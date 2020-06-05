If you can’t protest, open your wallet 

click to enlarge Protesters march in the Loop against police brutality and the murder of George Floyd on May 30.

Brooke Hummer

As protestors hit the streets to demand justice and action over George Floyd’s murder and the mistreatment of Black Americans, many folks are looking for alternative ways to support the fight, especially while still living in a pandemic.

For many, social media has been overwhelming and overstimulating, but the outpour of resources has amplified organizations, bond funds, and grassroots work. For many folks looking to take action who may be unable to protest (due to compromised immune systems or other reasons), this list gives readers the option to donate to charities, organizations, churches, bail funds, food distribution campaigns, and more.

Illinois

Chicago Community Bond Fund

The CCBF pays bonds in Cook County. It’s been estimated that over 1,000 people have been arrested since the protests started; the fund can support those who cannot afford their bond.

Black Lives Matter

BLM fights for justice for victims and their families.

Brave Space Alliance

This alliance is the first Black-led, trans-led, LGBTQ center located on the south side of Chicago. They have been assisting with jail support and feeding folks in the community. You can find their daily drop-offs and locations on their Instagram.

Free Write Arts and Literary Chi

Free Write works with incarcerated youth by offering performing arts, visual arts, and literary arts. During the protests, they have been offering free megaphones for community organizers to use.

Healthy Hood Chi

The collective has been offering food pickup during the protests. Announcements are made daily on locations and needs.

Delacreme Scholars

Created in 2018 by the rapper femdot, Delacreme Scholars helps Chicago students by providing resources and support. They are currently delivering groceries.

Prison and Neighborhood Arts Project

This project connects artists and scholars to prisoners at Stateville Correctional Center in Crest Hill, Illinois. PNAP facilitates classes, workshops, and guest lectures that focus on poetry, visual arts, film study, political theory, social studies, and history.

LVEJO

The organization has been working towards environmental justice in Little Village for over 20 years. They are currently paying for Lyfts for Black community members in Little Village and Black folks held in custody in Cook County.

Getting Grown Collective

GGC works toward engaging people of color across generations with agricultural projects and food collaborations. Since the temporary suspension of CPS provided meals, GGC has been offering 150 free meals to Chicago south-siders.

National Alliance Against Racist and Political Oppression

Founded in Chicago in 1973 to free Angela Davis, this alliance fights for people treated unjustly due to race or political beliefs. It now has regional chapters all over the state.

Chicago Coalition for the Homeless

Their mission is to end homelessness and speak out against racism and police brutality.

Winnebago Bond Project

This bond fund helps support and post bail for those in the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford, Illinois.

A Long Walk Home

This organization aims to empower young artists and activists to end violence against young girls and women.

West Side Justice

This group of attorneys, community leaders, and legal advocates demands accountability and justice for clients, as well as conduct workshops and engagement with community members. They’ve called on Mayor Lightfoot to release protestors in custody and to defund the police.

Assata’s Daughters

This Chicago organization is led by Black women, femmes, and GNC people and offers free programming on Black feminism, learning how to organize, Black liberation, and radical political herstory.

Circles and Ciphers

A men’s hip-hop leadership organization that offers programming in prisons, schools, group homes, and communities for young people of color.

Chicago Freedom School

CFS offers youth programs and training for young people and adults to enact social change. They have been incredibly active in leading meal distribution and jail support.

Inner-City Muslim Action Network

Since 1997, this nonprofit has been invested in the communities of color on Chicago’s south side. They’ve been working with cleanup crews on the south side.

Black AIDS Institute

BAI has been working to end the Black HIV epidemic since 1999. They serve as a vehicle for mobilization, policy, and advocacy efforts.

LGBTQ Freedom Fund

The bail fund helps the thousands of LGBTQ people held in jail or immigration detention every day.

Believers Bail Out

BBO is an effort that bails out Muslims in pretrial detention or in ICE custody.

UMedics

A health-crisis response program that teaches Black Chicagoans first-aid efforts.

Chicago Torture Justice

The center addresses the traumas of police violence and racism through wellness services.

My Block My Hood My City

This effort provides awareness for underprivileged youth through STEM programs, arts, volunteerism, health classes, community development, and mentorship from entrepreneurs.

Sista Afya

This organization helps Black women sustain mental wellness by connecting them to resources and offering low-cost community services.

Grow Greater Englewood

This organization works with Englewood residents to build sustainable food and economic empowerment to encourage wellness.

The TRiiBE

A digital platform that produces journalism focused on Black Chicago.

Organized Communities Against Deportations

A resistance movement of undocumented organizers. They are working towards defunding the police.

Southside Together Organizing for Power (STOP) Chicago

An organization that supports Woodlawn residents and fights racial and economic injustice.

Save the Hampton House

The fundraiser aims to purchase, restore, and maintain the childhood home of Fred Hampton.

Equity and Transformation (E.A.T.) Chicago

This organization is founded by formerly incarcerated Black folks in Chicago who aim to uplift the disenfranchised residents in the city. They provide strong violence interruption work, provide policy development, and offer community organizing.

Southsiders Organized for Unity and Liberation (SOUL) Chicago

SOUL assists low-income Chicagoans alongside other congregations, people of faith, and community groups.

A Just Harvest

This organization provides food for the hungry, offering a community meal-to-go every day and pantry pickups.

Resident Association of Greater Englewood

The mission of the association is to mobilize community members to enact change.

The Kenwood Oakland Community Organization

KOCO works with low-income families to enact changes in public policies and improve the quality of life in these neighborhoods.

National

Movement for Black Lives

The M4BL is a platform for Black organizations across the U.S. to discuss political conditions and create a movement strategy. Download this PDF on tips for maintaining safety and taking action in a pandemic.

Gianna Floyd FundWith over 45,000 contributions so far, donate to George Floyd’s daughter’s trust.

The Okra Project

This New York City and Philadelphia project brings home-cooked meals created by Black trans chefs to the homes of Black trans people based on individual donations.

For the Gworls

This collective assists Black trans folks with rent and affirmative surgery.

Black Trans Travel Fund

This New York and New Jersey collective pays for private car rides for Black trans women.

Black Trans Femmes in the Arts

A collective connecting Black trans women and nonbinary femmes in the arts. They are working with the Black Trans Travel Fund, the Okra Project, and For the Gworls to fund Black trans protestors.

Secure Blue split donations

Looking to split donations between 70+ individual groups, organizations, bail funds, and more? You can give any monetary donation and allocate to various destinations.

Reclaim the Block

Up against the Minneapolis police union, Reclaim the Block is looking for investments to make sure Minneapolis communities stay safe.

ACLU

For over 100 years, the ACLU has been fighting against injustice, bigotry, and inequality in the U.S.

National Black Disability Coalition

NBDC promotes unity, equity, and opportunity for Black people with disabilities.

By Us for Us

BUFU collaborates with organizations, collectives, and individuals working to eradicate white supremacy. They have been providing resources and supplies during the protests in New York City.

Black Vision Collective

BVC believes in the future of Black lives and has led powerful campaigns in Minnesota.

Shopping

Trap House Chicago

A streetwear brand that spreads awareness of police violence.

NoName Book Club

A community book club that uplifts books by POC.

Woke Kindergarten

An educational resource teaching youngins on injustice.

Silver Room Chicago

A Chicago staple sourcing local and international jewelry, accessories, clothing, artwork, home goods, and music.

Ethel’s Club

A subscription club for wellness, conversation, and community for people of color.

Semicolon Bookstore

Semicolon is a Black-owned Chicago bookstore.

Let Us Breathe Collective

This alliance of artists imagines a world without prisons and police and works towards healing with events, direct action, and serving communities.

Don’t have money right now?

Watch these YouTube videos (let the ads play entirely through).

Food Distribution: Chicago Family Pairing program

With some grocery stores shut down, you can offer any items or supplies you have at home.

Brown Squad for Black Lives

Chicago DJ Cqqchifruit started a rapid response network for folks looking for grocery delivery, healing support, and travel funds. Contact Brownaid4BLM@gmail.com to find out how to volunteer.

Punks With Lunch Chi

Directly delivering aid and food. You can volunteer or help deliver food with little contact.

Record a video of yourself calling for justice for George Floyd.

Numbers to call and text

Text FLOYD to 55-156

Text JUSTICE to 66-8336

Text ENOUGH to 55-165

Leave a message for the Louisville mayor and demand justice for Breonna Taylor at 502-574-2003

Call or email your alderperson to enact the Civilian Police Accountability Council.

Email your representatives.

Petitions to sign (it takes two seconds)

Justice for George Floyd

Justice for Breonna Taylor

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery

End Death by Incarceration

Justice for Tony McDade

Justice for Tamir Rice

Justice for Emerald Black

Defund the Police

Classify White Supremacists Groups as Domestic Terrorist Organizations

Abolish Prison Labor in the USA

Reading List

v