Listen to the new Chicago: Queer & Now podcast The podcast love child of the Chicago Reader and Windy City Times

This new podcast series takes a deep dive into topics of interest to and about Chicago’s LGBTQ+ community. Join host Amy Matheny and a variety of insightful guests—and sometimes guest hosts—for the wide-ranging conversation.

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!