Classifieds 

REAL ESTATE

RENTAL

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (5/30)

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (5/30)



Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red-line. 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-$1025/month, Heat included. Pete OK, Available 7/1.. Garden unit available for $965/month.(773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgr.com (5/30)

Soaring three story contemporary residence with over 5500 square feet of living space and large 3 car garage, on one of East Lake Bluffs most magnificent ravines. Walk to beach and close to town location.

270 Ravine Forest, Lake Bluff, 60044

Listed by: Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Koenig Rubloff.

Please contact listing agents Susan Lincoln 847-846-8814 or Cathie Powell 847-828-7766 (06/06)

JOBS

Behavioral Therapist Level II: Palos Hills IL. Provide serv to children w/disabilities under sup of Board-Cert Behavior Analyst. Coaching caregivers & staff: learning & dev of children w/ disabilities. Provide beh. therapy models for children w/autism spectrum disorders. Assessments, reports, coaching/training adults, impl PECS, visual supports. Monitoring 8 behavior techs. Master degree in Child Development. 2 yrs of exp working w/disabled children. Licensed in IL as a behavioral therapist level II. Res: ASD Life, Inc. 124 Kraml Dr, Burr Ridge IL 60527 (06/06)

Reporter: Collect, analyze news. Report, write stories for TV programs/broadcasting.

Receive assignments or evaluate leads to develop story ideas. Research background information. Read news flashes. 2 yrs exp. Must speak Romanian. Res: Credo Ministries, 4850 N Bernard, Chicago IL 60625 (06/06)

Chief Technology Officer (Chicago, IL) Develop, maintain and manage the entire tech stack ( inc Ruby on Rails, Javascript, Mobile Apps) for Prevail Health's core product, our online behavioral health platform. Manage interactions and give direction to designers, testers & other software developers. Bachelor's Degree or equivalent in Computer Science or Software Engineering required. 4 years of experience required. Above experience must include prior experience as a full stack Software Developer and Engineer and experience working with RUBY ON RAILS, POSTGRESQL, REACT, REDUX, RESTFUL APIS, AND IOS AND JAVA for our mobile apps. Mail resume to Prevail Health Solutions LLC, 1105 W. Chicago Ave., Ste. 203, Chicago, IL, 60642 (06/06)

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct of transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001260 on May 1, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of BB + IDA with the business located at: 1437 Gunderson Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: Jessica Ventura Duhig. Complete address: 1437 Gunderson Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402, USA (06/06)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001299 on May 7, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of PECS DEVELOPMENT HOME DAYCARE with the business located at: 62 E 98th PL, CHICAGO 60628. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: GEMISE JACKSON. Complete Address: 62 E 98th PL, CHICAGO, IL 60628, USA (06/06)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001373 on May 17, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of GOLDBROCH FURNITURE AND DESIGN with the business located at: 1610 ASHLAND AVE, EVANSTON, IL 60201. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address SIMON GOLDBROCH 1610 ASHLAND AVE, EVANSTON, IL 60201, USA (06/06)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001438 on May 24, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of NORTHERN DARKNESS GROOMING CO. with the business located at: 5643 N WAYNE AVE APT 1, CHICAGO, IL 60660 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address BORZOK RICARDO PEREZ PETROV 5643 N WAYNE AVE APT 1 CHICAGO, IL 60660, USA (06/13)