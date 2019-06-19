 Pride 1976 | Art Feature | Chicago Reader

June 19, 2019 Arts & Culture | Art Feature

Pride 1976 

A handmade sign proclaims the - “7th Annual Gay Pride Parade.” - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
Diane Alexander White was a photography student with a camera at the seventh annual Gay Pride Parade in 1976. It was the disco era, and the fashions of the day were captured by the 21-year-old Chicago native. The goal was to document the spirit of Chicago’s urban landscape and photograph candid moments of a vibrant city in motion. The LGBTQ parade was a grassroots, assertive declaration of independence with a small crowd and handful of marchers and floats on the southbound lane of North Broadway Street, as oncoming traffic continued in the opposite direction. Witness the diverse faces that paved the way for contemporary Pride.    v

Psychedelic face paint, fur boa, and commemorative tank top announce the parade. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
A drag queen waits for the parade to begin on the side streets of Belmont and Broadway - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
The crowd fills the sidewalk at Belmont and Broadway, while the Seahorse II floats down the street. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
Documenting the Gay Pride Parade atop a makeshift shooting platform. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
A couple enjoys the view of the parade from the comfort of their stairs. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
A well-coiffed man in a stretch terry tee and knotted shoulder bag enjoys a smoke on Broadway Street. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
Three good friends enjoying the parade on North Broadway. The young man on the right is Ray Ray Thomas. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
Man wearing a collection of Zuni, Hopi, and Navajo jewelry, including an eagle talon and bear claws - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
The crowd watches from the vantage point of a Dominick’s grocery store while the Pride marchers ring a bell and play a trombone on Broadway. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
Heavy Sunday traffic flows in the lane opposite the marchers. - DIANE ALEXANDER WHITE
