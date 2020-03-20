 Philadelphia indie rocker (Sandy) Alex G closes a prolific decade with the stunning House of Sugar | Music Review | Chicago Reader

March 20, 2020 Music | Music Review

Philadelphia indie rocker (Sandy) Alex G closes a prolific decade with the stunning House of Sugar 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge (Sandy) Alex G

(Sandy) Alex G

Courtesy Domino Music

R(Sandy) Alex G, House of Sugar

Domino
sandy.bandcamp.com

Philadelphia indie-rock alchemist Alexander Giannascoli understands better than most musicians who’ve emerged in the past decade how to convey the slipperiness and complexity of emotion in song. The 27-year-old kicked off his career in the early 2010s with a streak of albums he self-released or put out through small cassette labels, and they all wound up on the Bandcamp page he ran as Alex G. By the time he added “(Sandy)” to his stage name in 2017, his blossoming cult status had gotten a major boost from his contributions to Frank Ocean’s two 2016 albums, Endless and Blonde. Giannascoli’s second album for big-time indie Domino, Rocket, brought him to his own crossover moment that same year. On his follow-up, September’s House of Sugar, he’s refined his experimental, everything-but-the-kitchen-sink approach to indie rock without losing the emotional ambiguity that makes his music magnetic. The radically processed vocals on “Gretel” give way to a Lynchian melody, hinting at the odd range of feelings that anyone going through major life changes faces, regardless of age. Giannascoli’s calming vocals on the chorus act as a balm against dark moods, and he performs with a resilience that suggests moving forward won’t be as bad as we fear.   v

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.


Are you in?

  Give $35/month →  
  Give $10/month →  
  Give  $5/month  → 


Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , ,

Share

Related Events

  • (Sandy) Alex G, Empath

    Recommended All Ages Early Warnings (Music) Soundboard Canceled
    (Sandy) Alex G, Empath @ Metro

    • Tue., March 31, 7:30 p.m.
    • Buy Tickets

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Leor Galil

Trending in the Alternative Press

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation