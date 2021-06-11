Out there, around here 

Summer doesn’t officially start until June 20, but it’s already feeling like lazy sunny vacation time here in PSA land. If you’re like us and ignoring the laundry, we’ve got some options for those of you looking for activities over the next seven days that will get you out of your daily routine. Stay safe and enjoy!
- Fri 6/11, 7 PM: Congo Square Theatre Company hosts an online watch party and discussion for part two of Hit ‘Em on the Blackside. Register and learn more here.
- Sat 6/12, 3:30 PM-late: Epiphany Center for the Arts hosts an afternoon and evening of Chicago house music DJs in celebration of “Chicago: Home of House,” an exhibition on view until July 17. Timed tickets and more information is available at the center’s website.
- Sat 6/12-Mon 6/14, 7 PM each night: Elastic Arts hosts the Z Festival in honor of the late musician Saalik A. Ziyad. Each night features livestreaming performances from Chicago jazz musicians including Marlene Rosenberg, Ari Brown, Edward Wilkerson, Tomeka Reid, and more. Viewable at Elastic’s Twitch channel.
- Sun 6/13, 12:30 PM: The second Drag March for Change starts at Belmont and Halsted with a gathering of drag performers and community leaders marching in support of Black Lives Matter and justice against acts of oppression. A rally will be hosted at the end of the march at Halsted and Grace featuring speakers from the Chicago Black Drag Council and more. Those who can’t attend but would like to support the efforts financially can donate here.
- Mon 6/14, 6 PM: Award-winning bartender Nick Kokonas celebrates the release of his book Something & Tonic: A History of the World’s Most Iconic Mixer by hosting a release party and “tonic pop-up bar” at the Avondale Bowl. Ticket holders will receive a copy of the book and a drink ticket to sample a tonic-infused cocktail. And they’ll let you rent a lane to bowl during the event, if the spirits should inspire you to make a seven-ten split. Tickets and more information available here.
- Tue-Sat, 11 AM-5 PM by appointment: West Town’s Western Exhibitions gallery features a solo show by artist Edie Fake. Read about the work and book an appointment to visit here.
- Wed 6/16, 6 PM: Head up to Lake Forest for the Ragdale Ring, a yearly competition for designers anchored by an evening of conversation and lively arts. This year features a dance performance by Reader contributor Irene Hsiao, a talk with authors Ellen Blum Barish and Valerie Wallace, and music from Dee Alexander and the A-Team (Miguel de la Cerna, Junius Paul, and Ernie Adams). It happens on the Ragdale property and there’s both free parking and a free shuttle van running to and from the Metra Lake Forest station. Purchase tickets and learn more here.
- Thu 6/17, 6 PM: The Talking Pictures lecture series at Gene Siskel Film Center presents a course on World Cinema of the 1950s hosted by Jonathan Rosenbaum, the Reader’s film critic from 1987 to 2008. The one-hour lectures are hosted Tuesday and Thursday nights through July 1 on Zoom, and you can purchase tickets for one or multiple sessions. Tonight’s offering is Robert Bresson’s 1956 masterpiece, A Man Escaped. You can check out the full list and register here. v