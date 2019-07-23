PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes with Ric Wilson at Pitchfork 

Wilson gets reprieve from the heat, before his performance,
Photographer Tim Nagle weathered sweltering heat and thunderstorms to go behind the scenes with three artists at Pitchfork 2019. Here are the candid moments he caught with Ric Wilson from Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Ric Wilson at soundcheck for his Pitchfork 2019 performance.
Kweku Collins and Ric Wilson before Wilson's performance.
Wilson rehearses a verse before his set.
Wilson heads to the stage
Kweku Collins and Ric Wilson perform together during Wilson’s Pitchfork performance
Wilson tries to cool off from the intense July heat
A marching band drummer heads to stage. Wilson brought out the graduating senior class of Lane Tech to preform an unreleased song.
Ric Wilson performs an unreleased track with the Lane Tech marching band.
Ric Wilson dances through the audience during his energetic Pitchfork performance.