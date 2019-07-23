 PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes with Tasha at Pitchfork | Music Feature | Chicago Reader

July 23, 2019 Music | Music Feature

Share

PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes with Tasha at Pitchfork 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

Tasha poses before her Pitchfork set, wearing a custom-designed dress by Chelsey Carter. - TIM NAGLE
  • Tasha poses before her Pitchfork set, wearing a custom-designed dress by Chelsey Carter.
  • Tim Nagle
Photographer Tim Nagle weathered sweltering heat and thunderstorms to go behind the scenes with three artists at Pitchfork 2019. Here are the candid moments he caught with Tasha from Sunday, July 21, 2019.
Tasha gets ready using her phone as a mirror. - TIM NAGLE
  • Tasha gets ready using her phone as a mirror.
  • Tim Nagle
Photographer Alexa Viscius takes a portrait of Tasha before her set. - TIM NAGLE
  • Photographer Alexa Viscius takes a portrait of Tasha before her set.
  • Tim Nagle
Tasha's set list - TIM NAGLE
  • Tasha's set list
  • Tim Nagle
Tasha talks with her band before taking the stage. (Left to Right: Red, Akenya Seymour, Ayanna Woods, Tasha) - TIM NAGLE
  • Tasha talks with her band before taking the stage. (Left to Right: Red, Akenya Seymour, Ayanna Woods, Tasha)
  • Tim Nagle
Pre-set huddle - TIM NAGLE
  • Pre-set huddle
  • Tim Nagle
Tasha runs to take the stage - TIM NAGLE
  • Tasha runs to take the stage
  • Tim Nagle
Tasha performs at Pitchfork 2019 - TIM NAGLE
  • Tasha performs at Pitchfork 2019
  • Tim Nagle
Ric Wilson watches Tasha’s Pitchfork performance from side stage. - TIM NAGLE
  • Ric Wilson watches Tasha’s Pitchfork performance from side stage.
  • Tim Nagle
Performing at Pitchfork Sunday - TIM NAGLE
  • Performing at Pitchfork Sunday
  • Tim Nagle
Performing at Pitchfork Sunday - TIM NAGLE
  • Performing at Pitchfork Sunday
  • Tim Nagle

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

More Music Feature »

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Tim Nagle

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

07.23.19
Cam, Ness Heads, Zealyn
Music
Cam, Ness Heads, Zealyn House of Blues
July 23
More Agenda Teaser »

Tabbed Event Search

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2019 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation