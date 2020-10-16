Pop out for some pop-ups 

Feeling cooped up? There’s a few pop-up experiences opening this weekend that can get you out of the house while being mindful of recommended safety guidelines. First, the north-side bar and music venue Cobra Lounge opened Chicago Craft: a Collective Grip, a pop-up shop within the venue to support local artists, bands, and breweries that have been hurting financially during the pandemic by giving them another platform in which to sell their wares. Chicago Craft features booths from local artisans, build-your-own-six-packs (with a mix of options from local breweries including Illuminated and Half Acre), “craft cocktails-to-go” from local guest bartenders, vintage merchandise from Riot Fest and local bands, and barrel-aged Malört from co-sponsors Jeppson’s. The shop is now open within Cobra Lounge (235 N. Ashland) each Thursday through Sunday from 1-9 PM, and will host weekly featured tattoo artists (starting this weekend with Jason Hoodrich of Family Tattoo). Masks are required for entry and capacity will be limited.

And those looking to keep up the spirit of the season can turn to Room 237, a pop-up experience and lounge hosted at the 20,000 square foot Morgan MFG events space at 401 N. Morgan in the West Loop. Film fans may have guessed from the name that Room 237 is inspired by The Shining, the 1977 classic thriller that famously tested Shelley Duvall’s acting skills. The pop-up features a condensed version of the film’s Overlook Hotel, complete with Insta-worthy photo-op spots, a hedge maze (run, Danny, run!) and a cash bar in the Gold Room. It was created by Morgan MFG’s Amy Teri along with DJ Heaven Malone, and ticket packages to enter start at $35. Entry times are Wednesdays through Sundays from 6-11 PM, and tickets can be purchased through Open Table.

Things to read this weekend:

Upcoming events:

Sat 10/17 & Sun 10/18, 7 PM: 50-50 All Souls to the Polls is a nationally-coordinated livestream concert series and effort to increase voter turnout, featuring performances by Linda Ronstadt, Fantastic Negrito, Douglas Ewart, Los Lobos, and more.

Sat 10/17, 8 PM: Laura Jane Grace from the band Against Me! performs as part of Audiotree’s livestream Staged series.

Sun 10/18, 7:30 PM: Reader contributor Catey Sullivan says that Ten Minutes to Midnight is an “an audaciously campy frolic paced like a manic bat-out-of-hell.” Check it out for yourself this Sunday at the Facets & Davis Theaters Lincoln Yards Drive-In pop-up.

Fri 10/23, 6 PM: Watch The Other Witch, the first of three online presentations of a new multimedia and dance performance from choreographer Nejla Yatkin, followed by a discussion with scholar Susan Manning and writer/choreographer Rika Lin.

