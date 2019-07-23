PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes with Tasha at Pitchfork 

Tasha poses before her Pitchfork set, wearing a custom-designed dress by Chelsey Carter.
Photographer Tim Nagle weathered sweltering heat and thunderstorms to go behind the scenes with three artists at Pitchfork 2019. Here are the candid moments he caught with Tasha from Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Tasha gets ready using her phone as a mirror.
Photographer Alexa Viscius takes a portrait of Tasha before her set.
Tasha's set list
Tasha talks with her band before taking the stage. (Left to Right: Red, Akenya Seymour, Ayanna Woods, Tasha)
Pre-set huddle
Tasha runs to take the stage
Tasha performs at Pitchfork 2019
Ric Wilson watches Tasha’s Pitchfork performance from side stage.