Protomartyr dive into the murk of modernity with Ultimate Success Today

These days, nihilism isn’t a choice—it’s a corner that we’ve boxed ourselves into in a feeble attempt to preserve some semblance of peace of mind. By 2020, Protomartyr had already spent more than a dozen years making malaise seem ineffably cool, with vocalist Joe Casey serving up tongue-lashings over gummy bass lines and bristling riffs. On the band’s new fifth album, Ultimate Success Today , Casey confronts the decline of his own health alongside the decay of our planet due to human recklessness. In a bit of gallows humor in the press release for the album, he says he treated it like it might be the band’s final act: “I made sure get my last words in while I still had the breath to say them.” Casey’s farewell letter reads like a laundry list of quagmires and calamities—rabid dogs and disease gnash through the anti-police dirge “Processed by the Boys,” while they must ward off black bile to make way for golden light in the acid-punk-tinged “Tranquilizer.” Ultimate Success Today could have easily buckled beneath the weight of Protomartyr’s dissatisfaction, but the Detroit four-piece enlisted a seasoned crew of guests to help shoulder the load, including improvising saxophonist Jemeel Moondoc, vocalist Nandi Rose (aka Half Waif), and cellist Fred Lonberg-Holm. Thankfully the extra hands don’t distract the band from their postpunk whims: Casey still incants like a whiskey-sloshed soothsayer, and the two-man rhythm section still hot trots and syncopates with abandon. Had Ultimate Success Today been released in a year untouched by pandemic, rebellion, and locusts, it would’ve landed somewhere between cautionary tale and philosophical inquiry. Today it arrives like a wretched proof of life. v

