Join us for our annual (virtual) telethon 

From noon to 1 PM every day this week the Chicago Reader is holding a telethon. It will be live each day on our Facebook page—and embedded right here at chicagoreader.com/telethon.

For our second annual (virtual) telethon we are asking 250 Reader readers to donate this week. 250 donors in the first week of December will get us 25% of the way to our goal of donations from 1,000 people in December. Help us start the month off right and donate at chicagoreader.com/donate.

Every donor who donates while we are live from noon to 1 PM every day this week will be entered to win a daily giveaway of a Reader tote bag and Reader reporter’s notebook.

Anyone who gives $100 or more between noon and 1 PM Monday through Friday of this week will get a free Reader tote.

(The Reader tote and Reader reporter's notebook are also available for purchase from the Reader Store.)

Hosts this week

Monday, November 30: Brianna Wellen & Karen Hawkins

Tuesday, December 1: Tracy Baim & Yazmin Dominguez

Wednesday, December 2: Amy Matheny & Kerry Reid

Thursday, December 3: Janaya Greene & Salem Collo-Julin

Friday, December 4: Sujay Kumar & Maya Dukmasova