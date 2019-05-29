Classifieds 

RENTAL

One Bedroom

Large one bedroom apartment near Loyola Park. 1335 W. Estes. Hardwood floors. Cats OK, Laundry in building. $1025/month. Heat included. Available 7/1 & Larger unit available 8/1 for $1050/month. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontinet.com (5/30)

One Bedroom

One bedroom apartment near Warren Park and Metra. 6802 N. Wolcott. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995/month, Heat included. Cats OK. Available 7/1. (773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgt.com (5/30)

One Bedroom

Large one bedroom apartment near Morse red-line. 6824 N. Wayne. Hardwood floors, Laundry in building. $995-$1025/month, Heat included. Pete OK, Available 7/1.. Garden unit available for $965/month.(773)761-4318. www.lakefrontmgr.com (5/30)

Evanston Rental Bright and Spacious Features 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Hardwood Floors, Large Eat-In-Kitchen; Living/Dining. Heat and water included.

Gail Kipp

Kipp Realty Group

773-744-1866 www.KippRealtyGroup.com (5/30)

LOOKING FOR A GREAT PLACE TO LIVE??

LOVE DOGS AND CATS??

This could be for you. Furnished house in Albany Park. Near Montrose and Kedzie. Great rent at $525 per month. Includes heat air electric and internet. Free Laundry. If you are a student or work in the pet industry this would be perfect for you. Renter will help take care of owner and owner dogs and dogs staying with us. Non-smoker only. One bedroom available. Will share first floor and basement of a 2-flat. Lots of perks. Near brown line and bus. Call Danny 773-618-0004 danny.coval@gmail.com (5/30)

JOBS

Northwestern University, Department of French & Italian, Evanston, IL. Position: Assistant Professor. Duties: teach, advise students, conduct and publish research. Required: PhD in French, Romance Languages, or related field, outstanding research record, command of French, teaching ability. Send CV and 3 reference letters to Sept. Asst. @ elizabeth.murray@northwestern.edu AA/EOE. (06/13)

Xsalont Studio Salon, 4407 N. Hazel Street, is looking to hire a licensed professional Hair Stylist and part-time esthetician as Independent Contractors (with existing clientele). Weekly rent. Contact Julie xsalont@gmail.com. (5/30)

LEGAL NOTICE

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to "An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State," as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001252 on May 1, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of SOUTHSIDE CHICAGO TCG with the business located at: 5117 S KIMBARK AVE APT 2, CHICAGO, IL 60615. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: EDWARD J KRYSTOSEK, JR. Complete Address: 5117 S KIMBARK AVE APT 2 CHICAGO, IL 60615, USA (5/30)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct of transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001260 on May 1, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of BB + IDA with the business located at: 1437 Gunderson Ave, Berwyn, IL 60402. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: Jessica Ventura Duhig. Complete address: 1437 Gunderson Ave., Berwyn, IL 60402, USA (06/06)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001299 on May 7, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of PECS DEVELOPMENT HOME DAYCARE with the business located at: 62 E 98th PL, CHICAGO 60628. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name: GEMISE JACKSON. Complete Address: 62 E 98th PL, CHICAGO, IL 60628, USA (06/06)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001373 on May 17, 2019. Under the Assumed Business Name of GOLDBROCH FURNITURE AND DESIGN with the business located at: 1610 ASHLAND AVE, EVANSTON, IL 60201. The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address SIMON GOLDBROCH 1610 ASHLAND AVE, EVANSTON, IL 60201, USA (06/06)

Notice is hereby given, pursuant to “An Act in relation to the use of an Assumed Business Name in the conduct or transaction of Business in the State,” as amended, that a certification was registered by the undersigned with the County Clerk of Cook County. Registration Number: Y19001438 on May 24, 2019 Under the Assumed Business Name of NORTHERN DARKNESS GROOMING CO. with the business located at: 5643 N WAYNE AVE APT 1, CHICAGO, IL 60660 The true and real full name(s) and residence address of the owner(s)/partner(s) is: Owner/Partner Full Name Complete Address BORZOK RICARDO PEREZ PETROV 5643 N WAYNE AVE APT 1 CHICAGO, IL 60660, USA (06/13)

FOR SALE

There will be an auction of house hold goods for lack of payment by Road Runner Moving and storage.

These items were the property of Dustin Suri and are located at Cube Smart 407 e 25th St Chicago IL 60616 unit 1005. (312)225-0116 The auction will be held through https://storageauctions.com beginning friday june 7 2019 (5/30)