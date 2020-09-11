Readings, livestreams, and drunk farmers 

The listings department is still recovering from last weekend's Gordon Lightfoot backyard karaoke festival* so without further ado . . .

*before judging my backyard, please know that there is a precedent for loud and in charge backyard music in the "sing like no one is listening" category in our neighborhood; here is a drum solo from a party down the block last summer.

Look at and listen:

Events and exhibitions to attend in person and/or online:

v

