRIVE STE 4300 CHICAGO, IL 60601, USA (08/15)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - 5734 W. Giddings. St., Chicago, IL 60630 Case Type: Name Change from Lenise Lani Aguilar to Lenise Lani. Case Initiation Date 07/02/2019 Court Date 10/03/2019 Case # 2019CONC000850 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 4 (09/05)