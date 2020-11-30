 Papo Vázquez leads his Mighty Pirate Troubadours through an uplifting blend of jazz and Caribbean rhythms | Music Review | Chicago Reader

November 30, 2020 Music | Music Review

Papo Vázquez leads his Mighty Pirate Troubadours through an uplifting blend of jazz and Caribbean rhythms 

By

Sign up for our newsletters Subscribe

click to enlarge Papo Vázquez

Papo Vázquez

Courtesy the Artist

RPapo Vázquez's Mighty Pirates Troubadours, Chapter 10: Breaking Cover

Picaro
papovazquez.com

Trombonist Papo Vázquez had plenty of reasons to feel reflective this past spring. He was about to record Breaking Cover, his tenth album under his own name, and he’d spent more than 40 years performing with some of New York’s top Latin ensembles, among them Jerry Gonzalez’s Fort Apache Band and the Fania All-Stars. The pandemic turned recording into a formidable challenge, and the horrifying impact of COVID-19 on the ability of people to safely congregate threatened to make the dances and concerts he typically worked a thing of the past. But instead of lamenting an uncertain future, he made a jazz album that combines diverse Caribbean rhythms and delivers a crucial message of hope. Vázquez specializes in compositions that draw from bomba, and he and his group the Mighty Pirates Troubadours meld that drum-based Puerto Rican style with funk on “Fairmount Park,” while on “El Cuco/The Boogeyman” the repeated riffs of pianist Rick Germanson serve as a springboard for a spirited exchange between the bandleader and alto saxophonist and coproducer Sherman Irby. A different island folk genre, the aguinaldo, is traditionally played during the Christmas season by groups of revelers who go door to door, and on “Saludo Campesino” the front-line horns convey its sense of ebullience—it’s as if the eight musicians spontaneously decided to celebrate the spirit of the holiday gatherings that we once took for granted. Exuberance isn’t the only mood running through Breaking Cover, though: Vázquez’s quiet lyricism emphasizes the subtle dynamics of the ballad “Shadows.” His plaintive solo, which segues into the group’s percussion on a rhumba, could be imagined as signifying a forthcoming end to isolation, and that track’s title has an unmistakable message: “No Te Rindas” translates to “Don’t give up.”   v

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

More Music Review »

Support Independent Chicago Journalism: Join the Reader Revolution

We speak Chicago to Chicagoans, but we couldn’t do it without your help. Every dollar you give helps us continue to explore and report on the diverse happenings of our city. Our reporters scour Chicago in search of what’s new, what’s now, and what’s next. Stay connected to our city’s pulse by joining the Reader Revolution.

Are you in?

  Reader Revolutionary $35/month →  
  Rabble Rouser $25/month →  
  Reader Radical $15/month →  
  Reader Rebel  $5/month  → 

Not ready to commit? Send us what you can!

 One-time donation  → 

Related Stories

Trending

Netflix’s new series doesn’t do Selena justice
Immigrant advocates regroup, prepare for austerity after Fair Tax defeat
Frenzied, lascivious, and licentious: a woman in hysterics
Bird's eye view
Mutual aid networks help keep us warm
Top Stories
Advertisement:

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Agenda Teaser

11.30.20
<i>Still/Here</i>
Performing Arts
Still/Here
April 30 1
<i>. . . And I Am Not Afraid</i>
Performing Arts
. . . And I Am Not Afraid
April 08
More Agenda Teaser »

Popular Stories

Read
Shared
Comments
Copyright © 2020 Chicago Reader

Powered by Foundation