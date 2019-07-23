PHOTOS: Behind the Scenes with Grapetooth at Pitchfork 

Clay Frankel looks at the crowd before performing at Pitchfork.
Tim Nagle
Photographer Tim Nagle weathered sweltering heat and thunderstorms to go behind the scenes with three artists at Pitchfork 2019. Here are the candid moments he caught with Grapetooth from Friday, July, 19, 2019.
Clay Frankel waits to sound check on the Blue Stage
Tim Nagle
Clay Frankel (Grapetooth) and friend Brett Weinstein hang out before Grapetooth’s set.
Tim Nagle
Chris Bailoni looks over Grapetooth’s setlist before performing.
Tim Nagle
Chris Bailoni sets up his synths and keyboards during soundcheck.
Tim Nagle
Grapetooth (Frankel, Bailoni and Justin Vittori) huddle before taking the stage.
Tim Nagle
Chris Bailoni performs at Pitchfork 2019
Tim Nagle
Clay Frankel on stage at Pitchfork
Tim Nagle
A rowdy crowd dances during Grapetooth’s performance.
Tim Nagle
Lillie West of Lala Lala performs an unreleased collaboration with Grapetooth.
Tim Nagle
James Swanberg takes a polaroid of Frankel during Grapetooth’s set.
Tim Nagle
Macie Stewart of Ohmme sings backup vocals during part of the set, and is joined by friends’ of the band for Grapetooth’s closing song, Trouble.
Tim Nagle
(Left to Right) Bailoni, Mike Miller, Jackson James and Knox Fortune sing during Grapetooth’s closing song, Trouble.