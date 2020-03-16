Chicago Reader Coloring Book Fundraiser 

The Chicago Reader, like so many businesses and creatives, is facing a devastating blow to our finances during this COVID-19 crisis.

We know you as creatives are also likely facing an unknown economic future.

So we are going to do a very quick-turn-around Chicago Reader coloring book, and split the proceeds with the illustrators who have material inside.

click to enlarge

Here’s how it will work: We will make the coloring book available as a downloadable PDF to those who purchase it, and will also try to quickly get it up on a on-demand printing website.

We will charge around $20 per book, and the proceeds will be split 50/50 with the Reader and the artists. So for example if proceeds are $19.50 after fees, then the rest will be split evenly among the artists who contribute to the book. [The proceeds will be less when it’s done on-demand.) Whether there are 10 or 30 artists, split will be even. We will pay out monthly through June, and quarterly through end of 2020, and project split will end at the end of 2020. We will push the coloring book through all of our channels, and you can, too.

Details:

We are looking for images of Chicago places or events, public figures, cultural institutions, etc.

Deadline: 5 PM Thursday, March 19

Email to: Tbaim@chicagoreader.com

Final size: make it 8 inches wide x 10 inches tall.

Hi-resolution PDF, 300 DPI, black-and-white artwork only; 100 black (not CMYK) ink

Also please provide your W9 tax form and a signed release form.

Also provide the name you would like to have as credit, plus your website, twitter handle, instagram handle, and anything else you’d like to include for folks to reach you.

Also provide a 2-sentence bio of yourself.

Thank you all, and wishing you all the best for a safe next few weeks.

PDF forms to download: