Chicago Reader partners with Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation on fiscal sponsorship 

CHICAGO—The Chicago Reader has announced that the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation will serve as the newspaper’s fiscal sponsor as it goes through the process to become a full 501(c)3 nonprofit.

The Reader, an L3C company founded in 1971, publishes a biweekly newspaper serving the city and suburbs, plus daily content online and on social media. The Reader covers politics, culture, and produces in-depth investigations.

“We are excited about this partnership during our time of transition to a nonprofit journalism model,” said Tracy Baim, publisher of the Reader. “This relationship makes it possible for us to receive foundation grants for the important work our reporters and freelancers produce every day.”

“We are pleased to provide fiscal sponsorship for the Reader as it takes this important step to ensure its future,” said Tony Martinez, Jr., president and CEO of the Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation, a 501(c)3 public charity. “Independent journalism is a vital service to our local communities, and support of the Reader is a good fit with the Foundation’s vision of a vibrant, sustainable and caring community.”

Founded in 1958, The Oak Park-River Forest Community Foundation has built lasting, impactful connections among area residents and locally-based service programs. Today as an integral presence in the community, the Foundation focuses on helping its donors identify and achieve their long-term philanthropic goals, and providing grants and leadership support to organizations working to effect positive change in Oak Park, River Forest and surrounding neighborhoods. Learn more about the Foundation’s programs and services online at oprfcf.org.