 PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes with Ric Wilson at Pitchfork | Music Feature | Chicago Reader

July 23, 2019 Music | Music Feature

PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes with Ric Wilson at Pitchfork 

Wilson gets reprieve from the heat, before his performance, - TIM NAGLE
Photographer Tim Nagle weathered sweltering heat and thunderstorms to go behind the scenes with three artists at Pitchfork 2019. Here are the candid moments he caught with Ric Wilson from Saturday, July 20, 2019.
Ric Wilson at soundcheck for his Pitchfork 2019 performance. - TIM NAGLE
Kweku Collins and Ric Wilson before Wilson's performance. - TIM NAGLE
Wilson rehearses a verse before his set. - TIM NAGLE
Wilson heads to the stage - TIM NAGLE
Kweku Collins and Ric Wilson perform together during Wilson’s Pitchfork performance - TIM NAGLE
Wilson tries to cool off from the intense July heat - TIM NAGLE
A marching band drummer heads to stage. Wilson brought out the graduating senior class of Lane Tech to preform an unreleased song. - TIM NAGLE
Ric Wilson performs an unreleased track with the Lane Tech marching band. - TIM NAGLE
Ric Wilson dances through the audience during his energetic Pitchfork performance. - TIM NAGLE
