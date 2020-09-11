Readings, livestreams, and drunk farmers 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
The listings department is still recovering from last weekend's Gordon Lightfoot backyard karaoke festival* so without further ado . . .
*before judging my backyard, please know that there is a precedent for loud and in charge backyard music in the "sing like no one is listening" category in our neighborhood; here is a drum solo from a party down the block last summer.
Look at and listen:
Events and exhibitions to attend in person and/or online:
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!