Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs conjure the kind of wild shows we miss while the world’s on lockdown on Viscerals 

It may be a while before the sort of all-out raging rock show that’s so hot and packed you leave smelling like other people’s sweat is once again part of human existence, but Newcastle Upon Tyne five-piece Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs (or, more concisely, Pigs x 7) won’t let that feeling fade into memory without a fight. Formed in 2013, they mix heavy rock, metallic riffs, and a little spacey psych with ample amounts of weirdness and fun—they’re the sort of band you wish were a regular presence on your local circuit, whether you ordinarily listen to their style of music or not. The title of Pigs x 7’s new third album, Viscerals, feels like the perfect choice. Right from the opening track, “Reducer,” which is anchored by a blistering, Stooges-worthy groove and searing lead guitar, the record sounds so raw you can practically smell the grimy clubs and basements that normally host this sort of band, and its sky-high energy level can make the walls of wherever you’re self-quarantining feel infinitely more confining—and in this case, that’s a good problem to have. The hard-rock chorus of the anthemic “Crazy in Blood” practically demands cheap beer and a cheesy music video, but the punk-addled vision of Pigs x 7 makes it feel like a deliberate goof rather than self-satire. Things also get a little absurd on “Blood and Butter,” a horror story of social anxiety and well-mannered poisoning that’s mostly spoken word, drums, and reverberating rumbles. The album isn’t all over-the-top silliness, though: Pigs x 7 get more complex on long-form burner “Halloween Bolson.” So what if you can’t go out? Crank up Viscerals (on headphones if necessary), and try not to bash your head against the ceiling as you let off some pent-up energy. v

<a href="https://pigspigspigspigspigspigspigs.bandcamp.com/album/viscerals">Viscerals by Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs</a>