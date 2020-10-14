A monument to Pierre Kezdy on the gig poster of the week 

click to enlarge

Our poster this week is for a drive-in concert and anniversary party. Artist Jay Ryan created it for a celebration by longtime Chicago punk band Pegboy, who are commemorating 30 years of music. They'll be joined by three opening acts—Local H, Stiff Little Fingers front man Jake Burns, and the Bollweevils—for an outdoor drive-up show in the parking lot of SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. There's sure to be a tribute to former Pegboy member Pierre Kezdy, who lost his fight against cancer earlier this month. Kezdy spent time in Pegboy and in seminal punk band Naked Raygun, where his comrades included future Pegboy founder John Haggerty.

The Reader is still happy to accept suggestions for posters to feature each week—and given the precariousness of in-person concerts these days, fantasy gig posters remain fair game. E-mail scollojulin@chicagoreader.com with your contact information and submission. Even though a few music venues are back in business in a limited way, staffers who've lost work and tips in recent months or who can't yet return to their jobs still need your support—here's our list of fundraisers. And don't forget record stores! The Reader published a list of local stores that will let you shop remotely.

ARTIST: Jay Ryan

GIG: Pegboy, Local H, Jake Burns, and the Bollweevils, Sat 10/17, 5 PM, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview

ARTIST INFO: thebirdmachine.com

