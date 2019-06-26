Classifieds 

JOBS

TransUnion, LLC seeks Sr. Developers for Chicago, IL location to design, implement & maintain software applications for business processes. Master’s in Comp. Sci./Eng./Info. Systems/Info. Tech.y or any Eng. field + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci./Eng./Info. Systems/Info. Tech. or any Eng. field + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: Software development exp. w/Core Java, OOPS, Multithreading, Java Concurrency, J2EE (Servlets, JSP, Struts, JDBC), Spring framework (Core, MVC, JDBC, Batch), Hibernate, SQLJ; RDBMS (DB2, Oracle), Unix/Linux, shell scripting, Autosys, CI/CD (Maven, Jenkins), Junit, STS, RAD, WebSphere. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: RR, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (06/27)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Sr. Developers for Chicago, IL location to design & develop sw applications. Master’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./Info. Systems/Info. Tech. + 2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp. Sci./Comp. Eng./Info. Systems/Info. Tech. + 5yrs exp. req’d. Req’d skills: AbInitio, Query>IT, Control Center, BRE, Express>IT/ACE development, JSON, XML, Agile, CI/CD, Oracle, Unix/Linux, shell scripting, Autosys, SQL Developer, Hadoop(Map/Reduce), Kafka, Apache Spark. 20% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: VM, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (06/27)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Consultants for Chicago, IL location to develop sw test plans, execute all test plans, & validate batch fulfillment system setup & output data & resolve critical sw development batch issues. Master’s in Comp Sci/Comp Info Systems/Comp Applications +2yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/Comp Info Systems/Comp Applications +5yrs exp. req’d. Skills req’d: sw development, maintenance, integration, testing & migration to new system, & using .NET framework, C#, C++, VC++, MFC, SVN; requirement gathering, automating repetitive & generic processes; leading development process improvements, understanding of complete SDLC; resolving critical sw development issues; developing POC; propose effective changes based on product interaction w/other units; standard Open systems applications, FileZilla, SQL, Visual Studio, JavaScript, HTML, XML, SQL Server, SSMS VBA Macro. 40% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: JC, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (06/27)

TransUnion, LLC seeks Sr. Managers for Chicago, IL location to manage team to create & maintain sw purchasing/procurement systems. Master’s in Comp Sci/Info. Systems or Business w/major in Info. Systems + 3yrs exp. or Bachelor’s in Comp Sci/Info. Systems or Business w/major in Info. Systems + 5yrs exp. req’d.Req’d Skills: interfacing w/IT Asset Management, creating & managing procurement systems & processes spanning activities (procure to pay, B2B supplier integrations, electronic invoicing, contracts management, 3rd party risk management); systems analysis & design using SDLC; databases for workflow management & reporting; exp. w/design & maintenance of systems to support spend analytics; integration of back-office systems; financial KPIs to communicate spend & savings to stake-holders; operations improvement mapping out complex processes; working w/onshore/offshore operational models; Agile, Visio; developing staff/teams; excellent communication skills. 20% telecommuting permitted. Send resume to: R. Harvey, REF: AW, 555 W Adams, Chicago, IL 60661 (06/27)

REAL ESTATE

RENTAL

2 bedrooms, heat and cooking gas included. Available immediately. Rent from $995.00 to $1,100 per month. Granite counter top, new appliances, upgraded bathrooms and hardwood floors. Close to trans. and shopping For an appointment please call Long-Kogen, Inc. 773 764 6500. 2402 N. New England (06/20)

LEGAL NOTICES

(ADULT For Court Use Only CIRCUIT COURT COUNTY) Location Cook County - County Division - District 1 - 50 W Washington Street Chicago Case Type: Name Change from Ashly A. Calderon to Ashly Alexandra Chamorro. Case Initiation Date 3/12/2019 Court Date 5/17/2019 Case # 2019CONC000691 Assigned to Judge Calendar, 7 (06/27)

STATE OF ILLINOIS, PUBLICATION NOTICE OF COURT DATE FOR REQUEST FOR NAME CHANGE