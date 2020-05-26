[PRESS RELEASE] The Chicago Reader presents Reader Recipes: Chicago Cooks and Drinks at Home 



(CHICAGO - May 26, 2020) The Chicago Reader has released its first cookbook, Reader Recipes: Chicago Cooks and Drinks at Home, with recipes from more than 90 of the city’s best chefs and bartenders.

The book is available as a PDF download for $30 and as a print edition + PDF download for $55 (includes US shipping & handling). The print edition with laminated cover is spiral-bound and includes glossy pages for easy cleaning by cooks at home. Books are available for purchase at chicagoreader.com/recipebook.

Reader Recipes features 80 recipes edited by longtime Reader food critic and senior writer Mike Sula and Reader coeditor-in-chief Karen Hawkins.

“The hospitality industry was the first to get clobbered by the COVID-19 pandemic, and it’s likely to be among the last to recover,” Sula writes in the introduction. “5.9 million industry employees lost their jobs the past two months, according to Restaurant Business, not including those working under the table, such as undocumented workers. Many chefs and bartenders pivoted to carryout and delivery service, mobilized around initiatives such as the Independent Restaurant Coalition, fed first responders and health-care workers. They kept cooking.”

Fifteen percent of the book’s sales will benefit Comp Tab Relief Fund, an alliance between Support Staff and Pilot Light Chefs to help hospitality workers laid-off or furloughed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Reader lost 90 percent of its advertising when the cultural life force that is Chicago’s bar, restaurant, music, theatre, and cultural scenes closed,” says Reader publisher Tracy Baim.

“When we started asking Chicago chefs and bartenders for help with this cookbook, they stepped up fast with 80 recipes that, in total, offer a picture of the breadth of culinary imagination in this town,” adds Sula.

The list of contributions reveals an all-star cast of talent from every corner of the city’s food scene, including Paul Kahan’s seared cabbage, Yolanda Castillo’s Belizean stewed chicken, Rick Bayless’s pork tinga, Bertha Garcia’s salsa verde, Tony Hu’s Special Dry Chili Chicken, Ethan Lim’s mom’s Cambodian Braised Pork Belly, Bellemore Chef Jimmy Papadopoulos’s Fire Bird chicken sandwich, the Eiffel Tower Soufflé from Everest’s legendary Jean Joho and Brian Bruns of Flat & Point sourdough recipe.

“There are also simpler, practical, comforting recipes designed to help one stretch something marvelous when the pantry is getting bare and you can’t go shopping, such as Lula pastry chef Emily Spurlin’s Desperate Times Pie, or the pimiento mac and cheese that Christine Cikowski and Josh Kulp serve at Honey Butter Fried Chicken, or Breakfast Queen Ina Pinkney’s Dense Flourless Bittersweet Chocolate Cake,” Sula says in the book’s introduction. “I bet food writer Dennis Lee’s Spam Bourbon Pate would be aces smeared over Young American Chef Nick Jirasek’s Ooohh Mami Cheese Crackers. Need a stiff drink, but you ran out of eggs? Shake up a vegan whiskey sour with leftover chickpea juice, from Koval Distillery’s Zach Overstreet.”

Purchase at chicagoreader.com/recipebook.

The Chicago Reader has been a fearless, innovative, and nationally respected media voice for nearly 50 years. In print every week and daily online, we are tastemakers, incisive critics, and agenda-setters. Our readers look to us for what’s new, what’s now, what’s next, and depend on us to hold local government accountable — not take sides.

Contributors Include

Solomon Abebe

Selam Ethiopian Kitchen

4543 N. Broadway St.

Selamkitchen.com

An Ethiopian restaurant preparing delicious and healthy authentic food. To-go is available on Grubhub, Uber Eats, and DoorDash.

Arturo Aucaquizhpi

Mirabella Italian Cuisine

3454 W. Addison St.

mirabellaitaliancuisine.com

Hello, my name is Arturo Aucaquizhpi. I have owned Mirabella for about three years. This is a family restaurant that was created with a lot of passion and love. When I was a teenager, I had a dream of having a restaurant in the United States. When I was in Ecuador, there was a low possibility of having a restaurant in my country. We do carryout, delivery, Grubhub, Uber Eats, and Postmates.

Angelina Bastidas

Tournant

Tournantchi.com

@tournant_chi / @chefangelinabastidas / @seathief

Chef Angelina Bastidas specializes in infused, private fine dining experiences with expertly curated pairings for a fun, unique, and safe guided time you won't forget. Currently offering non infused meals for $19 with delivery.

Rick Bayless

Frontera Grill / Xoco / Cruz Blanca / Leña Brava

445 N. Clark St.

Rickbayless.com

@rick_bayless / @chefrickbayless / @rickbayless

Regional Mexican cooking expressed with Midwest ingredients. Xoco is still making a full menu and includes a Frontera Grill pop-up menu; Cruz Blanca brewery is offering brewery-fresh craft beer and tacos and includes wood-fired, family-style meals from next-door’s Leña Brava. Support our staff at rickbayless.com/the-great-frontera-tip-jar.

Alice Blander

The Hideout

1354 W. Wabansia Ave.

Hideoutchicago.com

@hideoutchicago

Alice has been the Hideout's General Manager for nearly three years. The Hideout is a legendary music and comedy venue, and community space that has been in operation for nearly 25 years. The Hideout is currently closed, but we have added a store link to our website. We're selling merch and screen printed gift certificates with a $5 artist donation attached, and we’re digging up rare, gorgeous posters from the Hideout's archives. We're adding to the store weekly and have some great ideas in the works!

Rob Boyd

Punch House

1227 W. 18th St.

punchhousechicago.com

@punchhousechicago / @punchdrunkrob

Punch House is a lively, maritime-inspired bar full of quirky allure and mid-century modern, wood-paneled aesthetic. Our cocktail list offers originals alongside classics, all based in the traditional five elements of punch: strong, weak, bitter, sour, and sweet. Dusek's Board and Beer, our upstairs neighbor, has a limited menu on Caviar for pickup and delivery. We are also fundraising for staff by selling merch!

Brian Bruns

Flat & Point

3524 W. Fullerton Ave.

flatandpoint.com

@flatandpoint

Brian and Taylor started Flat & Point as a small kiosk on Fullerton Beach three years ago after Brian left the fine dining world, trading tweezers and porcelain plates for his version of BBQ tacos and sliders. Quickly outgrowing the space and demand for more than a seasonal restaurant, Brian and Taylor have found a home in Logan Square, where they balance fine dining and Brian's vision of barbecue in what has resulted in an Alpine-inspired smokehouse. We are offering curbside pickup Wednesday to Sunday from 4 to 6:30 PM for family-style meals that feed two to three people, for $50 per package. Every family meal package includes a salad and roasted vegetables with your choice of 1 pound of brisket, 1 pound of pork chops, meat lasagna, or vegetarian lasagna. Additional sides and bread are available as well.

Natalie Brusherd

Smartbar Chicago

2942 N. Fairfield Ave.

smartbarchicago.com

@smartbarchicago

We are Chicago’s favorite late night dance spot. Help our staff on our GoFundMe.

Lucas Bumba and Matt Bumba

Milk Money Brewing

75 S. La Grange Rd., La Grange

milkmoneybrewing.com

@milkmoneybrewing

Born from two brothers’ long-standing, complex love for food and beer, Milk Money Brewing is a seasonally-driven and locally-sourced brewery and restaurant located just 15 miles southwest of Chicago. The Bumba brothers, executive chef/owner Matt Bumba (Solstice, Vie, The Aviary) and beverage/general manager Lucas Bumba, have curated a range of different experiences that showcase approachable food and beer menus with recognizable flavors, yet executed with an undeniable quality and unique presentation. The team is committed to local sourcing and seasonal eating as a core principle in service to its community and local environment.

Ryan Carbone

Tied House

3157 N. Southport Ave.

tiedhousechicago.com

@tiedhousechicago / @chefboyrc91

A neighborhood restaurant in Lakeview connected to Schubas Tavern that draws inspiration from classic comfort foods.

Yolanda Castillo

Garifuna Flava: A Taste of Belize

2518 W. 63rd St. and 131 N. Clinton St.

garifunaflava.net

@gariunaflava1 / @garifunaflava1 / @garifunaflava1

Named after the Garifuna (pronounced ga-RI-foo-nah) people, an ethnic group from the shores of Central America with quite an exceptional history, Garifuna Flava showcases a unique blend of Caribbean, Latin, and Indigenous Garifuna cuisine. Bringing Chef Yolanda Castillo’s bold, unique flavors from Belize to Chicago, Garifuna Flava has garnered praise on a host of local media and print’s “Best Of” and “Must Visit” lists. Garifuna Flava has also been featured on the Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, ABC7’s Hungry Hound, WTTW’s Check, Please! WGN’s Chicago’s Best, ABC7’s Windy City LIVE, and the Taste of Chicago! We’re open for pickup. Our COVID-19 Employee Relief Fund is at our GoFundMe.

Tom Cathcart

GMan Tavern

3740 N Clark St

www.gmantavern.com

@gmantavern

The friendly neighborhood watering hole over the left field wall. Open 365 since 1976. We never close early. Metro Chicago Staff Relief covers Metro, smartbar, and GMan Tavern.

Jake Chappell

Vincent

1475 W. Balmoral Ave.

Vincentchicago.com

@VincentChicago / @PissAndVinaigrette / @DadDadDad

Chef Jake has been running the kitchen at Vincent for just over two years now, displaying a style of minimal waste and hyper seasonality with flavor combinations equally comforting and surprising. Pickup is available through our website for sandwiches, wine, beer, liquor, fresh Catalpa Grove pork and lamb, and cheese from struggling creameries (coming soon).

Matt Ciarleglio

Empty Bottle

1035 N. Western Ave.

emptybottle.com

@emptybottle / @theemptybottle

In 1992, the Empty Bottle started out as a cat-ridden hole-in-the-wall bar in Ukrainian Village where you could get any one of nine beers for a buck-fifty or less, play pool for 50 cents, and find everything from Monster Magnet to Bill Monroe on the jukebox. We've done a bunch of shows since then; in fact, we've been anything but empty these last 20 or so years, thanks to the same low prices, lack of attitude, and dedicated regulars that made the original bar such a success. We are currently graciously accepting donations to the Bottle + Bite Staff Relief Fund: gofundme.com/bottle-bite-staff-relief.

Cristine Cikowski and Josh Kulp

Honey Butter Fried Chicken

3361 N. Elston Ave.

honeybutter.com

@honeybutterchi

Honey Butter Fried Chicken is a sustainable fried chicken restaurant in Chicago's Avondale neighborhood. We focus on sourcing high-quality ingredients from local producers and offer our employees a fair wage and a full range of benefits. We currently have a GoFundMe set up for our employees as we're not able to offer delivery or takeout at this time due to concern for their safety.

Matthew Clark and Emily Spurlin

Lula Cafe

2537 N. Kedzie Blvd.

lulacafe.com

@lulacafe / @sourbittersalty

Opened in 1999 by celebrated Chicago chef Jason Hammel, this 20-year-old spot in Logan Square is officially an institution as one of the city’s first farm-to-table restaurants. The popularity of their Monday Night Farm dinner series never seems to die down, with each Monday night service featuring never-before-made dishes (there have been around 3,000 unique creations across 20 years). We have a fundraiser for Lula Cafe furloughed employees on our GoFundMe page.

Abe Conlon

Fat Rice

2957 W. Diversey Ave.

eatfatrice.com

@eatfatrice / @bakefatrice / @drinkfatrice / @fatricefam / @abeconlon

Fat Rice is a James Beard Award-winning Portuguese-fusion restaurant with an adjoining bakery and cocktail lounge. We created a fundraiser with reward-based donations to help our laid-off team members and the future of Fat Rice: fatrice.kitchen/support. Super Fat Rice Mart will operate as a specialty cooking store offering Fat Rice at-home cook kits, alongside organic and local produce, beers and wine, take-away restaurant favorites and an array of fun pantry items.

Thai Dang

HaiSous, Vietnamese Kitchen

1800 S. Carpenter St.

Haisous.com

@haisouschicago

A Vietnamese restaurant in a vibrant neighborhood that has been voted best neighborhood in the world by Forbes and Time Out.

Cara Duffy

The Bar & Table at CH Distillery

564 W. Randolph St.

chdistillery.com/bar-and-table

@jeppsonsmalort / @chdistillery

Open for curbside pickup and currently producing hand sanitizer for donation to health-care and first responder organizations.

Brian Enyart

Dos Urban Cantina

2829 W. Armitage Ave.

dosurbancantina.com

@dosrestaurant / @doschicago

Located in Logan Square, Dos is the partnership of husband-and-wife chef team Brian Enyart and Jennifer Jones Enyart. The couple met while working under master chefs Rick Bayless and Charlie Trotter, respectively, and soon developed a mutual love of food and travel. Their menu is an original interpretation of cuisine that embraces contemporary flavors and ingredients inspired by the boldness and bounty of Mexico. Open for curbside pickup.

Rafael Esparza

Finom

4200 N. Irving Park

finomcoffee.com

@finomcoffee

Finom is a new Irving Park coffee shop serving Hungarian small plates and featuring coffee from Counter Culture, tea from Rare Tea Cellar, and baked goods from Spilt Milk. Chef Esparza has established a pop-up bakery to raise funds for the Illinois Coalition for Immigrant and Refugee Rights (ICIRR), which you can find at etsy.com/shop/ZXFI.

Phillip Foss

EL Ideas

2419 W. 14th St.

Elideas.com

@elideaschi

Turning preconceived notions of dining upside down, Phillip Foss is the Michelin-starred chef and owner of EL Ideas and co-author of the graphic novel Life in EL. Open for pickup.

Billy Helmkamp

The Whistler

2421 N. Milwaukee Ave.

whistlerchicago.com

@whistlerchicago

The Whistler is a bar, gallery, record label, and venue that hosts live music and DJs seven nights a week. Our award‑winning cocktail program features an always‑changing menu of classics, contemporary favorites, and Whistler originals. Our stage hosts an eclectic mix of jazz, rock, electronic, country, and soul, along with Movieoke, film screenings, readings, and other artistic endeavors. We are offering contact-free, curbside pickup of signature cocktail kits, spirits, beer, kombucha, cider, and merch. Pickup is available daily from 3 PM to 7 PM, and you can pre-order online 24/7. Order here: whistlerchicago.com/togo.

Eric Henry

Sleeping Village

3734 W. Belmont Ave.

Sleeping-village.com

@sl33pingvillag3 / @sleepingvillagechicago

Sleeping Village is a bar, concert venue, and community space. Our 300+-capacity venue hosts an eclectic mix of concerts, comedy, and other events featuring local, national, and international talent. Our sister bar, The Whistler, is a pioneer of the Chicago cocktail scene, but Sleeping Village is all about BEER and LIVE MUSIC. Finally, some good news: SV Curbside Pickup is up and running! Browse our extensive menu of growlers and cans, order online, and stop by for contact-free pickup Tuesday-Saturday from 3-6 PM. Order here: sleeping-village.com/togo.

Tony Hu

Lao Sze Chuan

520 N. Michigan Ave.

Laoszechuanusa.com

The “Mayor of Chinatown” opened the first Lao Sze Chuan in 1998 in Chicago’s Chinatown, and the chain has expanded to nine locations nationwide. Hu is the chairman of the US-China Restaurant Alliance, which is donating lunches and dinners to first responders. Support the US-China Restaurant Alliance by donating at acriusa.com/donation.

Kelly Ijichi and Randi Howry

Mom's at Politan Row Chicago

111 N. Aberdeen St.

momschicago.com

@momschicago

A Japanese comfort food concept serving Katsu Sandos, handmade udon noodles, and unique pastries in the West Loop. Support Mom's Staff!

Stephanie Izard

Cabra

200 N. Green St.

cabrachicago.com

@stephanieizard / @cabrachicago

“I’m excited about a menu that celebrates Peruvian flavors. Hopefully when people visit Cabra, between the playful menu and fun rooftop atmosphere, they’ll feel like they’ve been transported to their own mini getaway!” Here is a relief fund for Boka Restaurant Group employees. If anyone would like to donate to our amazing Goat staff, please donate here. 100 percent of all collected donations will go to the hardworking people that work in our restaurants. Support our employees by visiting our GoFundMe page. Goat To Go includes meal kits to cook at home and a virtual grocery store appropriately titled Girl & the Goat-ceries.

Nick Jirasek

Young American

2545 N. Kedzie Blvd.

Youngamericanbar.com

@bingfanofyall / @youngamericanbar

Young American is a lively bar and kitchen built on the pillars of creativity, community, and fun in Logan Square. The beverage program features playful cocktails that incorporate aperitif and fortified wine cocktails, CBD-infused drinks, and interesting spirit-free options alongside a thoughtfully curated wine list and collaborative drafts. Chef Nick Jirasek’s Filipino menu explores the ingredients and techniques of his upbringing through a decidedly off-kilter lens.

Chef J. Joho

Everest Restaurant

425 S. Financial Place, 40th Floor

Everestrestaurant.com

@everestrestaurant / @everest_chicago

From its location on the 40th floor of the Chicago Stock Exchange, Everest offers breathtaking views of Chicago on par with the exquisite wine and cuisine offered by Chef Joho. The menu features the finest seasonal fare and a superb wine collection. Guests may order Chef Joho’s acclaimed seven-course degustation menu, the seven-course vegetarian degustation menu, or select from the three- and four-course pre fixe menus.

Paul Kahan

One Off Hospitality

808 W. Lake St.

oneoffhospitality.com

@paulkahan / @oneoffhospitality

Chef and partner Paul Kahan has become the nationally recognizable face of Chicago chefs. Passionately seasonal, unconventionally creative, and dedicated to the inspiration of classical cuisine, Kahan has received international acclaim for Blackbird, avec, The Publican, Big Star, Publican Quality Meats, Dove’s Luncheonette, Publican Quality Bread, Publican Tavern O’Hare, Big Star Wrigleyville, and Café Cancale. Awarded Outstanding Chef by the James Beard Foundation in 2013 and Best Chef of the Midwest in 2004, Kahan has earned the praise of many who claim him to be one of America’s most influential working chefs. Support One Off Hospitality employees on GoFundMe: gofundme.com/f/one-off-hospitality.

Gene Kato

Momotaro

820 W. Lake St.

momotarochicago.com

Boka Restaurant Group’s modern, seasonal Japanese restaurant, located in the heart of Chicago’s Fulton Market neighborhood. An innovator of Japanese cuisine, Kato has been nominated for a James Beard Award and is the recipient of the Jean Banchet Award of Culinary Excellence. Please support Momotaro by donating to bokagrp.com/fund.

Michael Lanzerotte

Saint Lou's Assembly

664 W. Lake St.

Saintlouschicago.com

@saintlousassembly

Midwestern meat ’n’ three in the West Loop with a back bar and patio for all your summer frosé needs. We have a fundraising link and merch store benefitting staff on our website!

Jeff Lawler

Geja’s Cafe

40 W Armitage Ave.

gejascafe.com

@gegascafe

Geja's Cafe is offering cheese and chocolate fondue to-go, available for curbside pickup or delivery via Grubhub. For every $100 gift card purchased through the website, Geja's will add an additional $25 to the gift card for use when it is safe for us to re-open for normal business. Geja's has also established a Staff Relief Fund via GoFundMe to assist their employees during this time: https://www.gofundme.com/f/geja039s-cafe-staff-relief-fund.

Dennis Lee

Paulie Gee's Logan Square

2451 N. Milwaukee Ave.

pauliegee.com/logan-square

@pauliegeeslogansquare

We serve creative woodfired and Detroit-style pizza in Logan Square. Support our employee relief fund here: paypal.me/PaulieGeeLoganSquare.

Samantha Lee

Hopewell Brewing Co.

2760 N. Milwaukee Ave.

Hopewellbrewing.com

@hopewellbrewing

Hopewell Brewing Co. is a progressive craft brewery and taproom in Logan Square that is in the business of making bright, clean, and modern beer. Recognizing that beer is just as much about the company you keep as the liquid in the glass, Hopewell Brewing Company takes a thoughtful approach to brewing balanced and accessible beer. Hopewell’s welcoming minimalist aesthetic extends to the taproom’s clean design, featuring blond wood, floor-to-ceiling windows and communal tables. We're encouraging folks to place orders online for contactless delivery or prepaid pickup. Customers can leave virtual gratuity for our staff online as well. We also have a merch fundraiser, where all proceeds will go towards keeping our staff at paid and insured at 100 percent.

Lawrence Letrero

Bayan Ko

1810 W. Montrose Ave.

Bayankochicago.com

@bayankochicago

Located in the charming Ravenswood neighborhood, Bayan Ko is a Filipino-Cuban mashup founded by Chef Lawrence Letrero and his partner Raquel Quadreny. Bayan Ko means “My Country” or “My home” in Tagalog. The name, to the couple, signifies staying true to their roots and representing the melting pot that America is and always will be. In the very near future Bayan Ko will be participating in Frontline Foods Chicago. Frontline Foods provides meals all across the country to keep the strength up for so many on the frontline fighting against the COVID-19 virus. Frontline recently partnered with World Central Kitchen, which is spearheaded by Chef José Andrés.

Rob Levitt

Publican Quality Meats

825 W. Fulton Market

publicanqualitymeats.com

@publicanquality / @rob_levitt / @oneoffhospitality

Chef de Cuisine/Head Butcher Rob Levitt leads the charge at One Off Hospitality's Fulton Market butcher shop. Much more than your favorite neighborhood butcher, PQM doubles as a neighborhood café, bakery and gourmet market, as well as a perfectly unique private events space. Support One Off Hospitality's Employee Relief Fund by donating to our GoFundMe page: gofundme.com/f/one-off-hospitality.

Ethan Lim

Hermosa

4356 W. Armitage Ave., Unit B

hermosarestaurant.com

@hermosachicago / @HermosaRestaurant

Hermosa is a one-person show here to cook and serve up feel-good food and treats, all under the question of “can you sandwich it?” Hermosa will be offering Momma Lim's Kaw Daan for sale with proceeds going towards the Comp Tab Relief Fund.

Colleen Malone

Superkhana International

3059 W. Diversey Ave.

superkhanachicago.com

@superkhana

A modern spin on classic Indian dishes, Superkhana International is a collaboration based on a mutual love of the Indian kitchen and local food. A joint venture between chefs Yoshi Yamada, Zeeshan Shah, and Jason Hammel, Superkhana International is located in one of Chicago’s newest burgeoning pockets of eclectic shops and restaurants emerging in the Logan Square neighborhood.

Josh Martinez and Rolf Pedersen

Gadabout

5212 N Clark St

gadaboutchicago.com

Located in Andersonville and recently opened, Gadabout is a restaurant rooted in the notion that street food is the culinary embodiment of a city’s culture. The word “gadabout,” meaning a habitual, pleasure-seeking world traveler, is the essence of their menu that reflects a thoughtful convergence of cultures, a celebration of Chicago's rich diversity and a sense of approachable adventure, while evoking a feeling of playful nostalgia. Husband and wife team Rolf and Meg Pedersen draw inspiration from around the world to create unique, nontraditional street food. The beverage menu, curated by Brian Hartman and Josh Martinez, highlights small-batch spirits in vibrant cocktails, while also offering a robust spirit-free list and selections of vintage sodas. Their mission is to build a dynamic list of sustainable practices in the restaurant and throughout the Andersonville community.

Ulises Martinez

Virtue Cider / Northcott Liquorette

virtuecider.com

@virtuecider

Virtue Cider makes craft cider in southwest Michigan on our solar-powered farm using apples we buy from our neighboring farms. A portion of all our online cider sales benefit Chicago Hospitality Union.

Kevin McAllister

Cafe Robey

1616 N. Milwaukee Ave.

caferobey.com

@caferobey

Cafe Robey is a neighborhood restaurant located at the bustling corner of North, Damen, and Milwaukee in the Wicker Park/Bucktown neighborhood.

Donovan Mitchem

Moneygun

660 W. Lake St.

moneygunchicago.com

@moneygunchicago

Serving classic cocktails in the West Loop. Support our staff with gift cards and merchandise that can be found at 16oncenterchicago.com/store?category=MONEYGUN.

Matt Mixter

Wixter Market

2110 W. Division St.

wixtermarket.com

@wixtermarket

Wixter Market is a boutique seafood shop specializing in super frozen, flash frozen, and tinned products from around the world.

Bertha Montes Garcia and David Rodriguez Jr.

Xocome Antojeria

5200 S. Archer Ave.

xocome-antojeria.business.site

@xocomeantojeria

Handmade artisan Mexican cuisine focusing on Indigenous traditional dishes.

Michael Moorman

m.henry

5707 N. Clark St.

mhenry.net

@mhenrycafe

m.henry offers globally inspired, New American-style cooking. We prepare all our food from the finest natural and seasonal ingredients available, using locally produced and organic products whenever possible.

Emily Nydam

Maria's Packaged Goods

960 W. 31st St.

community-bar.com

@mariasbar / @deathbycheeseburger

A neighborhood bar in Bridgeport serving artisanal cocktails and craft beer. We're offering contactless pickup or delivery (by one of our very own) of everything on our site, including beer, wine, and spirits, cocktail kits, cold brew and cbd seltzers, KIMKSI and PRETTY COOL ICE CREAM! Any virtual tips can be left at gf.me/u/xrb2p3.

Cy Oldham

Fat Cat

4840 N. Broadway St.

Fatcatbar.com

Fat Cat has been serving craft beer and good times in Uptown for 13 years. Our staff is a team of 25 rockstars: moms, dads, single cat ladies, lots of actors. The years together have made Fat Cat a family, and it is a vibe that extends to every guest who walks through our doors. Please consider showing some support to the Fat Cat family as we survive the coming weeks at gf.me/u/xwausw.

Zach Overstreet

KOVAL Distillery

kovaldistillery.com

@kovaldistillery

Zach Overstreet has been in the food and beverage industry for over a decade, with stints at Scofflaw, Violet Hour, and Berlin Nightclub. He joined the KOVAL team in 2018 teaching weekly cocktail classes, and has developed over 150 cocktails featuring KOVAL spirits. KOVAL Distillery is known for creating a line of organic and kosher-certified whiskey, gin, and specialty spirits using unique grains, a signature "heart cut" technique, and only the absolute best quality ingredients. As of March 2020, KOVAL has shifted 100 percent of its operations to help provide alcohol-based sanitizer to those on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. Learn more and support here: bit.ly/kovalsanitizer.

Margaret Pak

Thattu

111 N. Aberdeen St.

thattuchicago.com

@thattuchicago

Thattu is an Indian street food concept at Politan Row Chicago featuring cuisine from the southwestern coastal state of Kerala. A self-taught chef with a lifelong passion for food, Margaret Pak worked in the corporate sector for 12 years before delving into food professionally. After marrying her husband, who is native to Kerala, India, the couple made regular trips to his home, where Pak learned the nuances of Kerala cuisine from her mother-in-law. Support their staff at gofundme.com/f/thattu-team-virtual-tip-jar.

Kevin Pang

kevinpang.com

@pang

Kevin is a marketing consultant for M. Harris & Co. He was previously a food writer for the Chicago Tribune, the founding editor of The Takeout, and contributes to the New York Times and Saveur.

Jimmy Papadopoulos and Leigh Omilinsky

Bellemore

564 W. Randolph St.

BellemoreChicago.com

@BellemoreChicago / @Bellemore / @BellemoreChi

Bellemore is a vibrant American Brasserie to enjoy bright, bold, beautiful (and often playful) cuisine that centers on the freshest, highest quality ingredients. Support their staff at bokagrp.com/fund.

Swift & Sons

1000 W. Fulton Market

Swiftandsonschicago.com

@leighomilinsky @swiftandsons @bellemorechicago

I’m the pastry chef at both Swift & Sons and Bellemore. You can support our staff at bokagrp.com/fund.

Dave Park

Jeong

1460 W. Chicago Ave.

jeongchicago.com

@jeongchicago

We are a modern Korean restaurant located in West Town. We're offering a full menu of curbside takeout and delivery options from our previous concept Hanbun! Check out our website to preorder each Monday for the upcoming weekend. Additionally, we've started a GoFundMe for our amazing staff: gofundme.com/f/support-jeong-restaurant-staff.

Rae Pennington

Ever

1340 W. Fulton St.

ever-restaurant.com

@everrestaurant

Ever is the forthcoming restaurant from and magnificent obsession of Michelin-starred chef Curtis Duffy and his business partner Michael Muser. Rae Pennington started her restaurant career with the pair and then went on to the Milk Room and Cherry Circle Room, before returning home to the Ever team.

Jorgina Pereira

Sinha Elegant Brazilian Cuisine

2018 W. Adams St.

Sinhaelegantcuisine.com

Sinhá (Seen-yah'), which means "lady of the house," offers you the only opportunity in Chicago to have Brazilian food catered for any occasion. The food preparation is totally authentic and so is the chef. Born, raised, and educated in Brazil, Jorgina Pereira views cooking as a source of personal enjoyment and an outlet for artistic expression.

Mark Phelan

Revival Food Hall

125 S Clark St.

revivalfoodhall.com

@revivalfoodchi

Revival Food Hall is an all-local dining concept spotlighting the best of Chicago’s acclaimed culinary scene under one roof. This cornerstone of the Loop opened in 2016 and boasts 16 fast-casual stalls featuring many of Chicago’s favorite neighborhood restaurants in a grab-and-go setting, plus a handful of all-new concepts debuting from several acclaimed Chicago chefs. Some of our vendors are still fulfilling to-go orders through RFH, others through their neighborhood restaurants. To support the furloughed staff, you can donate to our GoFundMe page.

Ethan Pikas

Cellar Door Provisions

3025 W. Diversey Ave.

cellardoorprovisions.com

@cellardoorprovisions

Cellar Door Provisions is a daytime cafe and nighttime bistro serving heart cooking sourced from the midwest. Our menus change weekly and when the season demands. We currently have a GoFundMe to finance our next pay period for staff. Folks can also purchase gift cards to help sustain us and other restaurants.

Ina Pinkney

@breakfastqueen1

Chef and former owner of INA’S. Author of INA’S KITCHEN: Memories and Recipes from the Breakfast Queen. Columnist for Breakfast with Ina in the Chicago Tribune. Star of award-winning documentary BREAKFAST AT INA’S. Motivational speaker.

Leela Punyaratabandhu

shesimmers.com

@shesimmers

Leela is a cookbook author and illustrator. She's the author of Simple Thai Food, Bangkok, and Flavors of the Southeast Asian Grill, and the proprietor of the Thai cooking blog SheSimmers.

Chris Reed

Bumbu Roux

111 N. Aberdeen St.

@bumburouxchi

Bumbu Roux is a delightful marriage of seafood gumbo and sweet-soy ginger chicken. Focused on showcasing the best of both Indonesian and Creole cuisines, Bumbu Roux stands out from the rest. Visit our GoFundMe page to support our employees.

Danny Shapiro

Scofflaw

3201 W. Armitage Ave

scofflawchicago.com

@scofflawchicago / @scofflaw

Scofflaw is a gin-focused neighborhood cocktail bar with an ever-evolving food menu. The vibe is always warm and welcoming. We’re selling food and drinks out of The Moonlighter. Menus can be found online at The Moonlighter's website or Scofflaw's. Support our staff at customink.com/fundraising/scofflaw.

Eric Simmons

Maple & Ash

8 W. Maple St.

mapleandash.com

@mapleandash

etta

1840 W. North Ave.

ettarestaurant.com

@ettarestaurant

Maple & Ash is an innovative take on the traditional steakhouse, mixing a modern aesthetic with authentic service to deliver classic wood-fired dishes. With a sumptuous menu crafted by two-Michelin-star Chef Danny Grant and a wine list named "one of the most outstanding in the world" by Wine Spectator, Maple & Ash finds a way to celebrate every moment. etta is a neighborhood restaurant that serves delicious, wood-fired food in a fun, relaxed environment. Support our teams at gofundme.com/f/maple-amp-ash-and-etta-employee-relief-fund.

Andy Sisomboune

Sao Song

@saosongchicago

Sao Song is a concept inspired by chef Andy Sisomboune's Lao/American culinary upbringing with Ben Fasman's creative yet straightforward approach as FOH/beverage director. Popups have ranged from Michelin-starred restaurants to dive bars, and plans are in the works for a brick and mortar in the near future (haha although who the fuck knows what's happening anymore).

Rachael Smith

Spilt Milk

2758 W. Fullerton Ave.

spiltmilktavern.com

@spiltmilktavern

I’m on my 16th year of bartending in Chicago, I can crack open a beer like nobody's business.

Palita Sriratana

Pink Salt

pinksaltchicago.com

@hi.palita / @pinksaltchicago

Palita Sriratana got her start in the Fulton Galley restaurant incubator space when she opened Pink Salt. She is currently on the hunt for Pink Salt’s new home, but until then, join her for playful popups serving thoughtfully authentic Thai. You can find all of these ingredients at Talard, Tai Nam, or Thailand Food Corp! Support your local Asian grocer!

Sarah Stegner

Prairie Grass Cafe

601 Skokie Blvd., Northbrook

prairiegrasscafe.com

@prairiegrasscafe

Open for curbside pickup. Call us with your cooking questions! We realize that you may need help and we want to offer our assistance. Our hotline number is (847) 920-8437. Chef Sarah is here to help.

Mark Steuer

Funkenhausen

1709 W. Chicago Ave.

funkenhausen.com

@funkenhausenchi

At Funkenhausen, chef Mark Steuer draws inspiration from his Charleston, South Carolina, upbringing and German heritage to create unique dishes that revisit the meals of his childhood, but are reimagined with modern and innovative twists. It’s worth noting that, in the hands of Steuer, these traditionally heavy dishes become lighter versions of themselves. His food combines Southern and Bavarian flavors to create a soulful mashup of cuisines, cultures, and memories in an expression that is deeply personal but still doesn’t take itself too seriously. We are currently offering a limited pickup and delivery menu, available by calling the restaurant or through Grubhub and DoorDash. All tips go to our staff who are currently unable to work. We also have a GoFundMe for staff, please help if you can.

Giuseppe Tentori

GT Prime

707 N. Wells St.

gtprimerestaurant.com

@gtprimesteakhouse

With an emphasis on sourcing from local farms and cuisine highlighted by seasonal ingredients, GT Prime is a classic steakhouse that showcases a curated menu indicative of Executive Chef/Partner Giuseppe Tentori’s signature shareable plates at sister restaurant, GT Fish & Oyster. Support our team at bokagrp.com/fund.

Dominique Tougne

Chez Moi Bistro

2100 N. Halsted St.

chezmoichicago.com

@chezmoichicago

Chef Dominique Tougne came to Chicago over 20 years ago to head the kitchen at Bistro 110, and for the last eight years has had his own place at Chez Moi Bistro in Lincoln Park. We are a mom-and-pop business, and really appreciate the support of our community! We would love to add a little French flare to your Stay at Home dining! Order for pickup or delivery all week long, including Sunday family-style dinners. Chez Moi has been supporting Weiss Memorial Hospital, and you can too online.

Elena Vázquez Felgueres and Tamar Fasja Unikel

Masa Madre

1800 S. Carpenter St. #203

hellomasamadre.com

@hellomasamadre

Artisanal bakery that blends Mexican flavors with Jewish recipes. Custom-made in a conscious kitchen, where we value sustainability and use only high-quality ingredients. Always available for online orders. We're shipping nationwide and delivering all around Chicago!

Paul Virant

Vie

4471 Lawn Ave., Western Springs

vierestaurant.com

@vierestaurant / @jarsessions / @paul_virant

Paul Virant is the chef/owner of Vie in Western Springs, Vistro in Hinsdale, and Gaijin in Chicago's West Loop. Jar Sessions is Virant's locally produced, small-batch line of pickled and preserved products. Gift cards: vierestaurant.com/gift-cards. Limited local delivery of Jar Sessions, as well as shipping throughout the U.S.: jarsessions.com.

Erick Williams

Virtue Restaurant

1462 E. 53rd St.

virtuerestaurant.com

@virtuerestaurantchi @cheferickwilliams

Stationed in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Chicago, Virtue is a Southern American restaurant that leads with a culture of hospitality and kindness. We’ve worked hard to create a warm, honest, and thoughtful space. We pride ourselves on unpretentious service, timing, and most importantly, providing great value. At Virtue we use heritage techniques to create some familiar flavors and some new ones. We hope to see you soon. Virtue is currently providing meals to first responders. Williams has also launched a GoFundMe campaign to support first responders during the COVID-19 crisis.

Gary Wiviott

Low Slow BBQ

LowSlowBBQ.com

@lowslowbbq / @gwiv

Chef, author, pitmaster, barbecue life coach, and restaurant consultant.

Özkan Yılmaz

Turkitch

565 W. Diversey Pkwy.

www.turkitch.us

@turkitch

Established in 2016, Turkitch is a brand of Turkish food products and restaurant concept, specializing in traditional Turkish cuisine with a twist. Founded by Özkan Yilmaz and his wife, Feyzan, who hail from Istanbul, Turkitch aims to provide authentic, hand-crafted food, free of added preservatives, artificial flavoring, and colors. Turkitch Turkish Kitchen is offering delivery via Grubhub and Uber Eats and pickup service at its Diversey location. Additionally, as a close neighbor to St. Joseph Hospital, Turkitch encourages guests who are able to sponsor meals to those working the hardest to ensure our community stays safe and healthy. When orders are made for St. Joseph's, guests will receive 10 percent off the order, and the Turkitch team will deliver the meal safely free of delivery charge.

Jonathan Zaragoza

Birrieria Zaragoza

4852 S. Pulaski

birrieriazaragoza.com

@goatboyintl