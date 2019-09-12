Classifieds 

JOBS

VP, CLIENT SOLUTIONS sought by Biarri USA, Inc. in Chicago, IL to develop and deliver functioning software and result. Requires domestic & intl. travel approx. 25% of time. Resume to: HR, Biarri USA, Inc., 111 W Illinois Street, Chicago, IL 60654. (09/19)

Senior Software Engineer. Design, dev. & support software applications. U.S. Bach. deg. or foreign equiv. (Computer Engineering w/ specialization in information systems, Computer Science, or related field) req’d. 2 yrs post-baccalaureate exp. in software field req’d. Prior exp. must incl. 1 yr in pos’n(s) w/ apps dev. a) in conformity to EDI-X12 standards & b) w/in WCF framework. InnerWorkings, Inc., Chicago, IL. EOE. Resumes to: Recruiting, InnerWorkings, Inc., 203 N. LaSalle, Suite 1800, Chicago, IL 60601 (09/19)

Low-Latency Trading and Research Infrastructure Engineer

Consolidated Trading LLC

Chicago, IL

Development and maintenance of low-latency exchange connectivity services, including historical market data collection and normalization systems, real-time market data feed handlers, and order entry gateways. Design and implementation of advanced mechanisms for system monitoring and control, utilizing specialized knowledge of communication protocols such as TCP and UDP and advanced networking technologies such as Kernel Bypass.

Must have a Master's degree in Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Information Technology and Management, or related discipline. Must have two (2) years of experience as a Software Developer or Junior Software Developer. Must also have two (2) years of experience with low-latency C++ engineering, software-hardware optimizations, network communication (TCP/UDP), kernel bypass, distributed filsystems, and compression techniques.

Qualified applicants should submit their resumes to recruiting@consolidatedtrading.com and reference job code LLT0819 (09/19)

Sencon Incorporated is seeking a Engineering Specialist | Gauging Technical Coordinator for Bedford Park, IL. Will use knwl. of & exp. with Manual/Semi-Automatic/Fully-Automatic gauging sys. for measuring beverage, food, aerosol cans and ends (lids). Perform on-site install., & commissioning of Man./Semi-Auto./Fully-Auto. gauging sys. to achieve successful operation. 40% Travel. Email resumes to: bforsythe@sencon.com (09/19)

Accountant: Examine, analyze account records, prep. statements & income tax returns. Prep individ business, sales tax returns, payroll tax. Journal entries, account balance adjust. Prep. balance sheets, statements of cash flow. Verifies/posts business trans. 2 yrs exp. Bachelor in Accounting. Res: MK Construction & Builders, Inc. 2000 N Milwaukee Ave, Chicago IL 60647 (09/19)

located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Accounting Associate to assist the department with the following responsibilities: Conduct high level accounting duties and resolve complex accounting policy and procedural problems. Provide advice and formulate solutions to complicated accounting and business process issues. Coordinate staff that is authorized to conduct university transactions and analyze and interpret accounting records and transactions by reconciling monthly departmental ledgers. Ensure compliance with all University, State, and Federal policies and procedures when proceeding with reimbursements or coordinating departmental events. Requirements are a Bach. degree or its foreign equivalent in Accountancy or related field of study, and two years of professional level accounting experience. No travel is required. For fullest consideration, please submit a CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 9/30/19 to Search Coordinator via email to mamattin@uic.edu. UIC is an Equal Opportunity, Affirmative Action employer. Minorities, women, veterans, & individuals w/ disabilities are encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct background checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of a contingent offer letter. Background checks will be performed in compliance with the Fair Credit Reporting Act.

The Dept. of Physics at the Univ. of IL at Chicago (UIC),

NOTICES

FOR SALE

to satisfy the owner’s moving lien. H2H Movers will sell at public lien sale on September 28, 2019, the personal property in the below listed unit, which may include but not limited to household and personal items. The public sale of these items will begin at 10:00 AM on

and continue until the unit is sold. PUBLIC STORAGE 1916 N Elston Ave, Chicago, IL 60642, Unit D571. Karen Minogue – Glassware and dishware, vases, china cabinet, bed w/ mattress & box spring, bookshelf, pictures, night stand, dresser, clothes and shoes. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card (3% surcharge will apply), no checks. (09/26)





NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

100,650 miles. 2-door coup. Black engine 4cylinder used 2000 Toyota Solara. FWD. Cruise Control. Air conditioning. Power steering. Power window. AM/FM and one CD player. 2 owners. $2000 call (312) 532-1497. (09/19)

PERSONALS

52 year old incarcerated Black/Italian male seeks sincere, down to earth and genuinely open-minded people (like myself) to correspond with. All welcome, I can’t wait to share my story and learn about yours.

Peter Saunders #B–00118

2600 N. Brinton Avenue

Dixon, Illinois 61021

(08/29)

SERVICES

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (10/10)

ADULT SERVICES





Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat. 24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (09/19)

REAL ESTATE

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/19)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 10/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (09/19)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/19)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850-880/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/19)

Large studio apartment near Morse red line. 6826 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com. (09/19)

Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included, Laundry in building. Available 10/1. $1025/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (09/19)

3 flat apartment. 3347 W Monroe. 3 bedrooms. Newly decorated. Enclosed backyard and more. Utilities not included. Laundry in apartment. (630) 858-4778. $1100/m (09/19)

Bucktown. One bedroom apartment. 2427 W Lyndale. $700/m. Call Edward (312) 320-6484 (09/19)

ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR OFFICE SPACE! APPROX. 1800 SQ FEET

7344 N. Western Ave: 1 block south of Evanston!

Reserved parking! Large open reception area, conference room, separate offices and Kitchen!

Landlord pays 20% of heating bill!

Available NOW: $1,925.00 (773) 381-0150. www.theschirmfirm.com (10/03)

2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. 2402 N. New England Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Rent reduction for qualified tenants. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping. For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. (09/19)

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002030 on August 23, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of SCIBERRAS PROJECT MANAGEMENT with the business located at 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: JOHN SCIBERRAS Complete Address: 6220 S KIMBARK 3, CHICAGO, IL 60637 (09/19)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County District 2- County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Matthew Radzik to Maciej Radzik Case Initiation Date 09/03/2019 Court Date 11/06/2019, 9:00 AM in Courtroom #0204 Case # 20192003712 (09/26)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002080 on August 30, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of Mo’Hawk The Mixher Mobile Bartending Services with the business located at 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: Monique Rolling Complete Address: 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612 (09/26)

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF WASHINGTON IN AND FOR

THE COUNTY OF KING, JUVENILE DEPARTMENT



IN RE THE DEPENDENCY OF: TIE'LAJIAH PITTMAN DOB: 03/15/13

NO: 19-7-01908-3 KNT NOTICE OF HEARING





TO: * Nicholas Pittman, Alleged Father; Unknown Father, and/or anyone claiming parental/paternal rights or interest in the child and to All Whom It May Concern:

On June 21, 2019, a petition for Dependency was filed in the above entitled Court, pursuant to RCW 13.34.080 and/or RCW 26.33.310 regarding the above named child, whose parents are Tiesha Turner and *.

[FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, CALL 253-372-5738, 8:00 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.]

Said Petition will be heard on October 29, 2019, at the hour of 8:15 a.m., at King County Superior Court, Juvenile Department, 401 4th Ave North, Kent, WA 98032, before a judge of the above entitled court, at which time you are directed to appear and answer the said petition or the petition will be granted and action will be taken by the court such as shall appear to be for the welfare of the said child.

Dated September 3, 2019.

BARBARA MINER

KING COUNTY

SUPERIOR COURT CLERK

BY: AMD, Deputy Clerk (09/26)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Saidah Annitra Davis to Saidah Annitra Adjoa Akun Court Date 1112/2019, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1702 Case # 2019CONC001178 (10/03)