Puerto Rican punks Davila 666 come back from the dead 

Until last month, Puerto Rican six-piece Davila 666 had been quiet since 2011. The riotous outfit had earned a reputation as one of the best live bands in the world, fusing stripped-down, hard-hitting punk with psych ambience and garage-rock melodies: each sweaty set was a nonstop high-energy barrage of beyond-catchy tunes, with every member of the band screaming out the words over the top. When the Davilas went their separate ways (like the Ramones before them, they all share the same last name), some stayed the course while others explored new musical identities: bassist AJ Davila went on to front a Davila 666-flavored punk band called Terror Amor, while lead vocalist Charles Davila went a completely different route with the hip-hop trio Fuete Billete. Earlier this year, the band played a couple of reunion shows in their native Santurce, a district of San Juan, and they soon decided it was time to dive back in all over again. Davila 666’s first single out of retirement, “Huesos Viejos,” is a midtempo stomper that lays out all the band’s greatness again, including their fuzzed-out guitars and layered vocal arrangements. They’ve also finished a new LP, Que Viva el Veneno (due later this year on In the Red), which they began working on before their hiatus in 2011. Opening tonight’s show are local noise punks Running, a band that like Davilla 666 have spent the past few years in a semifunctioning state, creeping out of the woodwork right when you need them the most. v