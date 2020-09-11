 Readings, livestreams, and drunk farmers | Public Service Announcement | Chicago Reader

September 11, 2020 City Life | Public Service Announcement

Readings, livestreams, and drunk farmers 

Upcoming events and distractions from our listings coordinator

By

click to enlarge Drum solos are good for the soul.

Brodie Vissers

The listings department is still recovering from last weekend's Gordon Lightfoot backyard karaoke festival* so without further ado . . .

*before judging my backyard, please know that there is a precedent for loud and in charge backyard music in the "sing like no one is listening" category in our neighborhood; here is a drum solo from a party down the block last summer.

Look at and listen:

Events and exhibitions to attend in person and/or online:

  v

