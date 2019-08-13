The Patient Sounds label goes out with a bang 

click to enlarge Matthew Sage in the Patient Sounds "office" with his dogs, Molly and Phoebe. He throws a farewell party for the label on Wednesday, August 21.

Experimental producer Matthew Sage has run the Patient Sounds label for ten years, starting in Fort Collins, Colorado, and moving to Chicago five years ago. He's released crucial tapes from Japanese footwork producer Foodman and Minneapolis ambient artist Lee Noble, as well as his own work as M. Sage. But Sage has decided to shut the label down. "Streaming is crazy, and I'm having a hard time adapting with the model I set the label up on," he says. "I'm just gonna stop while doing the best work I think we've done." On Wednesday, August 21, Patient Sounds throws a farewell party at the Hideout. The bill includes Noble, Missouri guitarist Lake Mary, and Sage himself, backed by a few friends ("like a jazz quartet playing noise music," he says). The first 100 fans get a copy of a new, hour-long Patient Sounds CD sampler. "I keep picturing it as a family reunion," Sage says, "but it's one of those family reunions where you meet up in the hospital where someone's dying."

Local singer-songwriter Andrew Smith (maybe you've seen him advertising his music on a lamppost) has self-released heaps of material since 2015, including lo-fi solo tapes, ambient recordings, and plenty of profound pop under the name Jungle Green. In fall 2017, he and his band made the brand-new Runaway With Jungle Green at the Los Angeles studio of Foxygen's Jonathan Rado, and it's easily Smith's best work—the hushed, intimate vocals and lovely melody of lead single "Cryin'" are worthy of Elliott Smith. On Saturday, August 17, Jungle Green celebrate at the Hideout with the Hecks and Peeper & Le Play.

Local goth-pop duo Wingtips have been dropping singles from their debut album, Exposure Therapy (Artoffact), and the latest, "Here and Now," captures the irresistible disintegration and woozy depths of the Cure's late-80s sound. The LP drops Friday, August 23, and Wingtips members Vincent Segretario and Hannah Avalon DJ a listening party at Late Bar the night before. The duo perform live at Metro on Friday, September 20, opening for Nitzer Ebb as part of the Cold Waves festival. v



