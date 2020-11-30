Join us for our annual (virtual) telethon 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
From noon to 1 PM every day this week the Chicago Reader is holding a telethon. It will be live each day on our Facebook page—and embedded right here at chicagoreader.com/telethon.
For our second annual (virtual) telethon we are asking 250 Reader readers to donate this week. 250 donors in the first week of December will get us 25% of the way to our goal of donations from 1,000 people in December. Help us start the month off right and donate at chicagoreader.com/donate.
Every donor who donates while we are live from noon to 1 PM every day this week will be entered to win a daily giveaway of a Reader tote bag and Reader reporter’s notebook.
Anyone who gives $100 or more between noon and 1 PM Monday through Friday of this week will get a free Reader tote.
(The Reader tote and Reader reporter's notebook are also available for purchase from the Reader Store.)
Monday, November 30: Brianna Wellen & Karen Hawkins
Tuesday, December 1: Tracy Baim & Yazmin Dominguez
Wednesday, December 2: Amy Matheny & Kerry Reid
Thursday, December 3: Janaya Greene & Salem Collo-Julin
Friday, December 4: Sujay Kumar & Maya Dukmasova
We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.
Are you in?
Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!