Classifieds 

JOBS

Grant Thornton LLP is seeking a Cyber Risk Manager. Implement cyber risk & compliance mgmt solutions for clients using governance risk mgmt & compliance (GRC) software or platforms; analyze client IT environment to implement IT risk mgmt & centralized IT asset mgmt solutions. 80% travel reqd. May live anywhere in the U.S. Please apply at www.gt.com by clicking on the Careers link. (08/08)

Health Specialties Teacher, Postsecondary Needed

Pan Ethnic International, Inc. d.b.a. Taylor Business Institute has an opening for a Health Specialties Teacher, Postsecondary in Chicago, Illinois. Job responsibilities will include teaching and curriculum development. Must have a bachelor’s degree (08/08)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Lead Engineers for Chicago, IL location to design, integrate & implement info. security infrastructure. Master’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./any Eng. field + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./any Eng. field + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: Info. security exp. focusing in Identity & Access Management (Sailpoint Identity IQ, on-boarding, terminations, access requests, approvals, attestations/certifications, beanshell scripting), PAM (BeyondTrust PPM API), AD, LDAP, RSA SecureID, PKI, CA SiteMinder, Federation using SAML, RBAC, JAVA, Spring, Hibernate, REST Web service, SOAP, Perl, Tableau, Jenkins, Bit bucket, Eclipse, PowerShell, Workday Integrations, Azure AD integrations, CA Agile Central API, TrustEv Fraud detection, Agile. 20% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: MCA, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (08/08)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Consultants for Chicago, IL location to design & deliver software application features & enhancements. Master’s in Comp Sci/ Info Management Systems/Comp Applications + 3yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/ Info Management Systems/Comp Applications + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: sw development exp. using Java, OOPS Multithreading, Java Concurrency, J2EE (Servlets, JSP, Struts, JDBC), Core, MVC, JDBC, Batch, RDBMS (DB2, Oracle), Unix/Linux, shell scripting, Autosys, CI/CD (Maven, Jenkins), Web Services. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: SM, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (08/08)

Goettsch Partners (Chicago, IL) seeks Architectural Intern to develop, in a collaborative design team environment, alternative architectural building design studies & provide documentation of these alternative designs studies using 2D/3D architectural design software. Must submit an electronic version of portfolio with examples of academic projects, digital images, photographs, and examples of technical drawings of high-rise office, hotel or mixed use projects. Portfolio must also demonstrate samples of work in AutoCAD, Revit and Adobe software programs. Submit resumes to hr@gpchicago.com, reference Job ID: 19050011 in the subject line. (08/08)

REAL ESTATE

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (08/08)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/08)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/08)

Large studio apartment near the red line. 6326 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Laundry in building. Dogs OK. Heat included. Available 9/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/08)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 8/1. $865/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (08/08)

UPTOWN, 4346 N Clarendon Ave (At Montrose) Very large 2 bedrm plus, rehabbed vintage with hardwood floors, Formal dining room and updates, Utilities included. 2 block from lake. $1500 call EJM 773 935 4425 (08/08)

2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. (08/08)

ADULT SERVICES

Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (08/08)

PERSONALS





LOOKING FOR GOOD WOMAN TO MARRY BETWEEN AGE OF 47 T0 79

I am 57 yr old, seeking nice lady bet 47 to 79

with view to marriage. Only sincere persons, pls email bio w/ recent

photo: pauldavislove@gmail.com

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - 1502 N. Artesian Ave., #2 Chicago, IL 60622 Case Type: Name Change from Helen Kar Yee Ho to Helen Kar Yee Ho-Supanich, and Mark Patrick Supanich to Mark Patrick Ho-Supanich.. Case Initiation Date 07/11/2019 Court Date 10/1/2019 at 1:00pm 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #8 Case # 2019CONC000972 (08/22)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - 608 Beach Ave., La Grange, IL 60526 Case Type: Name Change from Carey Anne Robin Ho to Kerri Aisling Martin. Case Initiation Date 07/30/2019 Court Date 10/01/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #0112 Case # 20194005032 (08/22)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location: District 4 Court, Cook County, IL - County Division - 608 Beach Ave., La Grange, IL 60526 Case Type: Name Change from Ryan Martin Rimkus Ho to Ryan Alister Martin. Case Initiation Date 07/30/2019 Court Date 10/01/2019 at 9:30am 50 W. Washington St., Chicago, IL in Courtroom #0111 Case # 20194005029 (08/22)





Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001782 on July 16, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of CLUTTERLESS CLOSETS with the business located at: 4417 S INDIANA AVE APT 3N, CHICAGO, IL 60653. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address CHRISTINE MCWILLIAMS 4417 S INDIANA AVE APT 3N, CHICAGO, IL 60653, USA (08/08)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001815 on July 18, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of MIGHTY VIOLET DESIGN. with the business located at: 2023 N BISSELL ST UNIT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60614. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address KATHLEEN E TOOMEY 2023 N BISSELL ST UNIT 2 CHICAGO, IL 60614, USA (08/08)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State," as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001819 on July 18, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of CITY VIRTUAL CONSULTANTS, LLC with the business located at: 323 E WACKER DRIVE STE 4300, CHICAGO, IL 60601 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address TIFFANY WILLIS-JOHNSON 323 E WACKER DRIVE STE 4300 CHICAGO, IL 60601, USA (08/15)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - 5734 W. Giddings. St., Chicago, IL 60630 Case Type: Name Change from Lenise Lani Aguilar to Lenise Lani. Case Initiation Date 07/02/2019 Court Date 10/03/2019 Case # 2019CONC000850 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 4 (09/05)