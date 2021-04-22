 Quebec trio Big|Brave get heavier than ever on Vital | Music Review | Chicago Reader

April 22, 2021 Music | Music Review

Quebec trio Big|Brave get heavier than ever on Vital 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Big|Brave

Big|Brave

Mathieu Ball

RBig|Brave, Vital

Southern Lord
Vital at Bandcamp

Quebec trio Big|Brave have always been great at drawing things out. Most of their songs pass the ten-minute mark, and they’ve made a hallmark of deftly adding heady layers of emotion to minimal, glacial drone rock. On the brand-new Vital (Southern Lord), though, the band lean further into doom metal—and this dramatically less minimal sound works astoundingly well for them. The elements that make Big|Brave so beautiful and special remain—the folky flourishes, the incredible dynamic range, the lofty, gut-wrenching vocals of guitarist and front woman Robin Wattie—but they coexist with a new focus on crushing volume, walls of guitar, and sludgy drums. With the trio’s slamming rhythm section relentlessly hammering the depth and majesty of the songs into your skull, assisted by blistering but pristine production from Seth Manchester, Vital is the best Big|Brave album to date. It’s heavy, uncompromising, and powerful, and it elevates an already excellent band to a new level of greatness. Though the year is still young, Vital will be a hard record to top in 2021.   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

04.22.21
The <i>Chicago Reader</i> Book Club presents Natalie Moore
Reader
The Chicago Reader Book Club presents Natalie Moore
April 22
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation