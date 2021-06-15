 Pivot Gang’s SqueakPivot and MFn Melo map out a rewarding creative partnership on #EnRoute | Music Review | Chicago Reader

June 15, 2021 Music | Music Review

Pivot Gang’s SqueakPivot and MFn Melo map out a rewarding creative partnership on #EnRoute 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge SqueakPivot and MFn Melo

SqueakPivot and MFn Melo

Michael Salisbury

RMFn Melo & SqueakPivot, #EnRoute

Pivot Gang LLC / Lil Pack Productions
linktr.ee/pivotgang

Producer SqueakPivot has long been a crucial member of the Chicago hip-hop collective he’s incorporated into his stage name, applying his talents largely to mixes and DJ sets—I’m hard-pressed to think of a Pivot Gang show I’ve seen where Squeak wasn’t behind the turntables. He’s infrequently released his own music, though that began to shift when Pivot dropped the playful 2019 group album You Can’t Sit With Us. Squeak brought an understated cool to the songs he coproduced, two of which (“Jason Statham, Pt. 2” and “Clark Kent”) feature MFn Melo. As Squeak recently told These Days writer Pedro Gonzalez, he got close with Melo while Squeak’s brother, Pivot rapper Frsh Waters, served time in the mid-2010s: “Melo was my big brother when my big brother left. I instantly looked at Melo for guidance as far as teaching me how to move or just learning from him.”

Melo and Squeak’s kinship invigorates their new collaborative EP, #EnRoute (Pivot Gang LLC / Lil Pack Productions). Squeak excels with subtle production touches; icy keys ripple behind brief, limber bass figures and a thin percussion loop on “One With Me,” while murmuring bass intensifies a watery fingerpicked guitar sample on “Ball Is Life.” Melo’s easygoing verve, lighthearted lyricism, and rich, sumptuous voice make him a great foil for Squeak, and he knows how to adapt his flow to match Squeak’s energy. On “Risk,” Melo switches up the speed of his raps to mirror Squeak’s multipronged percussion, then shifts gears again to deliver the song’s smooth hook in a velvet coo. On the relaxed, joyous “Handheld,” an EP highlight, the duo recruit Frsh Waters to lend his suave grit to Squeak’s dreamy instrumental and Melo’s laid-back, debonair performance. #EnRoute hits a lot of targets in its short run time, and I get the impression Squeak and Melo are only beginning to flex their muscles.   v



Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

06.15.21
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30
<i>Parched</i>
Performing Arts
Parched
April 24
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2021 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation