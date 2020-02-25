 Rabbit Summer addresses complex subjects with a sure hand | Theater Review | Chicago Reader

February 25, 2020 Arts & Culture | Theater Review

Share

Rabbit Summer addresses complex subjects with a sure hand 

The cast in Redtwist's drama about a police shooting makes the heavy lifting look easy.

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Rabbit Summer

Rabbit Summer

Evan Barr

RRabbit Summer

Through 3/22: Thu-Sat 7:30 PM, Sun 3 PM; also Mon 3/2, 7:30 PM (industry), and Tue 3/10, 7:30 PM (understudy), Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr, 773-728-7529, redtwisttheatre.org, $35-$40, $5 off for students and seniors.

Ruby (Brooke Reams) and Wilson (Kevin Tre'Von Patterson) seem to have a picture-book marriage. While their daughter is away at summer camp, they plan on trying for another baby. But when Ruby's best friend, Claire (Deveon Bromby), comes to stay a few weeks while recovering from the loss of a husband shot by a white cop, the couple's seemingly blissful existence is shattered.

Christopher Burris directs this midwest Redtwist premiere of Rabbit Summer, Tracey Conyer Lee's tense, funny, and angry 2018 relationship drama, which, rather than shying away from facing some of the most complex and systemic issues plaguing this country, takes them all head-on. When it's not dealing with gun violence, it's addressing racism; then, for a breather, it tackles infidelity, abortion, and absent fathers. In less-capable hands, this material would have sunk under its own weight, but Lee has fashioned three characters who can pick it up, lift it, and keep going. It is a testament to these three talented actors that no matter how heavy the message they're tasked with delivering, I never felt for a moment that they were less than fully-formed human beings rather than conduits for information.

Wilson's prized chifforobe—passed down for generations and used at one time to shelter runaway slaves in its false backing—is the central metaphor and physical manifestation of the warring forces facing African Americans in this country. It conceals as much as it reveals. It carries a weighty load, but with its doors flung open is ready to take on whatever comes.  v

You Make Things Happen

Every dollar you give helps fund the experienced, diverse journalists and editors producing the Reader . Because the media landscape has changed, your support makes everything we do possible. Please give what you can to help keep journalism independent and thriving in Chicago. The Reader: We speak Chicago to Chicagoans.

Choose your monthly contribution level:

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 
Or:
 One-time donation  → 

More Theater Review »

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Dmitry Samarov

Agenda Teaser

02.25.20
CA$H ONLY - A Photo Exhibition by Jacob King
Galleries & Museums
CA$H ONLY - A Photo Exhibition by Jacob King AdventureLand Gallery
February 07
Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor F. Keen
Galleries & Museums
Outsider Art: The Collection of Victor F. Keen Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art
February 06
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation