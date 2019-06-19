 Classifieds | Classified advertising | Chicago Reader

June 19, 2019 Reader | Classified advertising

The Dept of Urology at Univ of IL at Chicago (UIC), located in a large metropolitan area, is seeking a full-time Assistant Professor of Clinical Urology/Physician Surgeon to assist the Dept teach & train medical students & residents in the field of Urology; Provide clinical patient care in Urology in the hospital & outpatient clinics, specifically in regards to treatment of male infertility; Conduct research related to the

mechanisms & treatment of reproductive dysfunction; Publish & present research findings, prepare & submit grant applications & perform University service as assigned. Requires MD degree or its

foreign equivalent & 5 yrs of training (1 yr of general surgery residency training & 4 yrs of Urology residency training) & hold valid IL medical license. No travel required. Please submit CV, cvr ltr, & 3 references by 6/25/19 to the Dept of Urology (M/C 955), UIC, 820 S Wood St, Chicago IL 60612 or to: UROLOGYHR@uic.edu. UIC is an EO/AAE. Minorities/women/veterans/individuals w/ disabilities encouraged to apply. UIC may conduct bkgrd checks on all job candidates upon acceptance of contingent offer letter. Bkgrd checks will be performed in compliance w/ Fair Credit Reporting Act. (06/20)

PROJECT ENGINEER, Chicago, IL. Mail resume to Kathy L Bennett, S&C Electric Company, 6601 N. Ridge Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626. (06/20)


SR MANAGER INSIDE SALES. Chicago, IL. Travel required. Mail resume to Kathy L Bennett, S&C Electric Company, 6601 N. Ridge Blvd, Chicago, IL 60626. (06/20)


DESIGN & DEVELOPMENT MECHANICAL ENGINEER (Chicago, IL). Mail resume to Randall Chism, Focal Point LLC, 4141 S Pulaski Rd, Chicago, IL 60632. (06/20)

Roscoe Village Office space - pristine move-in condition! Approx 1100sf/Zoned C1-2/ground level/Large open space + private offices/tall ceilings/fresh paint/refinished hrdwd flrs/storage. Naseem El-Barbarawi with Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty: 773-859-8686 naseem@naseemrealestate.com



2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500.



Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (06/20)


One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (06/20)


STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE (ADULT For Court Use Only CIRCUIT COURT COUNTY) Location Cook County - County Division - District 1 - 50 W Washington Street Chicago Case Type: Name Change from Ashly A. Calderon to Ashly Alexandra Chamorro. Case Initiation Date 3/12/2019 Court Date 5/17/2019 Case # 2019CONC000691 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 7 (06/27)

