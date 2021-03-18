100% Free Psychic Readings Online: Free Tarot Card Readings, Chat, and Psychic Phone Readings

Paid sponsored content
When you have an important question you need answered, psychic advice can clarify the best choice to make.
But online psychics can be expensive—how do you choose the best one without paying a lot of money? Luckily, there are free psychic readings you can access online to help you make a good choice.
Whether you just have a quick question you need input on or want to experiment to find the best online psychic for you, here's how to access a free psychic reading.
Types of Free Readings Online
1. Chat
For psychic chat options, you'll contact an advisor either on your computer (online chat) or via a platform's app. You ask your question, then the advisor replies. You can send additional messages at any point.
2. Phone
On a phone call with a psychic, you can discuss your query and listen to their reply. A phone chat is a good choice if you want something more personal than a chat but more private than a video call.
3. Video
A newer offering, video chat, allows you to see your advisor in real-time. This provides a more personal, up-close experience, almost like an in-person reading.
4. E-mail
If your query isn't urgent, sending an e-mail can give you time to compose your question in the most precise and helpful way. Similarly, it provides the advisor with time and space to reflect and respond.
Where to Find a Free Psychic Reading
1. Kasamba — Best for psychic reading beginners
Kasamba offers the best online psychic readings because of the number and expertise of their advisors. You can choose from their psychic readers in seven general specialties
, with more than 30 subspecialties.
Their introductory offer is also the most generous available online: they provide you with three free minutes
for each advisor you try. This unlimited choice means you can ask different psychics questions to find the best fit.
After your free minutes expire, you can continue your reading at standard rates. Psychic rates on Kasamba vary from $1.99 to $20+ a minute. These are stated clearly on each psychic's page.
2. AskNow — Best for psychic astrology readings
AskNow provides the zodiac sign of each psychic, making it easy for you to find a good match. In addition, their platform lets you filter psychics according to this specialty, offering dozens of options.
AskNow's psychics offer video chat as well as more traditional options like online chat and phone chat, making them a good choice for face-to-face sessions. Their psychics share their specialties in their profiles; some have multiple areas of expertise.
They provide new users with five free minutes
with an elite or master psychic when you purchase 30 minutes for $30 or 20 minutes for $20.
When your initial reading is over, you can auto-extend it at standard rates. These are $13+ a minute for master advisors, $10-$12.99 a minute for elite advisors, and $3.99-$9.99 a minute for top-rated advisors.
3. PsychicSource — Best for tarot readings
Psychic Source offers 178 tarot card readers. These psychics work at different price points and have subspecialties in a wide variety of areas.
Psychic Source conducts rigorous psychic screenings to test the abilities of each psychic on their platform. You can connect with their psychics by phone, video, or chat
.
Psychic Source gives new users three minutes free
when they purchase a package of ten, 20, or 30 minutes for $1 per minute. After these minutes expire, you can continue with the session, which costs between $4.99 and $14.99 per minute, depending on your psychic's stated rate.
4. Keen — Best for free chat readings
Keen lets you chat with your chosen advisor from either your computer or its mobile app. The ease of these options makes them the best chat choice.
Keen doesn't have video sessions but does offer phone calls and online chat readings. Their psychics have a wide range of specialties and price points, and the site offers a satisfaction guarantee
.
You can get three free minutes
from Keen as a new user. On the other hand, you can also choose to purchase ten minutes for $1.99
. You can then use those minutes with one psychic reader or split them among several.
When you have finished the trial offer, you can continue your reading for between $1.99 and $9.99+ per minute.
5. Oranum — Best for psychic video readings
Oranum is unique in that it only offers video readings. Because their psychics are located around the world, you're likely to find a match for your needs for online psychics at any time.
New Oranum users get 9.99 free credits
, which translates to three, five, or ten minutes of a free reading with an Oranum psychic reader, depending on their rate.
After you have used these credits, you can purchase more, in packages ranging from $30 to $100. Each of these packages includes bonus credits.
Guide to Your Psychic Reading Online
What types of free psychic readings are available?
From general sessions to tarot readings, online psychic platforms with free offers give you access to psychic advisors with a wide range of tools. Here are the most popular.
General psychic readings for free
If you're looking for a psychic advisor to answer a question without tools, or if you don't care which tools they use, you can find a good match for free online. While most sites list numerous specialties, you can also choose a general reading.
For general readings, Kasamba offers the widest selection of advisors
, each of which you can try for free. The number will vary depending on when you access the site; at the time of this writing, there were over 270 psychics available for general readings.
Clairvoyant readings
In a clairvoyant reading, the psychic tunes into your energy and then reads the images they receive. This can help answer questions about the past, the present, or the future
.
Psychic Source is a good resource for clairvoyant readings. In addition to featuring more than 100 clairvoyants, they also offer clairaudient and clairsentient sessions.
Free tarot readings
In a tarot reading, the psychic reads your energy through 78 tarot cards, which can help answer your question. It doesn't matter if you are familiar with the meanings of tarot cards or not; tarot readers will interpret them for you.
Kasamba's more than 180 tarot readers can provide tarot card readings. Some also specialize in angel cards and cartomancy, both of which use cards in different ways from a tarot card reading.
Free astrology readings
In an astrology reading, the advisor looks at the placement of the planets when you were born and interprets them according to their characteristics. They can also look at present and upcoming placements to answer your questions about your future.
Oranum not only offers hundreds of astrologers to choose from, but each advisor also has subspecialties
. This means you can find an astrologer who is focused on love readings, career advice, or other topics.
Free numerology readings
In a numerology reading, the advisor will use your date of birth and full name to calculate key numbers. They will then use these numbers to provide you with a general overview of your life path or to discuss particular questions you have.
With 53 numerologists, Kasamba is a good online choice for a numerology reading. Their top advisors in this area have thousands or even tens of thousands of reviews, so you can read user advice
to help you pick a good match.
Crystal ball readings
An ancient fortune-telling tool, readers who use crystal balls today are few and far between. Also known as "crystallomancy
," crystal ball readings involve gazing into a ball and interpreting symbols and visions seen there.
Because AskNow allows you to search by keyword in addition to the category, they are a strong choice for finding a crystal ball reader. This is a rare skill, but several of their advisors offer it.
Free palm readings
A palm reading tells you about different areas of your life based on the shape and position of lines on your hand. This includes love, health, and career.
Kasamba has the widest variety of palm readers, offering 48 on their platform. This type of reader is also accessible through their free trial.
What Specialties Do Psychics Offer for Free?
Because psychic platforms offer all kinds of readings, you can access a variety of specialists with a free trial. Here are a few of the most sought-after reading types you can get for free.
Free love and relationships readings
Love psychics can tell you about romance and your love life, but they can also do free readings about love relationships of all kinds. This includes family relationships and friendships. If you have questions about a soulmate or a child, this is a good reading type to choose.
Free career and money reading
Specialists in career and money can help you make decisions to do with your job and your finances. Whether you're looking to make a career move or wondering how to make ends meet, these advisors will be able to help you make a strong decision.
Free health reading
Psychics specializing in health are not doctors; make sure to avoid any advisor who claims they can treat a particular illness. Instead, in a health reading, psychics may draw your attention to areas of your body that need particular attention or recommend good practices to optimize your health.
Free past, present, and future readings
Similar to a general psychic reading, a past, present, and future reading reveals where you've been, where you are, and what's in store. It tells the story of your life to help you make better decisions in the moment.
How Do I Choose the Best Psychic Online?
To evaluate a particular psychic reading online
beforehand, look at two things: the site itself and user reviews.
The longer a particular psychic platform has been in business, the more likely they are to provide accurate readings. This is especially true when they offer a satisfaction guarantee, have good customer service options (like refunds), and screen their psychics for abilities.
Similarly, the more good reviews a psychic has, the more likely their readings are accurate. Most sites will show you the overall number of reviews for a psychic, as well as their average star rating.
Finally, use free trial offers to get a sense of what advisors are appropriate for your needs. Some sites, like Kasamba, allow you to try multiple psychics for free.
What Questions Should I Ask During a Free Psychic Reading?
Before your session, brainstorm the issues that are bothering you the most in your life right now. This could be money, family, or something else. Write them all down. Then, select the one area where you could use the most guidance.
Ask questions that are open-ended, not yes or no questions. This gives your psychic more room to discuss related areas that you might not have anticipated.
Are Free Psychic Readings Accurate?
They can be accurate if you choose a trusted reader. Advisors with long experience on a platform and high customer reviews are usually accurate.
If you are worried about the accuracy of your psychic, pay attention to your gut feelings. Then, evaluate how they are conducting the reading. It is normal to ask for some information about you and your situation, so this alone does not confirm that they are inaccurate.
Psychics work with energy, which does not always translate to precise dates, times, names, or even initials. If a psychic offers you these, understand that they may not be accurate or trustworthy.
The most accurate psychics know that the future isn't written in stone—human choice still can affect it!
Should I Get a Software Reading Instead of Consulting a Psychic?
Software readings definitely have their place, but they pose more issues
than readings with actual psychics.
Psychic software readings can be accurate, depending on how you use them. For example, FreeDivination.com offers the opportunity to consult everything from the I Ching to runes, while free-tarot-reading.net
can give you a tarot reading for free.
Nevertheless, problems can still arise from using software, even for a tarot reading.
First of all, they are more general than in-depth readings with a live psychic. Software is programmed to give the most common meaning of the answers, not the one that applies to your particular situation.
Secondly, if you are not a psychic yourself, you may have trouble interpreting them correctly. For example, the card "Death" in a tarot card reading can seem terrifying at first. However, an experienced psychic knows that this can mean endings and new beginnings.
Can Psychic Readers Make a Mistake?
Psychics are human, so they can make mistakes. This is particularly true for less-experienced psychics, who may try to provide too specific an answer to a question and so accidentally mislead you about your future.
Psychics who are not as familiar with their tools as they should be can also misinterpret signs. For example, the Empress card in tarot readings can mean pregnancy or love, but it can also mean trusting in your feminine side.
To ensure that your psychic is accurate, follow the guidelines above about using a trusted site and selecting an advisor who does high-quality psychic readings online.
When Should I Consult a Psychic Reader?
Readings are most useful when you face a choice, are concerned about something happening in your life, or feel lost in life more generally.
Life questions about choices can range from choosing a romantic partner in love to taking a particular job. Psychics can tell you about possible outcomes that various choices will lead to.
Psychic readings can also focus on your worries about an area of your life. This may concern your children, your spouse, money, work, love life, or a variety of other areas.
Finally, when you need more general advice about your life path, a psychic reading online can help you get in touch with the next steps you should take to reach your potential in the future.
Do I Need a Credit Card to Get a Free Reading?
You may need a credit card for some sites, like AskNow. However, others like Psychic Source, Keen, Kasamba, and Oranum accept PayPal as well.
Getting a Free Psychic Reading: Takeaways
While many people view psychic readings
as expensive, they don't have to be. Use a free trial
offer to find answers to key questions or try a particular advisor before making more of an investment.
To make the most of your free reading, make sure you have your questions prepared beforehand and that you spend time filtering psychics on different platforms to find the one or ones you most want to consult.
Have you gotten an online psychic reading for free before? What was your experience like?
