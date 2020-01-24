Camelot Illinois launched CPS partnership 

CHICAGO – Camelot Illinois has announced a new partnership with Chicago Public Schools (CPS) to fund two new school projects as part of its Computer Science for All Initiative (CS4All), an innovative computer science program that provides equity, empowerment, and opportunities that maximize the potential of every student.
“As private manager of the Illinois Lottery, we work to create winners every day, by consistently contributing to educational funding and supporting good causes,” said Keith Horton, Acting General Manager, Vice President and General Counsel of Camelot Illinois. “Supporting public education, especially programs that focus on technology and computer science, is fundamental to our company values and we are grateful to CPS for the opportunity to partner with them on these exciting projects.”
John A. Walsh Elementary School will receive a contribution from Camelot Illinois which will help create its new computer science lab, “Maker’s Space.” The funds will go toward purchasing technology equipment and furniture, including tables, cubes, and moveable whiteboards. Located in Chicago’s Pilsen neighborhood, Walsh is an open enrollment neighborhood school that provides bilingual education to a school population of about 300 students. Their goal is to become the primary tech-centered elementary school on the West Side, as a model for other regions and schools.
Camelot Illinois will also fund the expansion of the robotics program at Walter H. Dyett High School by providing three new robots that will help expand the in-school and after-school robotics program to its curriculum next year. In an effort to provide quality educational and experiential opportunities in STEM, Dyett will expand its robotics program for its more than 550 students and provide additional support for its teachers to be well-prepared for the official introduction of computer science to its curriculum. Dyett is located in Chicago’s Washington Park neighborhood and currently offers programming that focuses on the arts, with a desire to bring more computer science offerings to its students.
“Quality STEM programming has the ability to open a world of opportunities for our students and show them the endless power of learning,” said CPS CEO Dr. Janice K. Jackson. “Central to our Vision at CPS is ensuring that every student has access to a high-quality holistic education that gives them the tools they need to lead our city into the future and we are grateful to Camelot’s generous grant that will expand access to state-of-the-art STEM and computer science resources.”
Camelot’s partnership with the CPS CS4All program also includes funding to support teachers’ professional development for general computer science instruction, as well as opportunities for Camelot Illinois employees to mentor, volunteer and tutor at both schools.
The commitment from Camelot Illinois will help officially launch these two computer science programs in September 2020. The contributions were made possible through a partnership with the Children First Fund: The Chicago Public Schools Foundation, a non-profit organization that serves as a knowledge hub and liaison between the Chicago Public Schools and its community of partners, including businesses, foundations and individuals.