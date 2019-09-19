 Plantasia celebrates the music of Mort Garson—and plants | Concert Preview | Chicago Reader

September 19, 2019 Music | Concert Preview

Share

Plantasia celebrates the music of Mort Garson—and plants 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Whitney Johnson

Whitney Johnson

Maria Tzeka

RPlantasia featuring Andy Ortmann/Ben Billington, Brett Naucke/Chandeliers/Emma Hospelhorn, Jim Magas/Natalie Chami/Oui Ennui, Sam Wagster/Tony Janas/Whitney Johnson, A. Savage, Rob Sevier

Thu 9/26, 6 PM, Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N. Central Park, sold out, 17+

On his 1976 album Mother Earth’s Plantasia, composer Mort Garson captures some of the most inventive sounds and most radical notions of the mid-70s. Specifically, he made his goofy and endearing compositions solely on the relatively new Moog synthesizer, and he intended that they be played for plants to help them grow. Inspired by his wife’s houseplants, the work of Robert Moog, and a controversial 1973 book about plant sentience, Garson created a wholesome mix of sounds, including playful arpeggios, dainty melodies, and warm textures. Over the decades Plantasia developed a cult following, and this past summer the album (initially distributed through a modest houseplant store) was reissued for the first time by Brooklyn label Sacred Bones. To celebrate the album’s wonky-weird goodness, the label is partnering with hidden-wonders blog Atlas Obscura and Empty Bottle Presents to host an event at Garfield Park Conservatory that features Plantasia listening sessions and live interpretations of its music by local musicians. Sacred Bones and Atlas Obscura have paired up for similar events in other cities, and for the Chicago edition they brought on EBP’s Brent Heyl and musician Whitney Johnson (aka Matchess) to curate a lineup of artists from the city’s electronica and experimental scenes. The night will feature a slew of musicians—including Johnson, Andy Ortmann, Natalie Chami of TALsounds, Ben Billington, Emma Hospelhorn, Jim Magas, and Chandeliers—reimagining Plantasia in two timed sessions. Rob Sevier of the Numero Group will spin ambient music between sets, Jacqueline Castel will demonstrate “plant aura” photography (that is, Kirlian photographs of plants), and Andrew Savage of Parquet Courts will close the evening with an outdoor ambient set. Humans have a vital relationship with plants, of course, and this event invites us to recognize it with gratitude and awe.   v

More Concert Preview »

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • Plantasia ft. Andy Ortmann/Ben Billington, Brett Naucke/Chandeliers/Emma Hospelhorn, Jim Magas/Natalie Chami/Oui Ennui, Sam Wagster/Tony Janas/Whitney Johnson, A. Savage, Rob Sevier

    Recommended Member Picks 17+ Early Warnings (Music) Sold Out (Music) Soundboard
    Plantasia ft. Andy Ortmann/Ben Billington, Brett Naucke/Chandeliers/Emma Hospelhorn, Jim Magas/Natalie Chami/Oui Ennui, Sam Wagster/Tony Janas/Whitney Johnson, A. Savage, Rob Sevier @ Garfield Park Conservatory

    • Thu., Sept. 26, 6 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

09.19.19
Cedric Burnside
Music
Cedric Burnside SPACE
September 19
Wolf Eyes, Mukqs x Sharkula, Glyders
Music
Wolf Eyes, Mukqs x Sharkula, Glyders Empty Bottle
September 19
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation