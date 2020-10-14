 A monument to Pierre Kezdy on the gig poster of the week | Gig Poster of the Week | Chicago Reader

A monument to Pierre Kezdy on the gig poster of the week 

By

Our poster this week is for a drive-in concert and anniversary party. Artist Jay Ryan created it for a celebration by longtime Chicago punk band Pegboy, who are commemorating 30 years of music. They'll be joined by three opening acts—Local H, Stiff Little Fingers front man Jake Burns, and the Bollweevils—for an outdoor drive-up show in the parking lot of SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. There's sure to be a tribute to former Pegboy member Pierre Kezdy, who lost his fight against cancer earlier this month. Kezdy spent time in Pegboy and in seminal punk band Naked Raygun, where his comrades included future Pegboy founder John Haggerty.

ARTIST: Jay Ryan
GIG: Pegboy, Local H, Jake Burns, and the Bollweevils, Sat 10/17, 5 PM, at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview
ARTIST INFO: thebirdmachine.com

