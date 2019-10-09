 [PRESS RELEASE] Chicago Reader hosting presidential forum watch party | Press releases | Chicago Reader

October 09, 2019

[PRESS RELEASE] Chicago Reader hosting presidential forum watch party 

LGBTQ leaders joined by candidate Marianne Williamson

The Chicago Reader is hosting a watch party for the Human Rights Campaign/CNN presidential town hall Thursday, Oct. 10, starting at 5 p.m. Presidential candidate Marianne Williamson, who is not on the telecast, will attend the Reader event, at Sidetrack bar in Lakeview.

Watch the “Power of Our Pride,” a CNN LGBTQ Presidential Town Hall at Sidetrack, 3349 N. Halsted. The event runs 5-10:30 p.m., but the live portion with guests will be 5:30-6:40 p.m.

The live viewing portion will be hosted by the Reader’s Ben Joravsky and Maya Dukmasova with special guests from Chicago's LGBTQ community: Ald. Maria Hadden, Julio Rodriguez (Association of Latinos/as Motivating Action), Imani Rupert-Gordon (Affinity Community Services), Mike Ziri (Equality Illinois), and Steph Skora (Brave Space Alliance).

After the live portion, guests are welcome to stay to watch the town hall on the many video screens at Sidetrack.

Food will be provided by DS Fajita Factory until 5:15-7:15 p.m.

The event is free, 21+, ID required, and cash bar.

See https://facebook.com/events/2516135895168746/.

Press contact: Kristen Kaza
Chicago Reader Director of Public Engagement
kkaza@chicagoreader.com

