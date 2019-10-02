Classifieds 

JOBS

Nectel Technologies (Chicago, IL) seeks Linux System Specialist to analyze/test/develop & document Linux based disaster recovery procedures for current clients. Must be willing to occ. travel w/in the U.S. Submit your resumes to info@necteltechnologies.com, reference Job ID: Linux System Specialist in the subject line. (10/03)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Sr. Developers for Chicago, IL location to design & develop big data technologies. Master’s in Comp. Sci./Info. systems/Info. Tech. + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci./Info. systems/Info. Tech. + 5yrs exp. req’d. Skills req’d: sw development & big data analytics exp. w/Mapr distribution, SQL Server, Tableau, Linux, Hadoop, HBase, Hive, Pig, Shell Script, Oracle, MapReduce, Python, AWS, Lambda, Scikit-learn, S3, NoSQL, Git, oozie, R. 20% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: AM, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (10/03)

iManage LLC seeks in Chicago, IL: Senior Software Engineer in Test with BS in Comp Sci, Comp Eng, or Info Tech plus 2 yrs exp in the job offered or sub sim pos. Send resume to Peopleops@imanage.com (ref. no. L5125) or iManage LLC, Attn: Recruiting, 540 West Madison St., Ste. 300, Chicago, IL 60661. (10/03)

w/ at least Bach. degree in Business Administration; 2 yrs. table tennis coaching experience, including marketing, program administration, developing players, & organizing promotional events; coaching or playing experience at high levels of national and international competitions; in-depth knowledge of national & international standards; & advanced knowledge of table tennis products, rules, & regulations. Occasional travel required to exhibitions and tournaments.. Submit resume w/cover letter to HR, EKI-Digital, 33 W. Monroe St., Suite 1050, Chicago, IL 60603. (10/03)





Electronic Knowledge Interchange Company (EKI-Digital) seeks Table Tennis Program Coordinator in Chicago, IL

Behavioral Therapist Level II: Palos Hills IL. Provide serv to children w/disabilities under sup of Board-Cert Behavior Analyst. Coaching caregivers & staff. Provide beh. therapy models for children w/autism spectrum disorders. Monitoring 8 behavior techs. Master degree in Child Development. 2 yrs of exp w/disabled children. Licensed in IL as a behavioral therapist level II. Res: ASD Life, Inc. 124 Kraml Dr, Burr Ridge IL 60527 (10/03)

Project Manager: Plan, direct, activities of selling/ install garage doors, incl coop w/comp's franchisees. Dev of projects, sched, budgeting, impl/exp of franchising chain. Confer w/franchisees, marketing specs discuss: work proc, compl, constr problems. Budget estimates. 2 yrs exp, Bachelor in any field. Res: Aladdin Doors Inc. 2255 Lois Dr, Ste 6, Rolling Meadows IL 60008 (10/03)

Analytical Scientist II (Pharmaceutical) to lead analytical development of parenteral formulations. Medefil, Inc., Glendale Heights, IL Send resume to: Sandeep Aggarwal, Medefil, Inc., 405 Windy Point Dr., Glendale Hts, IL 60139 (10/03)

WANTED Experienced[at least 5 years] CLEANING SUPERVISOR FOR UNION ASSIGNMENT [SEIU Local 1{$18-$22 per hour}] IN CHICAGO[60617]. Send resume or inquiries to: WCICleaning@SBCGlobal.net (10/24)

bass, guitar. Between 30-50 yrs. North. Suburbs. 773-746-1158 (10/03)





Rock musicians wanted:

FOR SALE

Long established Chicago Colonic, well maintained offices and equipment, meticulous database. Great location with parking. Fantastic turn key opportunity esp for the under served bilingual or LBGT community 773 728 6800 (10/03)





COLON HYDROTHERAPY BUSINESS FOR SALE-

SERVICES

Miracle Message. Obtain health, energy and joy. Prolong your youth and life. Decrease illness with the possibility of healing. Call Jolanta: (847)640-8989. 5237 W. Addison St. Chicago, IL 60641 (10/10)

GR Construction

Specialty in rooing, tuck pointing, seal coding, paving, power washing, gutter cleanouts, junk removal. Call for a free estimate (773) 512-3153 (10/03)

ADULT SERVICES

24/7. Must be 21+. Credit/Debit Cards Accepted. All Fetishes and Fantasies Are Welcomed. Personal, Private and Discrete. 773-935-4995 (10/03)





Danielle's Lip Service, Erotic Phone Chat.

PERSONALS

52 year old incarcerated Black/Italian male seeks sincere, down to earth and genuinely open-minded people (like myself) to correspond with. All welcome, I can’t wait to share my story and learn about yours.

Peter Saunders #B–00118

2600 N. Brinton Avenue

Dixon, Illinois 61021

REAL ESTATE

Large 2 BR/1 BA apartment near RUSH/UIC Med. 1628 W. Adams. Laminate floors, new bathroom, parking, tenant utilities, laundry in building. $2050/month. Available immediately. (847)867-9275. (10/03)

Sunny Andersonville studio apartment, modern kitchen/bath, eat in dining/bar area, mini blinds, washer/dryer, garage option, no dogs. OCT 1. $545. 708-482-4712. (10/03)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-1050/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (10/03)

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $995/month. Heat included. Available 11/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (10/03)

Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath apartment near Wrigley Field. 3820 N. Fremont. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $2225/month. (773)761-4318 www.lakefrontmgt.com (10/03)

Large studio apartment near Loyola Park. 1337 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 9/1. $850-880/month. Sublease from 10/1/19 through 3/31/20 available for $765/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (10/03)

Large studio apartment near Morse red line. 6826 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included. Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $850/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com. (09/26)

Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red line 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors. Pets OK. Heat included, Laundry in building. Available 11/1. $1025/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (10/03)

LEGAL NOTICE

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE. Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Saidah Annitra Davis to Saidah Annitra Adjoa Akun Court Date 1112/2019, 9:30 AM in Courtroom #1702 Case # 2019CONC001178 (10/03)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19002152 on September 13, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of SCP NEWSPAPER SALES. with the business located at: 2622 E 83RD STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60617. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address SCOTT PARKER 2622 E. 83RD STREET, CHICAGO, IL 60617 (10/10)

STATE OF INDIANA ) IN THE LAKE SUPERIOR COURT JUVENILE DIVISION, CROWN POINT. INDIANA.

) SS:

COUNTY OF LAKE ) Cause Number: 45D061902AD000028.

Lake County (Quest). Filed: 2/12/2019 3:43 PM. Clerk Lake County, Indiana.

IN RE THE ADOPTION OF: TRENT MOLINA, a minor child. MARY JANE STRAUBEL, Petitioner. And THOMAS E. STRAUBEL, Petitioner.

SUMMONS AND NOTICE OF ADOPTION BY PUBLICATION

To the Biological Father, JUAN MOLINA, upon and against all persons claiming from, through or under them, and any other person who may be concerned:

You are hereby notified that a petition for adoption of TRENT MOLINA has been filed in the office of the clerk of the Lake County Superior Court, Juvenile Division, located at 3000 W. 93rd Avenue, Crown Point. Indiana 46307.

If you seek to contest the adoption of the child, you must file a motion to contest the adoption in accordance with I.C. 31-19-10-1 in the above named court not later than thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice.

If you do not file a motion to contest the adoption within thirty (30) days after the last date of publication of this notice the above named court will hear and determine the petition for adoption. Your consent to the adoption will be irrevocably implied and you will lose the right to contest either the adoption or the validity of your implied consent to the adoption.

No oral statements made to you relieve you of your obligations under this notice. This notice complies with 1.C. 31-19-4.5-3 but does not exhaustively set forth a person's legal obligations under the Indiana adoption statutes. A person being served with this notice should consult the Indiana adoption statutes.

Date: FEB 20 2019

Lorenzo Arredondo

Clerk of the Lake County Courts

Attorney for Petitioners

Robert A. Plantz

Ind. Atty. No.: 22104-64

8105 Georgia Street

Merrillville, Indiana 46410

Telephone: (219) 942-3710

(10/10)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State, “as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County, Registration Number: Y19002080 on August 30, 2019. Under the Assumed Name of Mo’Hawk The Mixher Mobile Bartending Services with the business located at 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owners(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: Monique Rolling Complete Address: 3145 W Flournoy, Chicago, IL 60612 (10/10)

Location Cook County - County Division - Case Type: Name Change from Juan Jesus Velazquez Jacobo to Nathan Velazquez Filed 09/18/2019 Court Date 11/19/2019, 1:00 PM in Courtroom #1704 Case # 2019CONC001180 (10/10)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE.