Pride 1976 

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe
Diane Alexander White was a photography student with a camera at the seventh annual Gay Pride Parade in 1976. It was the disco era, and the fashions of the day were captured by the 21-year-old Chicago native. The goal was to document the spirit of Chicago’s urban landscape and photograph candid moments of a vibrant city in motion. The LGBTQ parade was a grassroots, assertive declaration of independence with a small crowd and handful of marchers and floats on the southbound lane of North Broadway Street, as oncoming traffic continued in the opposite direction. Witness the diverse faces that paved the way for contemporary Pride. v